This Will TOTALLY Work (NOT!): Australia Bans Machetes After Shopping Center Attack

Like many countries, Australia has a crime problem. This is because they've imported immigrants from nations where the culture is wholly incompatible with Western civilization, and then refuse to enforce laws (because that might be racist or culturally insensitive).

Instead, they push stupid laws that won't solve any of the problems, because solving the problems involves actual work.

Recently, two 'gangs' got into a machete fight at a shopping center. Rather than punish the gangs, Aussie pols have decided to ... ban machetes.

Australia fast-tracks first-ever machete ban after shopping centre attack https://t.co/4XnyFCsEEW — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) May 26, 2025

Here's more from the BBC:

A fight involving machetes at a Melbourne shopping centre has prompted an Australian state to fast-track the country's first-ever ban on the weapon's sale. The ban - to start in Victoria this Wednesday, instead of September - comes after two gangs attacked each other at Northland shopping centre in Preston on Sunday afternoon. A man, 20, remains in hospital in a serious condition. Victoria's premier said the ban will "choke the supply", adding "the community shouldn't have to deal with these weapons in their shopping centres - neither should our police". Two boys, aged 16 and 15, were on Sunday charged with affray, intentionally causing injury, and possession and use of a controlled weapon.

'Choke the supply.'

Sure, Jan.

It won't accomplish much — W. Clayton (@weciv01) May 26, 2025

Nope.

Ban axes as well! But only small ones because big ones are more difficult to kill people with. And also (long) screwdrivers and box cutters! Those without licences can go to a licenced hardware store for their specific needs. Hack saws, shifting spanners and chains should still… — Moshe Medalie (@moshemedalie) May 26, 2025

Ban all the things and no one will die!

Please also ban hammers and chainsaws — Kyle Spencer (@kyleville) May 26, 2025

Might as well.

Forks and spoons, too.

Wonder if it's the fault of the knife or the man?

At this rate you won't be able to own a pair of scissors in a few years.



Something is fundamentally awry somewhere... — Scott Alexander Ballingall (@TheRedFisher1) May 26, 2025

And it isn't the machetes.

Coming soon …. Steak knives, Forks, Sewing needles, Gardening forks, Spades … then rocks, sticks, stones, rope …. Keep banning everything why don’t you — alexdjhb (@wolfessencejhb) May 26, 2025

They will. Mark our words.

Reads like bad conservative satire



“Oh yeah, what are you gonna do after you ban guns, ban KNIVES?”



Yes, that is apparently exactly what you do



Maybe you should ban migrants - that seems to be the common denominator. — Savage0914 (@ssavage0914) May 26, 2025

But that would be racist!

Who was carrying the Machete? Ban them. — Saturday Night Beer Review (@SatNightBeer) May 26, 2025

THIS.

seriously? We’re blaming machetes for the actions of gangster teens? hmmm which cultures use machetes in attacks? This is a bandaid. — Dad Knows Best (@dadfocused) May 26, 2025

And a cheap one at that.

Its the Person, not the weapon👍🏼 https://t.co/RrQGkHHMnG — Tori Marie (@lovegoatsalso) May 26, 2025

Zero machetes have caused a gang war on their own. They're always used by someone.

Imagine US banning guns? https://t.co/u3ilOumSgL — Happy Kitten (@Asha_EK) May 26, 2025

Never gonna happen.

What if they just banned foreigners https://t.co/oT8r9vQViL — ☠️☠️☠️ (@total_karen) May 26, 2025

That would be the smart move, but politicians aren't smart.

It's the rifles ... Bans rifles

It's the handguns ... bans handguns

It's the machete's ... We are here

**bans Machetes**

It's the pocket knives....

It's the steak knives...

It's the Cricket Bats....

It's the rocks...



When will they start looking at the real causes? https://t.co/8hQmaB5XQA — Douglas Wayne (@Bound2Liberty) May 26, 2025

Never. That's when.

