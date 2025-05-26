BREAKING: Man 'Detained' After Plowing Into Crowd of Liverpool Football Revelers

Horrible news is coming out of Liverpool, where fans celebrating a football win were plowed into by someone driving a vehicle.

This video may be disturbing to some viewers, so discretion is advised:

🚨 #BREAKING: A suspected attack has just occurred in Liverpool as locals celebrate a football victory



A driver rammed through a parade, running down dozens of locals



Liverpool just *happens* to be one of the Middle East migration capitals of UK.



Here's more from iTV:

Multiple ambulances and police vehicles are attending an incident in Liverpool city centre after a vehicle struck a number of people as they celebrated Liverpool's league triumph. Aerial footage shows a number of ambulances and paramedics on the scene on Water Street, where what looks to be an air ambulance has arrived. In a statement Merseyside Police said: "We are currently dealing with reports of a road traffic collision in Liverpool city centre. "We were contacted at just after 6pm today, Monday 26 May, following reports a car had been in collision with a number of pedestrians on Water Street. "The car stopped at the scene and a male has been detained. "Emergency services are currently on the scene. We will issue more updates as we have them."

We'll be watching for updates.

🚨🇬🇧 LIVERPOOL CAR ATTACK:



Does this look like an accident to you?

The car seems to be picking up speed again after slowing down at first.



It does not look accidental to us.

ADMIN POST.



Reports coming in of a suspected terror attack in Liverpool.



A car was driven into crowds celebrating their Premier League win, when the vehicle struck people on Dale street in the city.



And we will keep you updated as it does.

JUST IN: Multiple pedestrians run over by a man driving a car in Liverpool on Water Street during Liverpool’s Premier League trophy parade.



One man has been arrested, according to the BBC.



If this is terror, it'll be swept under the rug.

'Car plows into crowd' - the AP is writing the headlines as we speak.

See?

This is not a 'road traffic collision.'

As always, the 24-hour rule applies, because breaking news is fluid and the story can change quickly.