We've all seen (or heard about) movies like 'Deep Impact' and 'Armageddon' -- films that warn what'll happen if an asteroid slams into Earth.

Long story short: we'd probably go the way of the dinosaur unless Bruce Willis saved us.

The New York Post is warning that there are three big asteroids that could strike the planet without warning:

3 city-killing asteroids could strike Earth within weeks — generating a million times more energy than Hiroshima atomic bomb https://t.co/K5sVUHmuhe pic.twitter.com/zW3qi08Nop — New York Post (@nypost) May 28, 2025

Here's more:

Venus is concealing at least three city-killer asteroids that could strike Earth in weeks without warning, potentially wreaking havoc upon our planet before we can react. “Twenty co-orbital asteroids (space rocks in the orbit of two celestial bodies) of Venus are currently known,” the authors warned in the arockcalyptic study, which was published in the journal “Astronomy and Astrophysics.” The international research team, led by Valerio Carruba of Sao Paolo University in Brazil, wrote that at least three of the asteroids — 2020 SB, 524522, and 2020 CL1 — that circle the Sun in tandem with our twin planet have unstable orbits that take them dangerously close to Earth, The Daily Mail reported.

Venus. That traitor.

Hey @grok, can you summarize this article and give me a probability of asteroids actually striking earth? — Non Compliant Huckleberry (@thepocketgeek) May 28, 2025

Grok responded:

@thepocketgeek @nypost The New York Post article likely discusses three asteroids (2020 SB, 524522, 2020 CL1), 330-1,300 feet wide, hidden near Venus and hard to detect due to the Sun's glare. It claims they could cause city-level destruction, with energy over a million times the… — Grok (@grok) May 28, 2025

So we don't have to worry.

X users, as always, brought their humor to the replies:

Heh.

So I should quit my job today then…?? — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) May 28, 2025

We'd advise against it.

Next week? — MAZE (@mazemoore) May 28, 2025

Figures. Just as this writer is getting ready to go on vacation.

Stfu pic.twitter.com/fUe6IqKFnu — Frieza, Most Powerful Being In the Universe (@haz_beard) May 28, 2025

Solid advice.

Climate change all fixed. pic.twitter.com/MBs2gBVddZ — John Wright (@FalterKathleen) May 28, 2025

There's the silver lining we suppose.

Put on your surgical masks. They work for everything! — APSC (@AdamsPipes86763) May 28, 2025

EL. OH. EL.

I have been training for this moment my whole life. https://t.co/vbq6SsXZVo pic.twitter.com/6dUH30xq66 — Max von Side-Eye (@SvenTystnad) May 28, 2025

This writer played that game!

LMAO.

'CLEVELAND ROCKS!'

Oh, wait ...

At least we'd all go together.

Climate change did this https://t.co/scOUtLU9if — Fred (@Grand_handsomer) May 28, 2025

If we eat bugs, the asteroids will avoid us.

.@smod4real I'll leave the light on for ya https://t.co/NoTTDfA9Nh — Christopher D. White (@ZanderKelly30) May 28, 2025

Just like Motel 6.

