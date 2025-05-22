Reuters Reminds Us They Don't Care About FACTS, Just Their 'Orange Man Bad!' Narrative

We're not surprised the media are dismissing President Trump's claims of genocide in South Africa. It's what they do: everything President Trump says is 'without evidence' (even when there is evidence). Add to this story the fact that the victims of genocide aren't woke enough, and it's the perfect opportunity for the Left to dismiss atrocities that don't fit their preferred narratives.

Advertisement

Like Reuters:

Trump makes false claims of white genocide in South Africa during Ramaphosa meeting https://t.co/1kON8gg3JC https://t.co/1kON8gg3JC — Reuters (@Reuters) May 22, 2025

Here's more:

1. There is a genocide of white farmers in South Africa.

This conspiracy theory has been propagated by some fringe groups of white South Africans since the end of apartheid in 1994. It has been circulating in global far-right chat rooms for at least a decade, with the vocal support of Trump's ally, South African-born Elon Musk.

Supporters of the theory point to murders of white farmers in remote rural parts of the country as proof of a politically orchestrated campaign of ethnic cleansing, rather than ordinary violent crime.

They accuse the government of being complicit in the farm murders, either by encouraging them or at least turning a blind eye. The government strongly denies this.

Oh, well, if the government denies it it must be true!

Tap the sign.

Orange Man Bad…meanwhile



A 2017 report by the Institute for Security Studies noted that 87.6% of farm murder victims since 1990 were white, and 12.4% were Black. Given that white South Africans make up about 8.4% of the population, this suggests a disproportionate impact on… pic.twitter.com/GGssvUWdeM — Rob (@lib_taser) May 22, 2025

Eight years ago, we knew this.

Reuters exposing itself as propaganda pic.twitter.com/9Nqf8dllQE — Brian Kennedy (@Brian_Kennedy) May 22, 2025

That's all they are. Propagandists.

How is that false claim if there is videotapes? — sohame (@songihanme) May 22, 2025

Because ORANGE MAN BAD.

That's it. That's the reason.

Just incredible.

Meanwhile in South Africa;



SA; “Dubul' ibhunu!”

Media; “It’s just a chant”



SA; “Dubul' ibhunu!”

Media; “It’s just a chant”



SA; “Dubul' ibhunu!”

Media; “It’s just a chant”



🔁



In 5 years; “Where are all the White Farmers?” — H. Huntsman (@HHuntsmanWrites) May 22, 2025

'Why is South Africa facing a famine?!'

And this writer isn't the only one predicting this.

This is 💯 true though https://t.co/MsrKk8ZFzp — Make Huxley Fiction Again (@HuxleyAgain) May 22, 2025

Bookmarked.

'Baseless.'

I am not fully sold on Trump but I will say, that his greatest accomplishment by far is most Americans no longer trust mainstream news sources. https://t.co/CMOpT9uhhd — Justin Allen (@thinkfreelyblog) May 22, 2025

He really made them let that mask slip, no?

One assumes that by this logic, Reuters will imminently call for the restoration of Civil War monuments on the basis that they are "historical liberation statues". https://t.co/3V8Ivk16cB pic.twitter.com/AhAAu6m2Xr — The Lord of Misrule (@misruleBeMyGod) May 22, 2025

Advertisement

Somehow, we doubt that'll happen.

And here's the thing. Reuters, like all media outlets, is not interested in facts, data, and truth. They're interested in the narratives that further Left-wing causes in general (and harm President Trump in particular).

You know how we know that? Look at what this so-called media outlet did when one of their own data scientists found facts that didn't fit their BLM narrative:

Regular reminder that Reuters fired their head of data science after he exposed the fact that the entire BLM movement was built on a lie https://t.co/nhjCyLiYvk pic.twitter.com/Ft8BQ5fBwS — skepticalifornia (@skepticaliblog) May 22, 2025

Says all we need to know about Reuters. None of it good.