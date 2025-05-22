DUMBBELLS: Leftists (Including Taylor Lorenz) Continue Battle Against 'Fascist' Concept of Exercise

This writer gets up every day (well, almost every day) and goes to the gym after she drops her youngest off at school. She likes it. Most of the time.

But there are some days when it's hard and she doesn't want to do it. But she does.

Instead of this being the habit of a person who wants to improve her health, the Left insists that going to the gym makes her a fascist white supremacist. Or something.

Here's a story about that in four parts:

Libs currently fighting demons and the demons is exercise pic.twitter.com/EbcLs1fEbu — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) May 22, 2025

This is just *chef's kiss* isn't it?

We love that Taylor Lorenz reposted some of these comments.

I’ve been shocked by just how MUCH support there is in the adaptive sport world. The disabled people in my life do more exercise than most people I know. https://t.co/z7zJpARGob pic.twitter.com/vmd6G219qZ — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) May 22, 2025

Because exercise is good for physical and mental health.

The Left could benefit from both.

I’m at the gym now. Am I a fascist? — Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) May 22, 2025

Won't someone think of the disabled people who can't go to the gym?!

"Taylor Lorenz reposted" — Jeff Blehar is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) May 22, 2025

Heh.

Maybe she wouldn't have to worry so much about COVID if she used the treadmill every once in a while.

Just because you can't do squats and deadlifts like all the insta gym rats doesn't mean you can't exercise.



For half these people if they would just take a walk every day and eat a little better half their health problems would clear up on their own. — That's what SMOD said! (@TheOneWhoSmods) May 22, 2025

But that requires personal responsibility and work. Both things are anathema to the Left.

Everything is “oppressive” to the weakest links. — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) May 22, 2025

They want to drag us all down to their miserable level, too.

YUP.

Gonna go out on a limb and say the libs are having a rough year so far — Jim Muessig (@JimMuessig) May 22, 2025

They're in for a rough 8-12 years, honestly.

I thought all these "People" migrated to Bluesky and we didn't have to see s**t like this here anymore. https://t.co/V6QekS4Q5z — Gary Devenport (@Garebear__11) May 22, 2025

They got tired of the echo chamber and returned to inflict their insanity on the rest of us.

It’s wild to me that some folks on the left side of the political spectrum believe that exercise is steroids and weight lifting, when in reality it’s going for a 45 minute walk outside. https://t.co/gQzglfeeHy — Tom (blue check mark) (@tomDInternet) May 22, 2025

There are so many things they don't understand.

I can understand hating exercise because it’s hard, but I can’t understand hating exercise because it’s “fascist” 😂😂😂 https://t.co/rVUAfOJ4mg — It’s Ma’am, PhDelightful 🇺🇸 (@ItsGoneAwry) May 22, 2025

Saying it's 'fascist' gives them political cover for being lazy, and to attack people who aren't.

One reason the left will have trouble finding a Joe Rogan is that the left feels not just comfortable saying things like "fascists love exercise," they also consider discovering new -isms (like ableism) to be a core tenet of their belief system. https://t.co/pCZt2EfioC — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) May 22, 2025

Nailed it.

And that's what this is about: dragging everyone down to be equally as miserable, unhealthy, and unhappy as the Left is.

