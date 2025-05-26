He Must've Forgotten Afghanistan! Joe Biden's Memorial Day Post Earns Him a MASSIVE Dragging

Whoever is in charge of Joe Biden's social media accounts should read the room.

He (or she) posted a Memorial Day tribute to our troops, from the guy who got 13 soldiers killed during the botched Afghanistan withdrawal and couldn't be bothered to pay respects to the troops when their bodies were brought home.

Advertisement

On Memorial Day, let us pause to remember and honor the brave women and men who made the ultimate sacrifice so we could live our lives in peace and possibility. Today we also honor the families they left behind whose hearts still carry the weight of absence. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 26, 2025

Let the dragging begin!

We all remember this you traitor. pic.twitter.com/8aRgEzK4Ao — Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack) May 26, 2025

The image of his presidency.

How does it feel being the most disrespectful “Commander-in-Chief” in history? pic.twitter.com/hZ83rsB6ig — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 26, 2025

Fine, apparently.

Are you sure you have time today? pic.twitter.com/Z6q294yYb3 — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) May 26, 2025

He's on the beach. His intern is doing the posting. And probably should've gone to the beach, too.

On Memorial day, let us pause to remember…



…wait. What was I pausing to remember? — Liekitisn’t (@liekitisnot) May 26, 2025

Pretty much.

I remember this pic.twitter.com/yD2zWIRXPG — One Bad Dude (@OneBadDude_) May 26, 2025

So do we.

I can think of 13 people who weren’t properly honored by you, Mr. President.



Sadly, you probably don’t even remember who they are…which is ironic on Memorial Day. — NOT Jim :-) (@JeRrE1776) May 26, 2025

He has no idea who they are, or who he is.

Never said the names of the Abbey Gate 13 out loud & in public. Still hasn’t. https://t.co/AUaoqyi08e — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) May 26, 2025

And he never will.

Biden is completely shameless. https://t.co/3yCx0kj1UV — Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack) May 26, 2025

Completely shameless.

Is this still Karine? 🤔 https://t.co/NfwpBXuUT7 — Lenny Dykstra (@LennyDykstra) May 26, 2025

Would we be surprised if it was? No.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.



Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.