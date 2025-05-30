Barack Obama Has Thoughts on AI and the Need for 'Discussion' While the Rest of Us Want Him to GO AWAY

Barack Obama isn't president anymore. This writer knows it. You know it, dear readers. The rest of the country knows it.

The only person who doesn't, apparently, is Obama himself.

He's back and wants to discuss the impact of AI on our lives:

At a time when people are understandably focused on the daily chaos in Washington, these articles describe the rapidly accelerating impact that AI is going to have on jobs, the economy, and how we live. https://t.co/RSbMkhz3Xm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 30, 2025

Here's more from Axios:



Dario Amodei — CEO of Anthropic, one of the world's most powerful creators of artificial intelligence — has a blunt, scary warning for the U.S. government and all of us: AI could wipe out half of all entry-level white-collar jobs — and spike unemployment to 10-20% in the next one to five years, Amodei told us in an interview from his San Francisco office.

Amodei said AI companies and government need to stop "sugar-coating" what's coming: the possible mass elimination of jobs across technology, finance, law, consulting and other white-collar professions, especially entry-level gigs.

Why it matters: Amodei, 42, who's building the very technology he predicts could reorder society overnight, said he's speaking out in hopes of jarring government and fellow AI companies into preparing — and protecting — the nation.

Amodei may have points that need to be addressed.

Barack Obama is not the guy to do it.

Now’s the time for public discussions about how to maximize the benefits and limit the harms of this powerful new technology. https://t.co/MMeiVZmLr1 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 30, 2025

Nah, we're good, thanks.

If only AI had done your job we’d be in a better world today. — MaryAnnNotGinger 💋 (@MAnotGinger) May 30, 2025

Truth.

Hard to take lectures on automation from the guy who told working-class Americans that those factory jobs “weren’t coming back.” AI is just the next wave of creative destruction, what we need is leadership that protects citizens, not Davos panelists. — TechSignals (@TechSignalsonX) May 30, 2025

Bingo.

We find out how bad you really are every day. I’m very disappointed in you. — Larx (@Larspeter12) May 30, 2025

One of the worst presidents ever.

I just finished reading the Axios article and...somebody is wrong. I keep hearing from people like @Aella_Girl who believe that AI marks the beginning of the end, and then you have people like @wil_da_beast630 who think all of the hysteria surrounding AI is unwarranted. https://t.co/YDc5Mx5OBh — Cruel (@CruelPhilosophr) May 30, 2025

Guess we'll find out.

You had your chance, you pissed it away to be a celebrity.



Go away. — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) May 30, 2025

Far, far away.

You said you understood the impact on wages of mass immigration, but you sure screwed us after we trusted you. — Jared (@Jar3d__) May 30, 2025

That's what he does best.

The last thing the world needs is you involved in AI. — Thomas Raffles (@TomRafflesJr) May 30, 2025

He got involved in race relations and foreign affairs, and we all see how well that went.

Not involving you. At any level. None. https://t.co/0uvNB2OJLu — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 30, 2025

THIS.

We don't want his hand on any of this.

