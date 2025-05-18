'Shepherd the Flock:' Pope Leo Celebrates Inaugural Mass at St. Peter's

Today in Rome, Pope Leo XIV was welcomed via the official Inaugural Mass. While he's been Pope since his election on May 8, the Inaugural Mass marks the official start of his reign.

Pope Leo XIV Inaugural Mass https://t.co/xEbH2Ikagn — Reuters (@Reuters) May 18, 2025

He was joined by tens of thousands of faithful and world leaders.

Pope Leo XIV rode into St. Peter's Square on a popemobile for the first time on Sunday as tens of thousands of people, including dozens of world leaders, celebrated him as the new leader of the world's 1.4. billion Catholics https://t.co/ZMunfJBRMe pic.twitter.com/illB3Umzvm — Reuters (@Reuters) May 18, 2025

This includes Vice President J.D. Vance.

US Vice President JD Vance, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, and Spain's King Felipe and Spain's Queen Letizia are among the dignitaries in attendance at the Inaugural Mass https://t.co/okKbCgbV4M pic.twitter.com/Rm8DYPjsNM — Reuters (@Reuters) May 18, 2025

And it seems Leo XIV is more conciliatory and welcoming to traditional Catholics than his predecessor.

Pope Leo XIV began his reign by reaching out to conservatives who felt orphaned under his predecessor, calling for unity, vowing to preserve the Catholic Church's heritage and promising to not rule like 'an autocrat' https://t.co/QCTYt748pj pic.twitter.com/eQgv7l1N2i — Reuters (@Reuters) May 18, 2025

What a refreshing change of pace.

He also appeared moved to receive the Fisherman's Ring, which he'll wear until he passes (then, per tradition, it will be destroyed).

Pope Leo XIV appears visibly moved as he receives the Fisherman's Ring during his inaugural Mass as pope.



Video: Vatican Media pic.twitter.com/Rp2UCRBPC2 — Sachin Jose (@Sachinettiyil) May 18, 2025

After the Mass, Pope Leo XIV met with Vice President Vance and his wife, Usha.

Following his Inaugural Mass, Pope Leo XIV met with the American delegation: Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and his wife, Jeanette. And then the Pope embraced his brother Lou Prevost and Deborah Prevost. pic.twitter.com/DzAOaXD3Lk — Raymond Arroyo (@RaymondArroyo) May 18, 2025

How strange and surreal must it be to be brother of the Pope?

Breaking: Pope Leo at his Inaugural Mass, in a subtle reference to his predecessor, says “Peter (the Pope) must shepherd the flock without ever yielding to the temptation to be an autocrat, lording it over those entrusted to him. On the contrary, he is called to serve the faith… pic.twitter.com/Jy5uv8cxSi — Raymond Arroyo (@RaymondArroyo) May 18, 2025

All this writer wanted from the Pope was someone who didn't despise traditionalists.

Seems we have someone who will now welcome us back.

