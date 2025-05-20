So Long Norm: 'Cheers' Star George Wendt Dead at 76

Actor George Wendt, best known as the wise-cracking barfly Norm Peterson on NBC's 'Cheers,' has died. He was 76 years old.

George Wendt, 'Cheers' Star, Dies at 76 https://t.co/ISLRzbRVLW — Variety (@Variety) May 20, 2025

George Wendt, an American actor and comedian who earned six consecutive Emmy nominations for his performance as Norm Peterson on the beloved NBC comedy series “Cheers,” died Tuesday morning at his home. He was 76. Wendt’s death was confirmed by his publicist Melissa Nathan with the following statement: “George was a doting family man, a well-loved friend and confidant to all of those lucky enough to have known him. He will be missed forever. The family has requested privacy during this time.

Wendt was born and raised in Chicago, IL, the son of Loretta Howard and George Wendt II, a Naval officer and realtor. He attended Rockhurst College, a Jesuit prep school, in Kansas City, MO before going to (and dropping out of) Notre Dame.

In 1974, Wendt joined Chicago's famed Second City comedy troupe. He made several television guest appearances before landing the role of Norm on the NBC sitcom 'Cheers' which ran from 1982 to 1993. He was also in several movies, most notably the Michael Keaton working-class dramedy 'Gung Ho' (1986) and 'Fletch' (1985) starring Chevy Chase.

Hopefully he isn't buried in milkbone underwear. https://t.co/3RhrN29QaH — Jay Lampert (@MortChristenson) May 20, 2025

He was also part of SNL's Bill Swerski's Super Fans skits, an homage to fans of Wendt's hometown Chicago Bears.

This will always be my fav “Afternoon everybody…” joke. RIP “Norm!” pic.twitter.com/mYrdArY0zM — Diggiman (@CrisDiggi) May 20, 2025

Wendy earned six Emmy nominations as Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy series for his work on 'Cheers.'

I need new generations to watch and appreciate Cheers.The writing, the heart, the charm, the chemistry, the wit- one of the greatest shows ever made.And George Wendt a master of comedy. “Norm!” everyone shouted followed by Diane’s “Norman” will forever be ingrained in my memory. pic.twitter.com/GdM1PslnYx — Kate Da Great (@AlternReality) May 20, 2025

He was also a brilliant man.

Say it with me: NORM!!!!! Cheers and Rest in Peace, George Wendt! Thank you for giving our generation so much joy. 🙏🏼❤️☀️🇺🇸🍻🍻🍻🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺 https://t.co/A3moGM7fQe — Leslie ن 🇺🇸☦️ (@LADowd) May 20, 2025

I'm old enough remember when the most famous White Sox fan played a Red Sox fan on TV. RIP. https://t.co/UDcrFSsT9K — At larrold on dat sky app (@Larry_Boa) May 20, 2025

Rest in power George Wendt. One of the greatest character actors of our generation.



A compilation of Norm replies in his honor. pic.twitter.com/B21oWtg3ur — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) May 20, 2025

Given the age skew of my follower base I regret to inform you that you’re likely older than George Wendt was when he started playing Norm pic.twitter.com/ovtou71mfv — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) May 20, 2025

In honor of the legendary George Wendt, here is every time Norm Peterson walks into Cheers pic.twitter.com/5qkPUNgFRU — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) May 20, 2025

There were 269 episodes of 'Cheers.'

RIP George Wendt.



Rest easy, Norm. pic.twitter.com/o48yjG5mD4 — Daniel “Durt Godain” Godfrey (@danielgodfrey) May 20, 2025

And in a twist of fate, today marks the 32nd anniversary of the 'Cheers' series finale:

The final episode of Cheers was 32 years ago tonight. Such a great closing scene.

RIP, George Wendt.

pic.twitter.com/niHwIn1PeN — Seth Wickersham (@SethWickersham) May 20, 2025

Wendt met his wife, actress Bernadette Birkett, while working at Second City. They married in 1978 and had three children together: Hilary, Joe, and Daniel.

She provided the voice for Norm's off-screen 'Cheers' wife Vera, too.

Wendt is survived by Birkett and their children.

Our sympathies and prayers to his family, friends, and loved ones.