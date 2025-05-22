Jennifer Lawrence: Motherhood Changes You for the Better (and She's RIGHT)

This writer is a mom, and she can attest to the fact that motherhood changes you profoundly and fundamentally.

And always for the better.

Now actress Jennifer Lawrence is saying the same thing, which is nice to hear from Hollywood:

Beautiful. Jennifer Lawrence encourages people to have kids and celebrates motherhood.



"Having children changes everything, it changes your whole life… for the best and they’ve changed me creatively. I highly recommend having kids if you want to be an actor."



Love this. pic.twitter.com/eD3VaPDjNt — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) May 21, 2025

She's 100% correct.

Some pointed out Lawrence's political views on abortion, which is understandable.

Unfortunately, Jennifer Lawrence is pro-abortion.



Jennifer Lawrence, Amy Schumer Celebrate Abortions: “Women Can’t be Free” if They Can’t Kill Their Babies https://t.co/CaldvLrc9W pic.twitter.com/HDg1aczXKy — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) May 21, 2025

Maybe motherhood will change that perspective. If not publicly, then privately.

Come on people, let's all have a little bit of grace! What she speaks is the truth and should be recognized as duch. Pray her message presses forward and overcomes the pro abortion movement. — Michael Keever (@KeevKeevs08) May 22, 2025

This.

May more young women realize how important this is! — News Nomad 🗞 (@The_Nomad_News) May 21, 2025

Yes. Women need to hear this. All we hear is how awful and oppressive motherhood is.

It's not, and we need to change the narrative.

And have more than one because of, you know, tribute...(ducks). — John J. Vecchione (@VecchTweets) May 21, 2025

We suppose someone had to go there.

What a beautiful pro-family and pro-child perspective from Jennifer Lawrence. https://t.co/Ic2nQfje3d — Chelsea Patterson Sobolik (@ChelsPat) May 21, 2025

Yes it is.

"I didn't know that I could feel so much [until having kids]" - Jennifer Lawrence



This is a literal spiritual mechanic that is built into the universe. There are things you CAN NOT unlock in yourself all on your own. https://t.co/E7ZPHbGyyn — Grandpa Joe (@GrandpaJoeSux) May 22, 2025

This writer remembers when her eldest son was born, and she held him for the first time. The whole world shifted.

Children are a blessing! https://t.co/dNzSSO2uJ2 — Ruth Institute (@RuthInstitute) May 21, 2025

Yes, they are.

