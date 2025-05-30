What a Horrible Day to Have Eyes: Season Premiere of 'And Just Like That' Horrifies EVERYONE on X

This writer is proud of the fact that she hasn't watched one minute of HBO's 'Sex and the City' or its spin-off, 'And Just Like That.'
Because it's pretty much everything that's wrong with modern television:
Miranda sleeps with virgin nun on ‘And Just Like That’ Season 3 premiere — played by Rosie O’Donnell https://t.co/qN6FoSy1nC pic.twitter.com/b5mVBeNJVO— New York Post (@nypost) May 30, 2025
Ew.
Just ew.
Also, nice way to poke the eye of Catholics.
But X users rose to the occasion with some of the funniest replies we've ever seen.
May 30, 2025
YUP.
I f**kin hate being able to read— . (@LoneStarTexian) May 30, 2025
Literacy was a mistake.
What a terrible day on the internet to have eyes— Melissa Chen (@MsMelChen) May 30, 2025
Helen Keller was lucky.
May 30, 2025
Everyone who saw that post.
Of all the shows I am never going to watch, I am never going to watch this the hardest.— Leslie Eastman ☥ (@Mutnodjmet) May 30, 2025
Amen, sister.
May 30, 2025
This writer laughed out loud.
And just like that, lesbianism became a huge turn-off for men. https://t.co/BySd54eUqa— Beorn (@Beorn2000) May 30, 2025
Men and lesbians.
I'm Lutheran and even I'm amazed on how the entertainment industry treats the Catholic Church in their degenerate fictions.— Cardinal Curmudgeon (@Gimblin) May 30, 2025
Find a new foil, for the love of God! It's tedious, it's boring, it's been done. https://t.co/gppcoZz5PL
THIS.
Between this and the Greenwald video, Pride Month pre-gaming is really going hard this year https://t.co/K3uEaQHQWW— Vanessa (@Nessakins_) May 30, 2025
Really hard.
Everybody wants to see two 60 something women getting it on with a heavy dose of sacrilege added in to boot, I’m sure this is great https://t.co/9WKLgFjPEa— Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) May 30, 2025
Yes, all three of them.
You know what? Los Angeles burning down once wasn't enough. https://t.co/xpe1ONexsI— U.S. Ministry of Truth (@USMiniTru) May 30, 2025
It was not.
My wife's aunt was a nun.— So Much Blood (@SoMuchBloodJoe) May 30, 2025
Sweetest lady ever.
This is an abomination. https://t.co/ixN3KwEYGA
This writer worked with nuns. This is an insult to all those hardworking women.
Truly.
Is this like a reboot of The Producers where they're intentionally trying to create a flop that nobody wants to watch? https://t.co/CdZgAIK4JQ— Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) May 30, 2025
Sure seems that way.
