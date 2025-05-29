THIS Is Why We Despise Media: Check Out How Seattle News Station Spins...
Excuse Us, but WTF?! 'Expert' News Site Tries to Explain How Many Revered Saints Were AKSCHUALLY Trans

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:00 PM on May 29, 2025
imgflip

Whenever the media discuss Christianity in general, and Catholicism in specific, you can immediately deduct 50 IQ points from their baseline argument.

Because none of these so-called journalists or writers would know Christianity if it jumped up and bit them in the armpit.

The Conversation, according to its X bio, is a 'nonprofit news website dedicated to unlocking knowledge from experts for the public' that boasts no paywalls or ads.

And you get what you pay for:

Oh, buckle up, and brace yourselves for what these so-called 'experts' have to say:

Of the 34 original saints, at least three gained widespread popularity in medieval Europe: St. Eugenia, St. Euphrosyne and St. Marinos. All three were born as women but cut their hair and put on men’s clothes to live as men and join monasteries.

Eugenia, raised pagan, joined a monastery to learn more about Christianity and later became abbot. Euphrosyne joined a monastery to escape an unwanted suitor and spent the rest of his life there. Marinos, born Marina, decided to renounce womanhood and live with his father at the monastery as a man.

...

In a 2021 collection of essays about transgender and queer saints in the medieval period, scholars Alicia Spencer-Hall and Blake Gutt argue that medieval Christianity saw transness as holy.

“Transness is not merely compatible with holiness; transness itself is holy,” they write. Transgender saints had to reject convention in order to live their own authentic lives, just as early Christians had to reject convention in order to live as Christians.

Literature scholar Rhonda McDaniel explains that in 10th-century England, adopting the Christian values of shunning wealth, militarism and sex made it easier for people to go beyond strict ideas about male and female gender. Instead of defining gender by separate male and female values, all individuals could be defined by the same Christian values.

Our brains hurt.

Absolutely none of this is accurate.

And if it was, it has nothing to do with the modern trans movement -- which is all about obtaining wealth, militarism, and sex.

She sure does.

Probably.

They earned this frogging.

They should not.

But they're EXPERTS, Tim!

EXPERTS!

Definitely a 'you' problem.

Thank you!

Even the non-Christians get it.

If you went back and asked every one of these saints, they'd say they were women, and that they could never become men.

Too late for that.

Ah, therein lies the rub: they'd argue that since we're all saints, and we're all trans!

Checkmate, the Conversation, apparently.

NOT.

Amen.

