DUMBBELLS: Leftists (Including Taylor Lorenz) Continue Battle Against 'Fascist' Concept of Exercise

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:00 PM on May 22, 2025
ImgFlip

This writer gets up every day (well, almost every day) and goes to the gym after she drops her youngest off at school. She likes it. Most of the time.

But there are some days when it's hard and she doesn't want to do it. But she does.

Advertisement

Instead of this being the habit of a person who wants to improve her health, the Left insists that going to the gym makes her a fascist white supremacist. Or something.

Here's a story about that in four parts:

This is just *chef's kiss* isn't it?

We love that Taylor Lorenz reposted some of these comments.

Because exercise is good for physical and mental health.

The Left could benefit from both.

Won't someone think of the disabled people who can't go to the gym?!

Heh.

Maybe she wouldn't have to worry so much about COVID if she used the treadmill every once in a while.

Advertisement

But that requires personal responsibility and work. Both things are anathema to the Left.

They want to drag us all down to their miserable level, too.

YUP.

They're in for a rough 8-12 years, honestly.

They got tired of the echo chamber and returned to inflict their insanity on the rest of us.

There are so many things they don't understand.

Advertisement

Saying it's 'fascist' gives them political cover for being lazy, and to attack people who aren't.

Nailed it.

And that's what this is about: dragging everyone down to be equally as miserable, unhealthy, and unhappy as the Left is.

