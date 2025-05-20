WHOOPS: DoorDash Driver Bypasses Security, Ends Up Driving Around Tarmac at Chicago's O'Hare Airport

The Hill: Biden Administration Scripted Cabinet Meetings
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:00 PM on May 20, 2025
imgflip

We've all ordered a delicious meal from DoorDash, and watched the little map as the driver drew nearer and nearer to our house.

Sometimes, especially if you live in a newer community or a rural area, DoorDash drivers struggle to find you, and you watch them wander around looking for your address.

Now imagine you're in Chicago, and you watch your DoorDash driver go off course to ... O'Hare Airport.

Whoops.

How does this happen?

This writer, for starters. But she never drives in Chicago.

The traffic sucks on a good day.

It's a fair question.

And probably not English.

It may have genuinely been an accident, but in a post 9/11 world, airport security shouldn't be thwarted by a guy delivering pizza.

We'd like answers, please.

Hahahahahahahaha.

Hillary Clinton Better BUCKLE UP Because Buzz Patterson (and Monica Lewinsky!) Are Spillin' the Bubba Tea
Sam J.
Nick.

Yes, it is.

Well, that's disconcerting.

A succulent Pastrami sandwich!

That thought crossed this writer's mind.

Possibly.

Here's hoping authorities are looking at all the variables here and that this was just a big accident they learn from and correct.

Tags: AIRPLANE AIRPORT CHICAGO SAFETY SECURITY TSA

