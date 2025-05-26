BREAKING: Man 'Detained' After Plowing Into Crowd of Liverpool Football Revelers

They Want to Control Us: MA Democrat Introduces Legislation to Limit How Far...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 2:30 PM on May 26, 2025
Townhall Media

Horrible news is coming out of Liverpool, where fans celebrating a football win were plowed into by someone driving a vehicle.

This video may be disturbing to some viewers, so discretion is advised:

Advertisement

Here's more from iTV:

Multiple ambulances and police vehicles are attending an incident in Liverpool city centre after a vehicle struck a number of people as they celebrated Liverpool's league triumph.

Aerial footage shows a number of ambulances and paramedics on the scene on Water Street, where what looks to be an air ambulance has arrived.

In a statement Merseyside Police said:

"We are currently dealing with reports of a road traffic collision in Liverpool city centre.

"We were contacted at just after 6pm today, Monday 26 May, following reports a car had been in collision with a number of pedestrians on Water Street.

"The car stopped at the scene and a male has been detained.

"Emergency services are currently on the scene. We will issue more updates as we have them."

We'll be watching for updates.

It does not look accidental to us.

And we will keep you updated as it does.

If this is terror, it'll be swept under the rug.

'Car plows into crowd' - the AP is writing the headlines as we speak.

See?

This is not a 'road traffic collision.'

As always, the 24-hour rule applies, because breaking news is fluid and the story can change quickly.

