Should We LEAF Her Alone? X Users Bring the Funny Over Woman Who Drove Into Downed Tree (She's Okay)

You know that little head-tilt that dogs do when they hear or see something odd, because they're confused?

Yeah, this writer is making that face right now.

Watch this video and you'll see why:

WATCH: Woman drives into fallen tree during storm in Vermont pic.twitter.com/ArcjK5V03g — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 19, 2025

Two words: Cell phone.

But even that -- how do you miss a GIANT tree in the road?

X users had no problem jumping on this and being hilarious in the process (and sorry, gals, you're gonna be the butt of some of the jokes).

Now hold up just a minute because I have questions…🤔 pic.twitter.com/YaWwAKwBFq — Shaughn_A (@Shaughn_A2) May 19, 2025

Now we do, too.

Also, see the cell phone?

Nailed it.

Okay, this writer laughed out loud.

$100 bucks she called her husband and blamed the tree — vomitt romney (@VomitRomney) May 19, 2025

LMAO.

Probably.

Imagine getting that call.

"....But Waze said to go this way" — Stiles Bitchley ☆☆ (@StilesBitchley2) May 20, 2025

Yeah, do not rely on GPS.

She looks like she was trying to stop but couldn't because of the road being wet smh... glad she seems to be ok — 🎤Digital Media Advocate & Personality/Producer (@TheEMillioEgBar) May 19, 2025

It doesn't look like she tried to stop to this writer, but glad she's okay, too.

We mean, she ran from the car, so she's gotta be fine. Except for that insurance deductible.

Similar incident about a week ago, I stopped put hazards on and started to drag the tree out of the road and some lady pulls up and starts honking at me like it’s my fault the tree is in the road 🤬 — Shannon3095 (@shannon3095) May 20, 2025

Clearly, you were putting the tree in the road, duh!

Not really. Some people have no patience. Or common sense.

No, this wasn’t me. Quit asking https://t.co/LGYE0NGtJU — 🇺🇸 Duchess of American Heroes 🇺🇸 (@AnnaDsays) May 19, 2025

EL. OH. EL.

HAHAHAHAHAHAHA!

Lot of people claiming this woman was on her phone. We have no way of knowing that. Women were driving like this long before cell phones. https://t.co/61mAR7hplJ — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) May 19, 2025

Oh, Jesse. Never change.

+1000 for the Rodney Dangerfield gif.