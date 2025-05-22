That Sound You Hear? Crickets! 'Stochastic Terrorism' Crowd Is AWFULLY Quiet Following D.C...
RFK Jr. Sinks Dem Narratives About Who Trump's Trying to Help (Working Class...
FTC Opening Investigation Into Media Matters Latest Example of Trump 'Targeting' the Polit...
'Are You BLIND?!' Chris Van Hollen Insists South African White Genocide Is 'Fake...
ONE BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL SALE: 74% Off VIP Memberships! TODAY ONLY
They Did the Meme! CNN Goes Full Norm Macdonald Interviewing Jewish Witness to...
Microsoft's Woke Word Crackdown: Banning 'Palestine,' 'Gaza,' and More in Emails to Curb...
Lefty 'Party for Socialism and Liberation' Tries to RUN AWAY From Antisemitic D.C....
Brent Gardner: Time to Pass Pro-Growth Tax Reform and Keep GOP Promises |...
Elon Musk in Tears Over The Atlantic’s ‘Rise and Fall of Elon Musk’
Mehdi Hasan's Heartless Deflection: Exploiting DC Jewish Murders for Anti-Israel Agenda
NO MISTAKE: Scott Jennings Reminds Us LEFTISTS Are Waging a Violent War on...
Palestine Legal Attorney Dylan Saba Slammed for Calling Jewish Deaths an Occupational Haza...
DRAG HER! AOC Gets Reminded Her Anti-Israel Rhetoric Is to Blame for D.C....

Reuters Reminds Us They Don't Care About FACTS, Just Their 'Orange Man Bad!' Narrative

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:30 PM on May 22, 2025
Twitter

We're not surprised the media are dismissing President Trump's claims of genocide in South Africa. It's what they do: everything President Trump says is 'without evidence' (even when there is evidence). Add to this story the fact that the victims of genocide aren't woke enough, and it's the perfect opportunity for the Left to dismiss atrocities that don't fit their preferred narratives.

Advertisement

Like Reuters:

Here's more:

1. There is a genocide of white farmers in South Africa.


This conspiracy theory has been propagated by some fringe groups of white South Africans since the end of apartheid in 1994. It has been circulating in global far-right chat rooms for at least a decade, with the vocal support of Trump's ally, South African-born Elon Musk.


Supporters of the theory point to murders of white farmers in remote rural parts of the country as proof of a politically orchestrated campaign of ethnic cleansing, rather than ordinary violent crime.


They accuse the government of being complicit in the farm murders, either by encouraging them or at least turning a blind eye. The government strongly denies this.

Oh, well, if the government denies it it must be true!

Tap the sign.

Recommended

They Did the Meme! CNN Goes Full Norm Macdonald Interviewing Jewish Witness to Deadly DC Shooting
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Eight years ago, we knew this.

That's all they are. Propagandists.

Because ORANGE MAN BAD.

That's it. That's the reason.

Just incredible.

'Why is South Africa facing a famine?!'

And this writer isn't the only one predicting this.

Bookmarked.

'Baseless.'

He really made them let that mask slip, no?

Advertisement

Somehow, we doubt that'll happen.

And here's the thing. Reuters, like all media outlets, is not interested in facts, data, and truth. They're interested in the narratives that further Left-wing causes in general (and harm President Trump in particular).

You know how we know that? Look at what this so-called media outlet did when one of their own data scientists found facts that didn't fit their BLM narrative:

Says all we need to know about Reuters. None of it good.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP GENOCIDE JOURNALISM PROPAGANDA REUTERS SOUTH AFRICA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

They Did the Meme! CNN Goes Full Norm Macdonald Interviewing Jewish Witness to Deadly DC Shooting
Grateful Calvin
DRAG HER! AOC Gets Reminded Her Anti-Israel Rhetoric Is to Blame for D.C. Israel Embassy Shooting
Amy Curtis
'Are You BLIND?!' Chris Van Hollen Insists South African White Genocide Is 'Fake News' (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
RFK Jr. Sinks Dem Narratives About Who Trump's Trying to Help (Working Class Voters KNEW It Too)
Doug P.
That Sound You Hear? Crickets! 'Stochastic Terrorism' Crowd Is AWFULLY Quiet Following D.C. Shooting
Amy Curtis
Elon Musk in Tears Over The Atlantic’s ‘Rise and Fall of Elon Musk’
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
They Did the Meme! CNN Goes Full Norm Macdonald Interviewing Jewish Witness to Deadly DC Shooting Grateful Calvin
Advertisement