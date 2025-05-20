Should We LEAF Her Alone? X Users Bring the Funny Over Woman Who Drove Into Downed Tree (She's Okay)

Let the Lefty Freakout Begin! Trump FDA to Stop Recommending COVID Vaccine for...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:00 PM on May 20, 2025
Sarah D.

You know that little head-tilt that dogs do when they hear or see something odd, because they're confused?

Yeah, this writer is making that face right now.

Watch this video and you'll see why:

Two words: Cell phone.

But even that -- how do you miss a GIANT tree in the road?

X users had no problem jumping on this and being hilarious in the process (and sorry, gals, you're gonna be the butt of some of the jokes).

Now we do, too.

Also, see the cell phone?

Nailed it.

Okay, this writer laughed out loud.

LMAO.

Probably.

Imagine getting that call.

Yeah, do not rely on GPS.

It doesn't look like she tried to stop to this writer, but glad she's okay, too.

We mean, she ran from the car, so she's gotta be fine. Except for that insurance deductible.

False 'Humility': Megyn Kelly Calls Out Jake Tapper TO HIS FACE Over His Coverage of Joe Biden
Grateful Calvin
Clearly, you were putting the tree in the road, duh!

Not really. Some people have no patience. Or common sense.

EL. OH. EL.

HAHAHAHAHAHAHA!

Oh, Jesse. Never change.

+1000 for the Rodney Dangerfield gif.

