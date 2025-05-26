What's French for 'Liar'? President Macron's Office Spins Domestic Smack As 'Playful Teasing' (WATCH)

French President Emmanuel Macron is in Vietnam on a diplomatic tour of Southeast Asia, seeking to improve relations between France and Asian nations.

While getting off the plane, video cameras caught some trouble between Macron and his wife, Brigette.

WATCH:

A video has emerged of President Macron getting slapped in the face by his wife as he was about to disembark the presidential plane in Vietnam.



His office initially denied the incident, before changing tunes and calling it “playful teasing” 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/QWj2Ons4eI — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) May 26, 2025

Yikes. There's a significant age difference between Macron and his wife, and -- from this writer's perspective -- it's never right to hit one's spouse (and no, she doesn't buy the 'playful teasing' cover)

She caught him eyeing Kier Starmer, didn't she? — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) May 26, 2025

Ouch.

I don’t think “playful teasing” would fly if a husband did that to his wife ……. — Grim (@MadWokeNews) May 26, 2025

It wouldn't, and therein lies (part of) the problem.

Definitely not playful with the kind of force behind it. Not sure what caused it but she was pissed. — fictitious (@fictitiousfruit) May 26, 2025

Something happened on that plane. What, exactly, we will likely never know.

Imma slap my lady and tell her I’m playing and see what happens https://t.co/0tlPCTysxC — kingCas👑 (@ohhhfuckyabud) May 26, 2025

People would melt down over this.

Remember all the times Lefties looked at pics of Melania looking somber and said it was because of her 'abusive marriage'? This writer does.

Guess the marriage is over. Wonder what he did to offend her so? Interesting how the office denied this incident and then had to backtrack. It is like they don't think anyone has their camera on and recording. https://t.co/EoiU7fh2TU — JZuk (@fella_niceJ) May 26, 2025

The marriage isn't necessarily over, but it's clear something is wrong.

But yes -- the Left thinks the Internet doesn't exist and they can pretend we didn't see/hear things that are literally ON VIDEO.

Not a slap and I speak with experience



They maybe leaders but they are people.



President Obama used to secretly smoke at White House afraid to get caught by First Lady Michelle and he was then the most powerful man https://t.co/j5p5PmGESj — BharatPatriot 🇩🇪🇮🇳🇺🇸🇪🇺 (@BharatPatriot1) May 26, 2025

They are people.

