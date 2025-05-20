WHOOPS: DoorDash Driver Bypasses Security, Ends Up Driving Around Tarmac at Chicago's O'Hare Airport

We've all ordered a delicious meal from DoorDash, and watched the little map as the driver drew nearer and nearer to our house.

Sometimes, especially if you live in a newer community or a rural area, DoorDash drivers struggle to find you, and you watch them wander around looking for your address.

Advertisement

Now imagine you're in Chicago, and you watch your DoorDash driver go off course to ... O'Hare Airport.

Whoops.

NEW: DoorDash food delivery driver somehow gets lost and ends up on the Chicago O'Hare International Airport tarmac.



Um...



The driver was somehow able to make it through secured areas and even *crossed runways*, according to CBS News.



The individual reportedly drove for… pic.twitter.com/2t1pDr7hy7 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 19, 2025

How does this happen?

Who hasn’t done this at least once, Collin? — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) May 19, 2025

This writer, for starters. But she never drives in Chicago.

The traffic sucks on a good day.

I wonder what his first language is — BKactual (@BravoKiloActual) May 19, 2025

It's a fair question.

And probably not English.

It’s Chicago. No one gets charged for anything there.



That’s how they say crime is down. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 20, 2025

It may have genuinely been an accident, but in a post 9/11 world, airport security shouldn't be thwarted by a guy delivering pizza.

At what point did the driver realize he screwed up?



When he got to the tarmac?



When planes were flying by? — Have_It_Make_Sense (@Pop_Collapse) May 19, 2025

We'd like answers, please.

The DoorDash driver making it through secure areas pic.twitter.com/3H43eK9fvf — Brody Hall | Content Writer (@AlreadyBrody) May 20, 2025

Hahahahahahahaha.

Sounds like someone ordered… wings — Nick Pietrowicz (@NickPietrowicz) May 19, 2025

Nick.

That’s an automatic 5 stars on GTA.



No questions asked. — Scott Gorlick (@sgorlick) May 20, 2025

Yes, it is.

This airport is horrible. Got through TSA without a boarding pass about a month ago. — Andy (@itsnotandy__) May 20, 2025

Well, that's disconcerting.

I just wanted a Pastrami sandwich. Is that a crime now? https://t.co/7xbBMU1VNi — KC-10 Driver ✈️ 👨‍✈️ B-737 Wrangler (@MCCCANM) May 19, 2025

A succulent Pastrami sandwich!

Sounds like the perfect cover for someone scoping the security at an airport. I said what I said



*has bag of 🍔 in car* - “yes I am DoorDasher looking for my delivery address” 👀😐 https://t.co/j1Yk1JDh44 — 50 ѕнα∂єѕ σƒ 2025 (@ShadesOfPunky) May 19, 2025

That thought crossed this writer's mind.

I drove into a small airport recently and was instructed to specifically wait inside the gate until it closed before driving off so that no one could come in behind me. My money's on someone not following that kind of protocol here. https://t.co/Dganxi3kqJ — Noam Blum (@neontaster) May 20, 2025

Possibly.

Here's hoping authorities are looking at all the variables here and that this was just a big accident they learn from and correct.

Editor's Note: Leftist domestic terrorists are fire-bombing Tesla dealerships and harassing owners across the country. They must face justice.



Help us report on these terrorist attacks and expose the left's hate for those simply wanting to make America great again. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.