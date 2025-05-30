Goodbye, Farewell, and Amen: MASH Star Loretta Swit Dead at 87

Loretta Swit, the actress best known for her role as Major Margaret 'Hot Lips' Houlihan on the smash hit TV show 'MASH' has died.

She was 87 years old.

Swit died at her Manhattan home, per her rep.

Advertisement

Loretta Swit, who played Major Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan on seminal TV comedy “MASH,” died Friday at her home in New York City. She was 87.https://t.co/jXQRir5oH5 — Variety (@Variety) May 30, 2025

Here's more from Variety:

Her rep Harlan Boll said the New York police reported her time of death at 12:01 p.m. on May 30, of suspected natural causes. For her work on “MASH” Swit was Emmy nominated for outstanding performance by a supporting actress in a comedy every year from 1974-83, winning the Emmy in 1980 and 1982. As “MASH” evolved over its 11-year run from a broadly farcical satire into a more contemplative series that embraced drama as much as comedy, the character of Margaret Houlihan and the way Swit performed it changed markedly as well. She was, at first, a crudely drawn villain allied with the weasel Frank Burns who existed to be object of derision and of practical jokes by Hawkeye and Trapper John.

Swit was born in New Jersey in 1937, the daughter of Polish immigrants, and trained at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts before joining with Don Rickles and Ernest Borgnine for an L.A.-based production of 'The Odd Couple.' Swit went to Hollywood in the 1970s, where she made appearances on shows like 'Gunsmoke,' 'Mission: Impossible,' and 'Hawaii Five-O.'

She was cast as Major Margaret 'Hot Lips' Houlihan in 1972 and stayed with the show for its entire 11-year run, joining Alan Alda as the two longest-running cast members. Swit drew on her comedy experience to play the beleaguered nurse who was often the target of practical jokes pulled by Alda's 'Hawkeye' Pierce. As the series progressed and took on a more serious tone, Swit's Houlihan also evolved

i really am not on twitter much anymore but god i absolutely adored her so so much. she was my first example of a really complex woman on tv. so brilliant and so funny 💔 https://t.co/X0xuT8DMtb pic.twitter.com/jk2BzpNa5D — Heather (@heather_beattie) May 30, 2025

Swit was nominated for an Emmy for every season of 'MASH' (except the first) and won in 1980 and 1982.

Rest in peace @Loretta_Swit



A truly phenomenal actress who will be deeply missed… https://t.co/F66FFsNKtj pic.twitter.com/09ltdwKKuT — Captian Tuttle (@CaptianTuttle42) May 30, 2025

After 'MASH,' Swit appeared in several dramatic TV movies, including 'The Execution,' and 'Hell Hath No Fury.'

Actress Loretta Swit has passed away. She was 87. Here she is on the cover of The Chicago Daily TV News Magazine, dated September 30-October 7, 1972. R.I.P. #LorettaSwit #RIPLorettaSwit pic.twitter.com/shIcvseHAq — Vanished Chicagoland (@vanishedchicago) May 30, 2025

Advertisement

Swit married Dennis Holahan in 1983. The pair met on the set of 'MASH' and divorced in 1995.

We are shocked and deeply saddened by the sudden passing of our beloved Loretta Swit. We will have more to say in the coming days, but for now, we offer a heartfelt and reluctant Goodbye, Farewell, and Amen to our favorite Major. https://t.co/9mJ4RuD8mr pic.twitter.com/Ku74Dt9Uxu — MASH Matters Podcast 🍸 (@mashmatters) May 30, 2025

She was a vegetarian and animal activist, too.

Rest in peace Loretta Swit who will always be known for the iconic role of Major Margaret "Hot Lips" Houlihan on M*A*S*H.



She held court on that stage every week. pic.twitter.com/sfGnuV3Ous — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) May 30, 2025

Swit was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1989.

She is survived by ex-husband Holahan, as well as 'MASH' castmates Alan Alda, Jamie Farr, Gary Burghoff, and Mike Farrell.