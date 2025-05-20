Toady Chris Cillizza Pushes Naomi Biden to 'Name Names' As He White Knights...
So Long Norm: 'Cheers' Star George Wendt Dead at 76

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:40 PM on May 20, 2025
AP Photo/Jeff Christensen, File

Actor George Wendt, best known as the wise-cracking barfly Norm Peterson on NBC's 'Cheers,' has died. He was 76 years old.

Advertisement

Here's more from Variety:

George Wendt, an American actor and comedian who earned six consecutive Emmy nominations for his performance as Norm Peterson on the beloved NBC comedy series “Cheers,” died Tuesday morning at his home. He was 76.

Wendt’s death was confirmed by his publicist Melissa Nathan with the following statement: “George was a doting family man, a well-loved friend and confidant to all of those lucky enough to have known him. He will be missed forever. The family has requested privacy during this time.

Wendt was born and raised in Chicago, IL, the son of Loretta Howard and George Wendt II, a Naval officer and realtor. He attended Rockhurst College, a Jesuit prep school, in Kansas City, MO before going to (and dropping out of) Notre Dame.

In 1974, Wendt joined Chicago's famed Second City comedy troupe. He made several television guest appearances before landing the role of Norm on the NBC sitcom 'Cheers' which ran from 1982 to 1993. He was also in several movies, most notably the Michael Keaton working-class dramedy 'Gung Ho' (1986) and 'Fletch' (1985) starring Chevy Chase.

Heh. We understood that reference.

For those of you who don't:

He was also part of SNL's Bill Swerski's Super Fans skits, an homage to fans of Wendt's hometown Chicago Bears.

Da Bears.

Wendy earned six Emmy nominations as Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy series for his work on 'Cheers.'

He was also a brilliant man.

NORM!

Rest in Peace.

Worth a watch.

Advertisement

Just makes this even sadder, really.

There were 269 episodes of 'Cheers.'

That's a lot of beer.

This picture is everything.

And in a twist of fate, today marks the 32nd anniversary of the 'Cheers' series finale:

Wendt met his wife, actress Bernadette Birkett, while working at Second City. They married in 1978 and had three children together: Hilary, Joe, and Daniel.

She provided the voice for Norm's off-screen 'Cheers' wife Vera, too.

Wendt is survived by Birkett and their children.

Our sympathies and prayers to his family, friends, and loved ones.

