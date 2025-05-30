BUSTED: Nevada Health & Human Services Worker Admits to Using Loopholes to Transition...
VIP
America Is Full of Cowardly Coaches, Feckless Fathers, and Mediocre Moms Who Refuse...
They STILL Don't Get It! ABC News Sounds WORRIED About GOP Probe Into...
RATIO! ABC News Gets Nuked From Orbit Over Post Celebrating 'Indelible Mark' of...
LAWSPLAINING: PBS Claims They Have a First Amendment Right to Your Tax Dollars
What a Horrible Day to Have Eyes: Season Premiere of 'And Just Like...
OUT OF TOUCH Wisconsin Democrats Introduce 164-Page Bill to Erase Gender Language In...
The Cover-Up Is STILL ONGOING! Thread Shows Media Isn't Sorry About Hiding Biden's...
KNOCKOUT: Sanity Prevails at World Boxing. Imane Khelif Hardest Hit
Today In 'We Do Not Hate Them Enough': Check Out NYT's Obits for...
Goodbye, Farewell, and Amen: MASH Star Loretta Swit Dead at 87
IT Guy Tries to Trade Top-Secret Docs for Citizenship Because He’s Got Trump...
Hawaii Dems' Ingenious Way to Address Climate Change: Making More People Unable to...
Democrats Are Bleeding Male Voters. They Just Made It Way Worse.

Barack Obama Has Thoughts on AI and the Need for 'Discussion' While the Rest of Us Want Him to GO AWAY

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:00 PM on May 30, 2025
AP Photo/Matt Freed

Barack Obama isn't president anymore. This writer knows it. You know it, dear readers. The rest of the country knows it.

The only person who doesn't, apparently, is Obama himself.

Advertisement

He's back and wants to discuss the impact of AI on our lives:

Here's more from Axios:


Dario Amodei — CEO of Anthropic, one of the world's most powerful creators of artificial intelligence — has a blunt, scary warning for the U.S. government and all of us:

  • AI could wipe out half of all entry-level white-collar jobs — and spike unemployment to 10-20% in the next one to five years, Amodei told us in an interview from his San Francisco office.
  • Amodei said AI companies and government need to stop "sugar-coating" what's coming: the possible mass elimination of jobs across technology, finance, law, consulting and other white-collar professions, especially entry-level gigs.


Why it matters: Amodei, 42, who's building the very technology he predicts could reorder society overnight, said he's speaking out in hopes of jarring government and fellow AI companies into preparing — and protecting — the nation.

Recommended

They STILL Don't Get It! ABC News Sounds WORRIED About GOP Probe Into Who Ran the Biden White House
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Amodei may have points that need to be addressed.

Barack Obama is not the guy to do it.

Nah, we're good, thanks.

Truth.

Bingo.

One of the worst presidents ever.

Advertisement

Guess we'll find out.

Far, far away.

That's what he does best.

He got involved in race relations and foreign affairs, and we all see how well that went.

THIS.

We don't want his hand on any of this.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.


Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags: BARACK OBAMA TECHNOLOGY AXIOS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

They STILL Don't Get It! ABC News Sounds WORRIED About GOP Probe Into Who Ran the Biden White House
Amy Curtis
What a Horrible Day to Have Eyes: Season Premiere of 'And Just Like That' Horrifies EVERYONE on X
Amy Curtis
RATIO! ABC News Gets Nuked From Orbit Over Post Celebrating 'Indelible Mark' of Trump Hush Money Trial
Amy Curtis
Who They Really ARE! Joy Behar Sets Democrats Back Even FURTHER with Young Men with Just ONE Nasty Dig
Sam J.
LAWSPLAINING: PBS Claims They Have a First Amendment Right to Your Tax Dollars
Aaron Walker
BUSTED: Nevada Health & Human Services Worker Admits to Using Loopholes to Transition Kids (WATCH)
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
They STILL Don't Get It! ABC News Sounds WORRIED About GOP Probe Into Who Ran the Biden White House Amy Curtis
Advertisement