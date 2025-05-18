'Shepherd the Flock:' Pope Leo Celebrates Inaugural Mass at St. Peter's

BUT MUH IDENTITY: Starbucks Baristas Explain Why They're Throwing Tantrums Over a Simple...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 1:00 PM on May 18, 2025
AP Photo/Andrew Medichini

Today in Rome, Pope Leo XIV was welcomed via the official Inaugural Mass. While he's been Pope since his election on May 8, the Inaugural Mass marks the official start of his reign.

He was joined by tens of thousands of faithful and world leaders.

This includes Vice President J.D. Vance.

And it seems Leo XIV is more conciliatory and welcoming to traditional Catholics than his predecessor.

What a refreshing change of pace.

He also appeared moved to receive the Fisherman's Ring, which he'll wear until he passes (then, per tradition, it will be destroyed).

After the Mass, Pope Leo XIV met with Vice President Vance and his wife, Usha.

How strange and surreal must it be to be brother of the Pope?

All this writer wanted from the Pope was someone who didn't despise traditionalists.

Seems we have someone who will now welcome us back.

Tags: CATHOLIC CATHOLIC CHURCH CATHOLICISM POPE VICE PRESIDENT J.D. VANCE

