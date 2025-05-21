Flashback: Rep. Jamie Raskin Wanted to Create an Oversight Commission on Presidential Capa...
Scott Jennings Reminds Democrats They Remain on the LOSING Side of the Immigration Issue

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on May 21, 2025
Twitchy

This writer doesn't understand why Democrats continue to defend illegal immigration (beyond the obvious: they want to import a large voter base) or how they expect to win elections down the road by going all-in on illegals.

Because public sentiment is not on their side, and the Marquette University Law Poll shows that's not changed since Trump was elected.

And Scott Jennings is here to remind us what the Democratic Party's priorities are:

Correct.

That's who they care about. Not Americans.

Yes.

They sure are.

Nailed it.

They also want to bolster their Congressional seats.

And are panicked now that Trump is throwing a wrench into those plans.

Just like they redefined 'woman,' of course.

Not even a little bit.

Yep.

The party that wants hate speech registries, disinformation agencies, gun control, and government to run every aspect of your lives is the tyrannical one, Leo.

But nice try.

