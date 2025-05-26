What's French for 'Liar'? President Macron's Office Spins Domestic Smack As 'Playful Teasing' (WATCH)

They Want to Control Us: MA Democrat Introduces Legislation to Limit How Far...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:00 PM on May 26, 2025
Ludovic Marin/Pool via AP

French President Emmanuel Macron is in Vietnam on a diplomatic tour of Southeast Asia, seeking to improve relations between France and Asian nations.

While getting off the plane, video cameras caught some trouble between Macron and his wife, Brigette.

WATCH:

Yikes. There's a significant age difference between Macron and his wife, and -- from this writer's perspective -- it's never right to hit one's spouse (and no, she doesn't buy the 'playful teasing' cover)

Ouch.

It wouldn't, and therein lies (part of) the problem.

Something happened on that plane. What, exactly, we will likely never know.

People would melt down over this.

Remember all the times Lefties looked at pics of Melania looking somber and said it was because of her 'abusive marriage'? This writer does.

The marriage isn't necessarily over, but it's clear something is wrong.

But yes -- the Left thinks the Internet doesn't exist and they can pretend we didn't see/hear things that are literally ON VIDEO.

They are people.

Tags: FRANCE PRESIDENT VIETNAM WIFE EMMANUEL MACRON

