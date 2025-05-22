DUMBBELLS: Leftists (Including Taylor Lorenz) Continue Battle Against 'Fascist' Concept of...
NYT Remembers When President Trump Was the One Taking Land From Farmers
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Says of Trump, 'He's a Monster, Period'
CONSEQUENCES: St. Louis Official Placed on PAID LEAVE for Not Activating Sirens During...
Harvard Faces Consequences: DHS Revokes Int'l Student Program Over Antisemitism and Safety...
That Sound You Hear? Crickets! 'Stochastic Terrorism' Crowd Is AWFULLY Quiet Following D.C...
RFK Jr. Sinks Dem Narratives About Who Trump's Trying to Help (Working Class...
FTC Opening Investigation Into Media Matters Latest Example of Trump 'Targeting' the Polit...
'Are You BLIND?!' Chris Van Hollen Insists South African White Genocide Is 'Fake...
ONE BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL SALE: 74% Off VIP Memberships! TODAY ONLY
They Did the Meme! CNN Goes Full Norm Macdonald Interviewing Jewish Witness to...
Reuters Reminds Us They Don't Care About FACTS, Just Their 'Orange Man Bad!'...
Microsoft's Woke Word Crackdown: Banning 'Palestine,' 'Gaza,' and More in Emails to Curb...
Lefty 'Party for Socialism and Liberation' Tries to RUN AWAY From Antisemitic D.C....

Jennifer Lawrence: Motherhood Changes You for the Better (and She's RIGHT)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:30 PM on May 22, 2025
Murray Close/Twentieth Century Fox via AP

This writer is a mom, and she can attest to the fact that motherhood changes you profoundly and fundamentally.

And always for the better.

Now actress Jennifer Lawrence is saying the same thing, which is nice to hear from Hollywood:

Advertisement

She's 100% correct.

Some pointed out Lawrence's political views on abortion, which is understandable.

Maybe motherhood will change that perspective. If not publicly, then privately.

This.

Yes. Women need to hear this. All we hear is how awful and oppressive motherhood is.

Recommended

They Did the Meme! CNN Goes Full Norm Macdonald Interviewing Jewish Witness to Deadly DC Shooting
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

It's not, and we need to change the narrative.

We suppose someone had to go there.

Yes it is.

This writer remembers when her eldest son was born, and she held him for the first time. The whole world shifted.

Yes, they are.

Editor’s Note: To celebrate the passage of the tremendous One Big, Beautiful Bill, we’re offering a fire sale on VIP memberships

Join us in the fight against the radical left today and support our reporting as President Trump continues to usher in the Golden Age of America. Use promo code POTUS47  at checkout to get 74% off!

Tags: CHILDREN JENNIFER LAWRENCE MOTHERS PARENTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

They Did the Meme! CNN Goes Full Norm Macdonald Interviewing Jewish Witness to Deadly DC Shooting
Grateful Calvin
DUMBBELLS: Leftists (Including Taylor Lorenz) Continue Battle Against 'Fascist' Concept of Exercise
Amy Curtis
NYT Remembers When President Trump Was the One Taking Land From Farmers
Brett T.
'Are You BLIND?!' Chris Van Hollen Insists South African White Genocide Is 'Fake News' (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
CONSEQUENCES: St. Louis Official Placed on PAID LEAVE for Not Activating Sirens During Deadly Storm
Amy Curtis
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Says of Trump, 'He's a Monster, Period'
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
They Did the Meme! CNN Goes Full Norm Macdonald Interviewing Jewish Witness to Deadly DC Shooting Grateful Calvin
Advertisement