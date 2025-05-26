The Word Salad Queen Is Back! Watch Kamala Harris Say She Eats 'No' for Breakfast

VIP
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 9:30 PM on May 26, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File

As we continue to hear reports of just how bad Joe Biden's cognitive health was during his presidency, this writer is beginning to think Democrats had no faith in Kamala Harris to lead the country -- because if they did, they would've removed Biden from office and let Kamala run the show for a few months.

But they didn't do that.

And every time Kamala speaks, it becomes even more clear why.

WATCH:

Yeah. 

And the 2020 Democratic primary, when her party's own voters didn't even give her one delegate and she dropped out before Iowa.

There was also a special guest appearance by her favorite phrase: 

Good gravy, she's awful.

Yes, she is.

We should encourage her to run in 2028.

But the polls! The momentum!

Or something.

We're not gonna stop them.

Quite the record.

Like she lost the presidency to Donald Trump. That's how.

Yup.

And she wasted all of it in 2024.

Heh. We could be so lucky.

