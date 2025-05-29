THIS Is Why We Despise Media: Check Out How Seattle News Station Spins...
So Much for a 'Fair Plan!' James Woods ROASTS Cali Government for Raising Gas Tax As LA Tries to Rebuild

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:30 PM on May 29, 2025
Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File

The only people who believed L.A. Mayor Karen Bass and California Governor Gavin Newsom when the pair said they'd make rebuilding after the L.A. wildfires 'easy' were ... Gavin Newsom and Karen Bass.

We're not even sure they bought the B.S. they were spewing, because everything they've done after the fires contradicts the definition of 'easy.'

And now they're making it even harder for people to rebuild by raising the gas tax exorbitantly, and James Woods has no patience for it:

Screwing over voters is the Democratic Party way.

Probably.

Nailed it.

You can see it in Colorado and other states where CA refugees have resettled and continued voting for the same stupid policies.

His only positive attribute is that some people find this handsome.

THREAT?! Elizabeth Warren Gets Big and BAD with Elon Musk As He Leaves Trump Admin and Was THAT Ever Dumb
Sam J.
Economic destruction follows.

Just insane.

They do not care about the environment. Just control.

Democrats cannot create or build. They only tear down and destroy.

So everyone is equally poor and miserable.

Except themselves. They're our betters, of course.

