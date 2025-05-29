So Much for a 'Fair Plan!' James Woods ROASTS Cali Government for Raising Gas Tax As LA Tries to Rebuild

The only people who believed L.A. Mayor Karen Bass and California Governor Gavin Newsom when the pair said they'd make rebuilding after the L.A. wildfires 'easy' were ... Gavin Newsom and Karen Bass.

We're not even sure they bought the B.S. they were spewing, because everything they've done after the fires contradicts the definition of 'easy.'

And now they're making it even harder for people to rebuild by raising the gas tax exorbitantly, and James Woods has no patience for it:

So our feckless grifter governor California is raising the gas tax exorbitantly, just as construction is beginning in the Palisades and Alta Dena. This will grossly inflate the costs of rebuilding for people already being screwed by his “Fair Plan.” https://t.co/PVSrjE3RSh — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 29, 2025

Screwing over voters is the Democratic Party way.

The entire point was to force you out and move in who they want to lower the property values so low they buy it back and make it higher than ever. It’s a 5-10 year plan. — Crooked Joe (@Cr00k3dJoe) May 29, 2025

Probably.

Nailed it.

The problem with blue state failure and the exodus that follows is they bring their politics with them... — Rob (@lib_taser) May 29, 2025

You can see it in Colorado and other states where CA refugees have resettled and continued voting for the same stupid policies.

But Gavin smiles pretty for the camera. You can't expect a dude to have both reasonable public policy AND look good for the cameras. You can have one but not both. — Husker4Life (@NE_good_life) May 29, 2025

His only positive attribute is that some people find this handsome.

In Oregon the tax is $.60 for every single gallon. And because the filth running Oregon into the ground is stupid to their core, Oregon thinks they can tax big to 'keep up with the communists.' Taxpayers are leaving. But we're forced to adopt the welfare parasites. #OregonTax https://t.co/sJZPHQ3PbH pic.twitter.com/Df1pSbl6Pn — Razors Edge (@RazorsE19753974) May 29, 2025

Economic destruction follows.

So that pushes the California gas tax from an already nation nigh of just over $0.68/gallon to bit over $1.12/gallon. 🤣 https://t.co/isDAYUKSKQ — Forrest Higgs (@forrest_higgs) May 29, 2025

Just insane.

Plus, if Newsom & Dems REALLY cared about the environment, they would use this opportunity to forbid rebuilding directly on the seashore side. It would be so much better for the water & animals plus, they're always going on about 'rising seas' so wouldn't it be better that they… https://t.co/x6yotUdnoD — Parrish (@SwaneeParrish) May 29, 2025

They do not care about the environment. Just control.

California is suffering under the Newscum administration. The Marxists Dems are systematically destroying one of our country’s most beautiful states. https://t.co/StyjztzICD — Curtis Hebert (@CurtisHebert) May 29, 2025

Democrats cannot create or build. They only tear down and destroy.

So everyone is equally poor and miserable.

Except themselves. They're our betters, of course.

