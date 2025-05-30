What a Horrible Day to Have Eyes: Season Premiere of 'And Just Like That' Horrifies EVERYONE on X

This writer is proud of the fact that she hasn't watched one minute of HBO's 'Sex and the City' or its spin-off, 'And Just Like That.'

Because it's pretty much everything that's wrong with modern television:

Advertisement

Miranda sleeps with virgin nun on ‘And Just Like That’ Season 3 premiere — played by Rosie O’Donnell https://t.co/qN6FoSy1nC pic.twitter.com/b5mVBeNJVO — New York Post (@nypost) May 30, 2025

Ew.

Just ew.

Also, nice way to poke the eye of Catholics.

But X users rose to the occasion with some of the funniest replies we've ever seen.

YUP.

I f**kin hate being able to read — . (@LoneStarTexian) May 30, 2025

Literacy was a mistake.

What a terrible day on the internet to have eyes — Melissa Chen (@MsMelChen) May 30, 2025

Helen Keller was lucky.

Everyone who saw that post.

Of all the shows I am never going to watch, I am never going to watch this the hardest. — Leslie Eastman ☥ (@Mutnodjmet) May 30, 2025

Amen, sister.

This writer laughed out loud.

And just like that, lesbianism became a huge turn-off for men. https://t.co/BySd54eUqa — Beorn (@Beorn2000) May 30, 2025

Men and lesbians.

I'm Lutheran and even I'm amazed on how the entertainment industry treats the Catholic Church in their degenerate fictions.



Find a new foil, for the love of God! It's tedious, it's boring, it's been done. https://t.co/gppcoZz5PL — Cardinal Curmudgeon (@Gimblin) May 30, 2025

THIS.

Between this and the Greenwald video, Pride Month pre-gaming is really going hard this year https://t.co/K3uEaQHQWW — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) May 30, 2025

Really hard.

Everybody wants to see two 60 something women getting it on with a heavy dose of sacrilege added in to boot, I’m sure this is great https://t.co/9WKLgFjPEa — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) May 30, 2025

Yes, all three of them.

You know what? Los Angeles burning down once wasn't enough. https://t.co/xpe1ONexsI — U.S. Ministry of Truth (@USMiniTru) May 30, 2025

It was not.

My wife's aunt was a nun.



Sweetest lady ever.



This is an abomination. https://t.co/ixN3KwEYGA — So Much Blood (@SoMuchBloodJoe) May 30, 2025

This writer worked with nuns. This is an insult to all those hardworking women.

Truly.

Is this like a reboot of The Producers where they're intentionally trying to create a flop that nobody wants to watch? https://t.co/CdZgAIK4JQ — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) May 30, 2025

Sure seems that way.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.



Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.