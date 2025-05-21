Scott Jennings Reminds Democrats They Remain on the LOSING Side of the Immigration Issue

This writer doesn't understand why Democrats continue to defend illegal immigration (beyond the obvious: they want to import a large voter base) or how they expect to win elections down the road by going all-in on illegals.

Because public sentiment is not on their side, and the Marquette University Law Poll shows that's not changed since Trump was elected.

And Scott Jennings is here to remind us what the Democratic Party's priorities are:

Reminder: Democrats are spending 100% of their time & energy on keeping illegal aliens here at all costs. https://t.co/FopiS9ubp5 — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) May 21, 2025

Correct.

That's who they care about. Not Americans.

They are traitors. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 21, 2025

Yes.

They're protecting their voter base, LOL. — The Alpha Cow (@Marcus_Porcius2) May 21, 2025

They sure are.

Because they know it's their only hope to remain a relevant political force.



Every illegal we deport is another future voter they have lost. pic.twitter.com/zzMcBdw7k4 — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) May 21, 2025

Nailed it.

The plan to call up their reserves for future votes and more Congressional seats are being threatened! — 🇺🇸ColonelMAGAMark🇺🇸 (@ColonelMark4) May 21, 2025

They also want to bolster their Congressional seats.

And are panicked now that Trump is throwing a wrench into those plans.

.. and they try to “validate” it by the narrative of “what is an illegal”? Don’t fall for it — KKLuvYouLongTime (@KKLuvYouLonTime) May 21, 2025

Just like they redefined 'woman,' of course.

Straight up, they're not hiding their disdain for American citizens — Alpha-Bravo (@aburk203) May 21, 2025

Not even a little bit.

It just shows you who their real voters are. https://t.co/0CEQSqGllf — JDOG🇺🇸 (@JDog83259) May 21, 2025

Yep.

Reminder: @ScottJenningsKY is a liar. Democrats are fighting for due process and habeas corpus, to protect all citizens from tyranny. https://t.co/G0EtphxP6S — Leo Filippini (@LeoFilippiniUS) May 21, 2025

The party that wants hate speech registries, disinformation agencies, gun control, and government to run every aspect of your lives is the tyrannical one, Leo.

But nice try.

