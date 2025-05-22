OBSTRUCTION: Leftist Madison Police Brass Order Cops to Get PERMISSION Before Cooperating With ICE

Paging Tom Homan!

The radical Leftist capital of Wisconsin, Madison, is up to its usual Leftist shenanigans. Police administrators in the deep blue city in the deep blue county have told officers they cannot comply with ICE unless they get permission from the police chief's 'support and community outreach' staffer first.

Madison police brass tells officers NOT to comply with ICE warrants unless they get PERMISSION from the chief’s “support and community outreach” stooge first—which likely won’t happen. @USDOJ @DHSgov @RepTiffany @SenRonJohnson @RepVanOrden @WILawLiberty pic.twitter.com/5Q1KuUoW6R — Vicki McKenna (@VickiMcKenna) May 22, 2025

Good luck with this.

Any federal funds that go to the city, including the University of Madison, should be cut off. Today.

Arrest them all. — Wisconsinajb 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@Wisconajb) May 22, 2025

We'd be fine with that.

Worthless and corrupt AF — DT58 (@kansassam67) May 22, 2025

YUP.

As a retired WI LEO, this is embarrassing to the profession. Being ordered by your command staff to violate a federal court order and to refuse to assist Federal LEOs unless they meet the requirements set forth by the command staff is wrong!! @WIFOP — R Sharp (@RobertS35022468) May 22, 2025

The police brass clearly don't care if the rank and file go to federal prison for obstructing ICE.

That means all the Wisconsin illegals should go to Madison ASAP to hide. Once there, they will realize that they cannot be included into the Restored Republic's new QFS economy. City of Madison thus will need to take care of all of them WITHOUT help. Citizens should leave ASAP — LinJam (@123LinJam) May 22, 2025

Madison can take care of all of them.

We hear the governor's mansion has lots of room.

Why do they have a police department — dmeader (@dmeader3) May 22, 2025

Excellent question. Why bother if you aren't going to enforce the laws?

Madison police is also instructed to not enforce drivers licenses from illegals or give them speeding tickets. Just in case someone is interested in knowing this. — Dr. D. Steinberg, MD, PhD, MBA, NAS, FRS (@drdougsteinberg) May 22, 2025

We're not surprised.

Wisconsin keeps swinging more radical left because no one’s being held accountable—especially the National and LOCAL media.



Until truth gets airtime, leaders are arrested, nothing changes.



DISTURBING. — Deb Curtis (@GodGritGrace) May 22, 2025

Madistan, as the locals call it, has always been insane and radical.

