THIS Is Why We Despise Media: Check Out How Seattle News Station Spins Antifa Harassment of Christians

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:30 PM on May 29, 2025
Journalism meme

A few days ago, we told you about the Antifa mobs who harassed a group of Christians who obtained a permit and held a peaceful rally in public spaces in Seattle.

The mayor blamed the Christians, as a good Leftist would, but he's got some help from local media.

Check out this headline from Fox 13 Seattle:

Catch that?

It makes it seem like the Christians are the problem here. As the mayor said they were.

They are not. And we all know this.

Including the folks at Fox 13 Seattle.

They do not.

Mayor Bruce Harrell, probably.

It was that easy.

Do you need a tissue, Fox 13?

The smear is the point.

Very interesting choice.

THREAT?! Elizabeth Warren Gets Big and BAD with Elon Musk As He Leaves Trump Admin and Was THAT Ever Dumb
Sam J.
That was intentional.

How dare those Christians stand up for their First Amendment rights!

That's putting it mildly.

Zero.

Democrats don't believe in free speech.

It'll spoil the narrative if they do.

CHRISTIANS FIRST AMENDMENT JOURNALISM RELIGIOUS FREEDOM SEATTLE WASHINGTON

