The Word Salad Queen Is Back! Watch Kamala Harris Say She Eats 'No' for Breakfast

As we continue to hear reports of just how bad Joe Biden's cognitive health was during his presidency, this writer is beginning to think Democrats had no faith in Kamala Harris to lead the country -- because if they did, they would've removed Biden from office and let Kamala run the show for a few months.

But they didn't do that.

And every time Kamala speaks, it becomes even more clear why.

Kamala in Australia: “I don’t hear no. I eat no for breakfast."



"I cannot tell you the many times it has been explicitly or implicitly said to me – it’s not your time. You’re not ready, they’re not ready."



Um, like in November 2024? pic.twitter.com/KGLpEm7q13 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 26, 2025

Yeah.

And the 2020 Democratic primary, when her party's own voters didn't even give her one delegate and she dropped out before Iowa.

There was also a special guest appearance by her favorite phrase:

Kamala did it again: "They see what can be, and they're unburdened by what has been.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/IOqFRsXCYo — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 26, 2025

Good gravy, she's awful.

Kamala is the prime example of DEI Didnt Earn It — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) May 26, 2025

Yes, she is.

She lost the electoral college and popular vote.



For a Democrat that’s catastrophic.



It’ll never be Kamala’s time. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 26, 2025

We should encourage her to run in 2028.

What kamala doesn’t realize is, she will never be ready.



She lacks the requisite demeanor, qualifications, leadership skills, experience and most of all IQ to serve in any capacity. — LogicTruth&Justice (@LogicTruthJstce) May 26, 2025

But the polls! The momentum!

Or something.

Are they really putting her out there to run again?!?! Oh my! — Kathleen Winchell ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@KathleenWinche3) May 26, 2025

We're not gonna stop them.

Quite the record.

How do you think you'd feel if you DIDN'T eat no for breakfast? https://t.co/eNmt85g4eT — spacefrog47 (@spacefrog47) May 26, 2025

Like she lost the presidency to Donald Trump. That's how.

Sometimes someone really has to care about you to tell you when you're not ready. https://t.co/iJqPAzjRdh — melanie haber 🏴‍☠️ (@melsorbit) May 26, 2025

Yup.

@KamalaHarris Please, you were INSTALLED no one wanted you when you ran for president in 2020. I remember you kept bothering me to send you money 😏🙄 https://t.co/0qgLFCcqkg — Rubie (@Rubie09283548) May 26, 2025

And she wasted all of it in 2024.

Donald Trump deported Kamala to Australia? https://t.co/rAeUUWr09x — ghandiz (@StevieGhandiz) May 26, 2025

Heh. We could be so lucky.

