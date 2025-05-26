Jim Crow 3.0? Texas State Representative Argues for Segregated Classrooms Based on 'Resear...
BUT TRUMP: Alex Thompson Pivots From Not Covering Biden's Decline to Questioning Trump's...
They Want to Control Us: MA Democrat Introduces Legislation to Limit How Far...
WE ARE LAUGHING: Chris Mowrey Claims He And Harry Sisson Are 'Nightmare Fuel...
What's French for 'Liar'? President Macron's Office Spins Domestic Smack As 'Playful Teasi...
BREAKING: Man 'Detained' After Plowing Into Crowd of Liverpool Football Revelers
VIP
NY Times' Map of How Much Redder the Country Has Gotten in 8...
UK Creatives Face Brutal Backlash For Understanding Biology
Flashback: It's Hard to Believe This Kind of 'Win Over Men' Messaging Didn't...
Rep. Jasmine Crockett (Who Never Doubted Biden's Mental Acuity) Questions Trump's Mental A...
Here’s the Hilarious List of What Insane Lefties Claim Is In Trump's Big,...
WOOF! Check Out Transcript of Kamala Harris Interview Some Aussie Morons Paid $250,000...
HA! Remember the WH Cocaine?! Dan Bongino Shares Lengthy FBI Update That Should...
VIP
BLM Activists 'Honor' the Targets They Robbed, Looted, and Burned Down for George...

He Must've Forgotten Afghanistan! Joe Biden's Memorial Day Post Earns Him a MASSIVE Dragging

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:30 PM on May 26, 2025
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Whoever is in charge of Joe Biden's social media accounts should read the room.

He (or she) posted a Memorial Day tribute to our troops, from the guy who got 13 soldiers killed during the botched Afghanistan withdrawal and couldn't be bothered to pay respects to the troops when their bodies were brought home.

Advertisement

Let the dragging begin!

The image of his presidency.

Fine, apparently.

He's on the beach. His intern is doing the posting. And probably should've gone to the beach, too.

Pretty much.

Recommended

They Want to Control Us: MA Democrat Introduces Legislation to Limit How Far Citizens Can Travel
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

So do we.

He has no idea who they are, or who he is.

And he never will.

Completely shameless.

Would we be surprised if it was? No.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.


Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags: AFGHANISTAN JOE BIDEN MEMORIAL DAY PRESIDENT BIDEN BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

They Want to Control Us: MA Democrat Introduces Legislation to Limit How Far Citizens Can Travel
Amy Curtis
WE ARE LAUGHING: Chris Mowrey Claims He And Harry Sisson Are 'Nightmare Fuel for the Right'
Grateful Calvin
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Jim Crow 3.0? Texas State Representative Argues for Segregated Classrooms Based on 'Research'
Grateful Calvin
GRAB YER POPCORN! Julie Kelly Just Verified Gretchen Whitmer's (and FBI's) WORST Nightmare Is Coming True
Sam J.
BUT TRUMP: Alex Thompson Pivots From Not Covering Biden's Decline to Questioning Trump's Health (WATCH)
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
They Want to Control Us: MA Democrat Introduces Legislation to Limit How Far Citizens Can Travel Amy Curtis
Advertisement