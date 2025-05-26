VIP
Memorial Day Is a Long Weekend Because It Is a Long Life Without...
Trump Wants to Give $3 Billion of Harvard’s Grant Money to Trade Schools
'We Don't Care About Facts!' Leftists Ignore George Floyd Autopsy Report From Savanah...
He Must've Forgotten Afghanistan! Joe Biden's Memorial Day Post Earns Him a MASSIVE...
Jim Crow 3.0? Texas State Representative Argues for Segregated Classrooms Based on 'Resear...
BUT TRUMP: Alex Thompson Pivots From Not Covering Biden's Decline to Questioning Trump's...
They Want to Control Us: MA Democrat Introduces Legislation to Limit How Far...
WE ARE LAUGHING: Chris Mowrey Claims He And Harry Sisson Are 'Nightmare Fuel...
What's French for 'Liar'? President Macron's Office Spins Domestic Smack As 'Playful Teasi...
BREAKING: Man 'Detained' After Plowing Into Crowd of Liverpool Football Revelers
VIP
NY Times' Map of How Much Redder the Country Has Gotten in 8...
UK Creatives Face Brutal Backlash For Understanding Biology
Flashback: It's Hard to Believe This Kind of 'Win Over Men' Messaging Didn't...
Rep. Jasmine Crockett (Who Never Doubted Biden's Mental Acuity) Questions Trump's Mental A...

This Will TOTALLY Work (NOT!): Australia Bans Machetes After Shopping Center Attack

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:30 PM on May 26, 2025
Twitter

Like many countries, Australia has a crime problem. This is because they've imported immigrants from nations where the culture is wholly incompatible with Western civilization, and then refuse to enforce laws (because that might be racist or culturally insensitive).

Advertisement

Instead, they push stupid laws that won't solve any of the problems, because solving the problems involves actual work.

Recently, two 'gangs' got into a machete fight at a shopping center. Rather than punish the gangs, Aussie pols have decided to ... ban machetes.

Here's more from the BBC:

A fight involving machetes at a Melbourne shopping centre has prompted an Australian state to fast-track the country's first-ever ban on the weapon's sale.

The ban - to start in Victoria this Wednesday, instead of September - comes after two gangs attacked each other at Northland shopping centre in Preston on Sunday afternoon. A man, 20, remains in hospital in a serious condition.

Victoria's premier said the ban will "choke the supply", adding "the community shouldn't have to deal with these weapons in their shopping centres - neither should our police".

Two boys, aged 16 and 15, were on Sunday charged with affray, intentionally causing injury, and possession and use of a controlled weapon.

'Choke the supply.'

Sure, Jan.

Nope.

Recommended

'We Don't Care About Facts!' Leftists Ignore George Floyd Autopsy Report From Savanah Hernandez
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Ban all the things and no one will die!

Might as well.

Forks and spoons, too.

And it isn't the machetes.

They will. Mark our words.

But that would be racist!

THIS.

And a cheap one at that.

Advertisement

Zero machetes have caused a gang war on their own. They're always used by someone.

Never gonna happen.

That would be the smart move, but politicians aren't smart.

Never. That's when.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  
Help us continue reporting on President Trump's success. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
Tags: AUSTRALIA BAN ISLAM ISLAMIC TERRORISM WEAPONS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'We Don't Care About Facts!' Leftists Ignore George Floyd Autopsy Report From Savanah Hernandez
Grateful Calvin
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
They Want to Control Us: MA Democrat Introduces Legislation to Limit How Far Citizens Can Travel
Amy Curtis
He Must've Forgotten Afghanistan! Joe Biden's Memorial Day Post Earns Him a MASSIVE Dragging
Amy Curtis
WE ARE LAUGHING: Chris Mowrey Claims He And Harry Sisson Are 'Nightmare Fuel for the Right'
Grateful Calvin
Jim Crow 3.0? Texas State Representative Argues for Segregated Classrooms Based on 'Research'
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'We Don't Care About Facts!' Leftists Ignore George Floyd Autopsy Report From Savanah Hernandez Grateful Calvin
Advertisement