DEEP IMPACT: New York Post Warns Three 'City Killing' Asteroids Could Strike Earth Without Warning

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:00 PM on May 28, 2025
ImgFlip

We've all seen (or heard about) movies like 'Deep Impact' and 'Armageddon' -- films that warn what'll happen if an asteroid slams into Earth.

Long story short: we'd probably go the way of the dinosaur unless Bruce Willis saved us.

The New York Post is warning that there are three big asteroids that could strike the planet without warning:

Here's more:

Venus is concealing at least three city-killer asteroids that could strike Earth in weeks without warning, potentially wreaking havoc upon our planet before we can react.

“Twenty co-orbital asteroids (space rocks in the orbit of two celestial bodies) of Venus are currently known,” the authors warned in the arockcalyptic study, which was published in the journal “Astronomy and Astrophysics.”

The international research team, led by Valerio Carruba of Sao Paolo University in Brazil, wrote that at least three of the asteroids — 2020 SB, 524522, and 2020 CL1 — that circle the Sun in tandem with our twin planet have unstable orbits that take them dangerously close to Earth, The Daily Mail reported.

Venus. That traitor.

Grok responded:

So we don't have to worry.

X users, as always, brought their humor to the replies:

Heh.

We'd advise against it.

Figures. Just as this writer is getting ready to go on vacation.

Solid advice.

There's the silver lining we suppose.

EL. OH. EL.

This writer played that game!

LMAO.

'CLEVELAND ROCKS!'

Oh, wait ...

At least we'd all go together.

If we eat bugs, the asteroids will avoid us.

Just like Motel 6.

