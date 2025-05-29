THIS Is Why We Despise Media: Check Out How Seattle News Station Spins Antifa Harassment of Christians

A few days ago, we told you about the Antifa mobs who harassed a group of Christians who obtained a permit and held a peaceful rally in public spaces in Seattle.
The mayor blamed the Christians, as a good Leftist would, but he's got some help from local media.
Check out this headline from Fox 13 Seattle:
In about five days, more than 30 people have been arrested at conservative Christian rallies in Seattle. https://t.co/nhXPXXQqJV— FOX 13 Seattle (@fox13seattle) May 29, 2025
Catch that?
It makes it seem like the Christians are the problem here. As the mayor said they were.
They are not. And we all know this.
Including the folks at Fox 13 Seattle.
This tweet falsely implies that conservative Christians were arrested.— Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) May 29, 2025
Do you even care about the truth?
They do not.
Who in the world wrote this???— Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) May 29, 2025
Mayor Bruce Harrell, probably.
30 antifa thugs*— The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) May 29, 2025
Fixed it
It was that easy.
Sorry your Antifa friends got rounded up.— Wisconsinite (@2_the_Republic) May 29, 2025
Do you need a tissue, Fox 13?
Interesting. You imply that it's conservative Christians being arrested when it was not.— Sinapus (@Sinapus) May 29, 2025
All because your masters know people only read headlines and get their information from there.
I don't bother hating you vermin, but understand while others indulge in it. 🙄🤦♂️
The smear is the point.
So you are doubling down on everything everyone hates about the legacy media? Interesting choice here.— Fuzzy Slippers (@fuzislippers) May 29, 2025
Very interesting choice.
So they had 'about' 5 days to get this headline correct— Boggled (@boggled102) May 29, 2025
and
still managed to mess it up! https://t.co/jSvgj7oWJy pic.twitter.com/WY99Qge2Wt
That was intentional.
What a weird headline. This is the 2nd one in a row, on the same topic, that has been oddly misleading. Interns? https://t.co/GWa2wDf26z pic.twitter.com/9nnwq2AWlW— TheDavidRossShow (@DavidRossShow) May 29, 2025
How dare those Christians stand up for their First Amendment rights!
You're liars. You're disgusting. https://t.co/GvVmMkgYmv— Goo T. Gwaba (@GooGwaba) May 29, 2025
That's putting it mildly.
How many would’ve been arrested had they not attacked Christians at a rally? https://t.co/5tz8hs1gIb— J.D. (@Williams_J_D) May 29, 2025
Zero.
None of whom were from the Christian rally. All of whom were agitators and haters on the people expressing their free speech and freedom to worship. https://t.co/bszongchZ1— DebbieG ✝️🇱🇷 (@Smoky24241) May 29, 2025
Democrats don't believe in free speech.
This post right here is why people hate the media more and more.— RBe (@RBPundit) May 29, 2025
The 30 people arrested were Antifa scum who violently interrupted the rallies. LEFTISTS were arrested.
But these scumbags at Fox5Seattle can't say that upfront. https://t.co/Hf5yh0C7Ms
It'll spoil the narrative if they do.
