Let the Lefty Freakout Begin! Trump FDA to Stop Recommending COVID Vaccine for Healthy Kids, Adults

This is big news that the Left will undoubtedly spin as more 'proof' that the Trump administration is trying to kill us.

Going forward, the COVID-19 vaccine will no longer be routinely approved for healthy children and adults. Instead, the shots will be approved for those ages six months to 65 years with underlying medical conditions.

BREAKING: U.S. regulators say annual COVID-19 shots for healthy younger adults and children will no longer be routinely approved.



Companies that want to market their vaccines to those Americans will need to conduct large, new studies. https://t.co/2sJ11Cb8TI — The Associated Press (@AP) May 20, 2025

The headline gives away the narrative here: 'New Trump vaccine policy limits access to COVID shots.'

And this writer snagged a screenshot in case they edit it, because that's not what's happening here.





No spin at all. Nope.

Here's what the AP writes:

Top officials for the Food and Drug Administration laid out new requirements for access to yearly COVID shots, saying they’d continue to use a streamlined approach that would continue offering them to adults 65 and older as well as children and younger adults with at least one health problem that puts them at higher risk. But the FDA framework urges companies to conduct large, lengthy studies before tweaked vaccines can be approved for healthier people. In a framework published Tuesday in the New England Journal of Medicine, agency officials said the approach still could keep annual vaccinations available for between 100 million and 200 million people.

There should be larger studies.

Perhaps large studies should have been conducted before they started shoving them into everyone’s arms. — Lisa Clark O'Neill (@LisaClarkONeill) May 20, 2025

This writer took one round of the vaccine because her job required it. But she never got her kids vaccinated, and will never take a booster.

It's amazing that medicines were given without large studies. — Shaun Marksbury (@marksbury) May 20, 2025

Kind of is, in hindsight.

The US is finally catching up with other modern countries like UK who only recommend covid boosters for elderly or people with compromised immune systems.



Better late than never, I suppose. — 🇺🇸InDefenseOfFreedom🇺🇸 (@IDofFreedom) May 20, 2025

Those were the only people at serious risk from COVID to begin with.

Wow, almost like what the "conspiracy" folks have said from the very beginning. Imagine that 🙄 — NoRulers (@Icarusdissident) May 20, 2025

Almost.

Funny how that works out.

Don’t forget that Biden forced people to get the additional jabs, or lost their jobs. Same-same for college students; no admission into college. — BubsSnork (@BubsSnork) May 20, 2025

And they booted a lot of men and women from the military.

Don't forget that, either.

The health freedom crowd got what they wanted: everyone is now free to die or become disabled from a disease that actually doesn't discriminate based on age or pre-existing conditions. https://t.co/dgovOV5AQF — Billy Schultz (@bschultzy) May 20, 2025

And there it is.

This, of course, is the opposite of the truth. It was evident early on COVID post the biggest threat to the elderly and those with underlying health issues.

“We won’t give healthy people a preventative vaccine because we want/hope you get sick with covid and complications so we can charge you for more drugs/visits/hospital stays.” https://t.co/rjDC61whju — Alejandra (@_alehamora) May 20, 2025

Adjust that tinfoil hat.

Oh, you mean like all the people Biden wanted to force to get the vaccine under threat of job loss?

That choice?

>> market their vaccines



AP admitting there's a profit motive. It wasn't a burning desire to save Nonna. https://t.co/4NQwbzBrhR — Kalkin Trivedi 🙏🏻💙⚔️ (@KalkinTrivedi) May 20, 2025

Yep.

