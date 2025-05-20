Jake Tapper Tells Katie Couric Hunter Biden Is Demonstrably 'Unethical' and 'Sleazy'
Let the Lefty Freakout Begin! Trump FDA to Stop Recommending COVID Vaccine for Healthy Kids, Adults

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 9:00 PM on May 20, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp

This is big news that the Left will undoubtedly spin as more 'proof' that the Trump administration is trying to kill us.

Going forward, the COVID-19 vaccine will no longer be routinely approved for healthy children and adults. Instead, the shots will be approved for those ages six months to 65 years with underlying medical conditions.

The headline gives away the narrative here: 'New Trump vaccine policy limits access to COVID shots.'

And this writer snagged a screenshot in case they edit it, because that's not what's happening here.


No spin at all. Nope.

Here's what the AP writes:

Top officials for the Food and Drug Administration laid out new requirements for access to yearly COVID shots, saying they’d continue to use a streamlined approach that would continue offering them to adults 65 and older as well as children and younger adults with at least one health problem that puts them at higher risk.

But the FDA framework urges companies to conduct large, lengthy studies before tweaked vaccines can be approved for healthier people. In a framework published Tuesday in the New England Journal of Medicine, agency officials said the approach still could keep annual vaccinations available for between 100 million and 200 million people.

There should be larger studies.

False 'Humility': Megyn Kelly Calls Out Jake Tapper TO HIS FACE Over His Coverage of Joe Biden
Grateful Calvin
This writer took one round of the vaccine because her job required it. But she never got her kids vaccinated, and will never take a booster.

Kind of is, in hindsight.

Those were the only people at serious risk from COVID to begin with.

Almost.

Funny how that works out.

And they booted a lot of men and women from the military.

Don't forget that, either.

And there it is.

This, of course, is the opposite of the truth. It was evident early on COVID post the biggest threat to the elderly and those with underlying health issues.

Adjust that tinfoil hat.

Oh, you mean like all the people Biden wanted to force to get the vaccine under threat of job loss?

That choice?

Yep.

COVID-19 COVID COVID VACCINE

