ROBBING HOOD: Wildly Unpopular Democrats Return to Form by Expressing Desire to Steal From the Rich

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 9:00 PM on May 17, 2025
Meme screenshot

Democrats think you, and everything you ever own or earn, actually belongs to them. They think they're not better stewards of our resources, but that they know how to run our lives better than we do.

So when Democrat Stacey Plaskett says she wants to take s**t from rich people, believe her.

WATCH:

Keeping it classy, we see.

Eventually, the fraud and waste will cause those programs to collapse, and then there WILL be harm.

They sure are.

Excellent question.

She's a non-voting member of the House, after all.

That's (D)ifferent.

Yes it has been.

Agreed.

It sure is.

Everyone is 'equal' when we're all poor.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.


Tags: DEMOCRATS HOUSE HOUSE DEMOCRATS TAX THE RICH

