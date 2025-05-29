J.K. Rowling's Gonna TRIGGER Trans Activists by Supporting Women-Only Breastfeeding Charit...
Florida Will Be Family-Friendly: Gov. Ron DeSantis TORCHES Judges for Allowing Kids to Attend Drag Shows

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:30 PM on May 29, 2025
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

A judge in Florida recently ruled against the state and will allow an explicit drag show to take place in public this weekend.

During a press conference, a reporter asked Ron DeSantis about this, and here's his answer:

Advertisement

DRAG THEM, King!

Enjoy the sunshine and the sanity!

It's that simple.

So good.

The Right ceded far too much ground in education and pop culture, letting this rot take hold.

Advertisement

Make it make sense.

Just sayin'.

'Let him enforce it.'

We love to see it.

Editor's Note: Radical leftist judges are doing everything they can to hamstring President Trump's agenda to make America great again.

