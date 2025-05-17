ROBBING HOOD: Wildly Unpopular Democrats Return to Form by Expressing Desire to Steal From the Rich

Democrats think you, and everything you ever own or earn, actually belongs to them. They think they're not better stewards of our resources, but that they know how to run our lives better than we do.

So when Democrat Stacey Plaskett says she wants to take s**t from rich people, believe her.

Keeping it classy, we see.

Stopping the wholesale FRAUD is not “reducing benefits” for the poor.

Eliminating the MASSIVE money laundering scams benefits ALL Americans.

Ending the welfare-for-criminals scheme prospers ALL American citizens.

Bringing manufacturing back to America produces JOBS for ALL… — CyberChick (@warriors_mom) May 17, 2025

Eventually, the fraud and waste will cause those programs to collapse, and then there WILL be harm.

Democrats are an erudite bunch of folks. pic.twitter.com/uObRIYxSYk — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) May 16, 2025

They sure are.

Why does this person have committee assignments? — ssbn734 (@GenXPopsie) May 16, 2025

Excellent question.

She's a non-voting member of the House, after all.

Are you gonna start with democrat politicians who got rich while in office? — KylesDankLibertyMemeStash (@Kyle_C137) May 17, 2025

That's (D)ifferent.

Democrats are trying to normalize degrading government/society and stealing from productive people, and when I say it out loud like that, I realize it’s actually been their brand for decades. — FunkyPox (@corrcomm) May 16, 2025

Yes it has been.

She's not even allowed to cast a meaningful vote because her seat is fake. There should be no more territories or protectorates. https://t.co/Sr9aQViR5g — kc2fargo (@kc2fargo) May 17, 2025

Agreed.

Progressivism is Marxist and authoritarian https://t.co/mD5FYQVCMg — Rick Langel (@RickLangel) May 17, 2025

It sure is.

She seems nice.



It’s the same sentiment with the phrase “tax the rich”. It is not about helping the less fortunate. It’s about punishing the successful. Class envy. Just as Marx intended.



Also- the cursing is so embarrassing. Like your HS teacher trying to be cool. https://t.co/S61pVetK4t — Daniel Turner (@DanielTurnerPTF) May 17, 2025

Everyone is 'equal' when we're all poor.

