TONE DEAF: Mayor Brandon Johnson Celebrates Africa Day (and Ignores Memorial Day)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:30 PM on May 26, 2025
ImgFlip

Today is Memorial Day, when we honor the men and women of our armed forces who made the ultimate sacrifice.

But it appears Chicago's commie mayor, Brandon Johnson, has decided Memorial Day isn't worth his time. Instead, he's wishing us all a 'happy Africa Day' instead.

WATCH

Seriously?

No wonder this guy's approval rating is 7%.

Probably.

Yes it is.

Seriously.

Chicago went from a bad mayor to an even worse one.

It's a slap in the face to veterans and their families.

Especially Gold Star families.

Not covert at all.

Johnson apparently attended a Memorial Day wreath ceremony, but hasn't issued a statement or remarks for Memorial Day. Because priorities.

