Excuse Us, but WTF?! 'Expert' News Site Tries to Explain How Many Revered Saints Were AKSCHUALLY Trans

Whenever the media discuss Christianity in general, and Catholicism in specific, you can immediately deduct 50 IQ points from their baseline argument.

Because none of these so-called journalists or writers would know Christianity if it jumped up and bit them in the armpit.

The Conversation, according to its X bio, is a 'nonprofit news website dedicated to unlocking knowledge from experts for the public' that boasts no paywalls or ads.

And you get what you pay for:

Christianity has long revered saints who would be called ‘transgender’ today https://t.co/wZ3C8es0kz — The Conversation U.S. (@ConversationUS) May 28, 2025

Oh, buckle up, and brace yourselves for what these so-called 'experts' have to say:

Of the 34 original saints, at least three gained widespread popularity in medieval Europe: St. Eugenia, St. Euphrosyne and St. Marinos. All three were born as women but cut their hair and put on men’s clothes to live as men and join monasteries. Eugenia, raised pagan, joined a monastery to learn more about Christianity and later became abbot. Euphrosyne joined a monastery to escape an unwanted suitor and spent the rest of his life there. Marinos, born Marina, decided to renounce womanhood and live with his father at the monastery as a man. ... In a 2021 collection of essays about transgender and queer saints in the medieval period, scholars Alicia Spencer-Hall and Blake Gutt argue that medieval Christianity saw transness as holy. “Transness is not merely compatible with holiness; transness itself is holy,” they write. Transgender saints had to reject convention in order to live their own authentic lives, just as early Christians had to reject convention in order to live as Christians. Literature scholar Rhonda McDaniel explains that in 10th-century England, adopting the Christian values of shunning wealth, militarism and sex made it easier for people to go beyond strict ideas about male and female gender. Instead of defining gender by separate male and female values, all individuals could be defined by the same Christian values.

Our brains hurt.

Absolutely none of this is accurate.

And if it was, it has nothing to do with the modern trans movement -- which is all about obtaining wealth, militarism, and sex.

I noticed that the broken pencil that wrote this doesn't seem to have a lot of experience in matters of faith. She does seem, however, to have a lot of experience making s**t up about "gender" pic.twitter.com/g2eGKCnsP7 — Sensurround (@ShamashAran) May 28, 2025

She sure does.

Just stop it.



Children were baptized in gowns and dressed like girls until they could walk. Are you going to say they were all trans up until the 1930’s



Sheesh! — Smoke yer Joyful Cheap Fake (@Jlisa42067) May 29, 2025

Probably.

They earned this frogging.

Lying is a sin.



You really shouldn’t do that. — Mark Noonan (@Mark_E_Noonan) May 28, 2025

They should not.

A statement that a dumb college freshman would make trying to impress a bunch of other dumb college freshmen. — TimOnPoint (@TimOnPoint) May 29, 2025

But they're EXPERTS, Tim!

EXPERTS!

That’s because you call everyone transgender.



That’s more of a “you” problem. — The Narcissist Element (@seeemmeffell) May 29, 2025

Definitely a 'you' problem.

Bro, I’m not even a Christian and I know that is complete nonsense. https://t.co/3pypndo0kX pic.twitter.com/TebmZQjoP2 — Clay Martin ⚔️ (@wayofftheres) May 28, 2025

Thank you!

Even the non-Christians get it.

They always add St Marina to this list which is nonsense, she was a woman who hid among monks, disguising herself as a man, nowhere does it say she identified as a man but apparently every person who wears the clothes of people from the opposite sex are troons https://t.co/Ya5VdOcvru — HolakKof (@HolakKof) May 29, 2025

If you went back and asked every one of these saints, they'd say they were women, and that they could never become men.

Put down the crack pipe, please. https://t.co/h5InXc4pf4 — D.B. Taylor, now with 16% more Hottentot! (@DBTayor) May 28, 2025

Too late for that.

Not all Christians worship saints. The Bible clearly states that all saved persons are “saints of God”, not just a revered few. https://t.co/N4F7wDIjkX — The Turquoise Temptress (@heartsabustin) May 29, 2025

Ah, therein lies the rub: they'd argue that since we're all saints, and we're all trans!

Checkmate, the Conversation, apparently.

NOT.

The “fun” thing about “queer theory” is it simply has no standards of truth whatsoever.



Just make stuff up. Say anything at all.



The one and only thing matters is if that the statement must advance degeneracy.



One of many reasons to never take a queer theorist seriously. https://t.co/YPaqHdplbY pic.twitter.com/DoRA71252j — The Deseret Stone (@DeseretStone) May 29, 2025

Amen.

