'Deep State Defending Their Own': John Brennan Vouches for Integrity of James '86...
Here's a Minute Worth of Scott Jennings 'Red Pilling Bill Maher's Audience' About...
VIP
CBS, NBC Report the Hur Audio Indicates There Might Have Been an Effort...
Joe Concha Dug Up a Doozy From The Atlantic About Biden and the...
Flashback: Joe Scarborough Ranted that Robert Hur Lied About Biden’s Mental Health for...
Flashback: Kamala Harris' Slams on Robert Hur Were WEAPONS GRADE Projection
VIP
Flashback: Jamie Raskin Badmouthed Robert Hur on CNN Despite Knowing He Told the...
Starving for Attention: Student Mad Her Pro-Palestine Hunger Strike is Being Ignored by...
Flashback: Adam Schiff Raged at Special Counsel Robert Hur for Telling the Truth...
ICE Water: Illegal Alien Evader Goes on a Short-Lived Aquatic Adventure in North...
VIP
Life Is Pain, but It’s Also Love, Laughter, and Light
John Fetterman's Latest Pro-Israel Post Shows Why His Fellow Dems Are NOW Attacking...
BREAKING: Portions of Biden’s Forgetful Interview With Robert Hur Has Been Released (LISTE...
OLYMPIC Mistake: L.A. City Council Approves $30 Airport, Hotel Worker Minimum Wage by...

UH OH: Harry Enten Has Some BAD News for Trump-Hating Democrats

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 2:00 PM on May 17, 2025
ImgFlip

This is going to make A LOT of Lefties really unhappy. Despite their best efforts to continually paint President Trump as literally Hitler, and to undermine his agenda at every turn, his approval rating is rising.

Advertisement

Watch CNN's Harry Enten explain:

Huh.

It's almost like 75 million people voted for this.

A for effort, we suppose.

Not too shabby at all.

That's all they push: false narratives.

Recommended

Here's a Minute Worth of Scott Jennings 'Red Pilling Bill Maher's Audience' About the Trump Doctrine
Doug P.
Advertisement

YUP.

This.

The Dem bench is, in a word, lackluster.

Tags: APPROVAL RATING CNN DONALD TRUMP POLLS PRESIDENT TRUMP TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's a Minute Worth of Scott Jennings 'Red Pilling Bill Maher's Audience' About the Trump Doctrine
Doug P.
Joe Concha Dug Up a Doozy From The Atlantic About Biden and the Hur Report
Doug P.
'Deep State Defending Their Own': John Brennan Vouches for Integrity of James '86 47' Comey
Doug P.
Bad Optics: New Orleans Police Officer Causes a Spectacle During Presser for Escaped Inmates
Warren Squire
Flashback: Joe Scarborough Ranted that Robert Hur Lied About Biden’s Mental Health for a Job Promotion
Warren Squire
Starving for Attention: Student Mad Her Pro-Palestine Hunger Strike is Being Ignored by Her School
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here's a Minute Worth of Scott Jennings 'Red Pilling Bill Maher's Audience' About the Trump Doctrine Doug P.
Advertisement