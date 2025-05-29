Florida Will Be Family-Friendly: Gov. Ron DeSantis TORCHES Judges for Allowing Kids to Attend Drag Shows

A judge in Florida recently ruled against the state and will allow an explicit drag show to take place in public this weekend.

During a press conference, a reporter asked Ron DeSantis about this, and here's his answer:

BREAKING: DeSantis scorches courts allowing potentially explicit drag show in front of children in Florida



"Why would it be problematic to say, you can't do this stuff that's sexually explicit in front of minors? That used to not even be something that would be questioned."



"I… pic.twitter.com/miQw6Rpgnz — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) May 29, 2025

