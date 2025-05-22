Flashback: President Biden Tells South Africa's President His Nelson Mandela Tale
OBSTRUCTION: Leftist Madison Police Brass Order Cops to Get PERMISSION Before Cooperating With ICE

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:30 PM on May 22, 2025
ImgFlip

Paging Tom Homan!

The radical Leftist capital of Wisconsin, Madison, is up to its usual Leftist shenanigans. Police administrators in the deep blue city in the deep blue county have told officers they cannot comply with ICE unless they get permission from the police chief's 'support and community outreach' staffer first.

Good luck with this.

Any federal funds that go to the city, including the University of Madison, should be cut off. Today.

We'd be fine with that.

YUP.

The police brass clearly don't care if the rank and file go to federal prison for obstructing ICE.

Madison can take care of all of them.

We hear the governor's mansion has lots of room.

Excellent question. Why bother if you aren't going to enforce the laws?

We're not surprised.

Madistan, as the locals call it, has always been insane and radical.

