TONE DEAF: Mayor Brandon Johnson Celebrates Africa Day (and Ignores Memorial Day)

Today is Memorial Day, when we honor the men and women of our armed forces who made the ultimate sacrifice.

But it appears Chicago's commie mayor, Brandon Johnson, has decided Memorial Day isn't worth his time. Instead, he's wishing us all a 'happy Africa Day' instead.

Advertisement

WATCH

JUST IN: Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson wishes everyone "happy Africa Day."



"Happy Africa Day, everyone!" pic.twitter.com/UiZC8fY8y4 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 26, 2025

Seriously?

No wonder this guy's approval rating is 7%.

Someone is going to insert clips of "contributions" made and it's going to be fantastic. — Sha (@quip1) May 26, 2025

Probably.

This dude is a full blown communist radical.



Chicago is doomed. — Phoeni𝕏 2A 🇺🇸 (@Phoenix2A_1980s) May 26, 2025

Yes it is.

Seriously?!!! — David Asman (@DavidAsmanfox) May 26, 2025

Seriously.

Chicago went from a bad mayor to an even worse one.

Today, Memorial Day, a sacred day to honor those who sacrificed all they had for us, this absolute FOOL comes out with this sycophantic asininity?



Fck him, all the way off. — Morgana Le Faye *Patriot *America 1st* 🇺🇸 (@Keltic_Witch) May 26, 2025

It's a slap in the face to veterans and their families.

Especially Gold Star families.

Never forget - he's an actual communist. Not covert about it. — War for the West (@War4theWest) May 26, 2025

Not covert at all.

It’s so interesting how people hate America, celebrate other nations. But don’t want to live in other nations, they want to live in America. Interesting https://t.co/qILXgcxNks — Brendan Unkrich (@BrendanUnkrich) May 26, 2025

Very interesting.

Jesus, don't make me miss beetlejuice. https://t.co/FaZc19qeOU — SirCᵣₐᵢgW @ 𝕏 ™ (@SirCraigW) May 26, 2025

He makes Lori Lightfoot look competent.

He never stops. Chicago elected the dumbest, most incompetent and divisive big city politician in America. https://t.co/F2HhksWbso — Steve B 744 (@SteveBellow) May 26, 2025

It's almost impressive, no?

A lot of people voted for this guy. https://t.co/Z8RjLfIIZp — Liz Mac (@TheLizMac) May 26, 2025

That's the sad part in all of this.

Johnson apparently attended a Memorial Day wreath ceremony, but hasn't issued a statement or remarks for Memorial Day. Because priorities.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.





Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.