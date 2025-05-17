UH OH: Harry Enten Has Some BAD News for Trump-Hating Democrats

This is going to make A LOT of Lefties really unhappy. Despite their best efforts to continually paint President Trump as literally Hitler, and to undermine his agenda at every turn, his approval rating is rising.

Watch CNN's Harry Enten explain:

Time for a reality check... I think some folks thought Trump's approval rating would keep falling, but it's rising.



Ipsos has his net approval going from -8 pts to -1 pt with voters. Aggregate has him up higher than late April too & much higher than at this point in term 1. pic.twitter.com/uP0xYvnnnZ — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) May 16, 2025

It's almost like 75 million people voted for this.

Y'all tried. We're a lot more aware of the bias now. pic.twitter.com/c9TTwRMQyN — Pam D (@soirchick) May 16, 2025

Inflation down, food prices flat or down, deportations steady, and the media tariff fearmongering turned out to be a dud. Not too shabby. — 𝔻𝕠𝕔𝕥𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕒𝕥𝕖 (@georg3) May 16, 2025

Trump's dropping approval rating was just another false narrative. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) May 17, 2025

Inflation just hit a three year low. The stock market is exploding. The border is secure. Criminals are being hunted down. DEI discrimination is being purged.



Even those who don't like Trump are being forced to admit he's delivering for the American people. — Pro America Politics (@Pro__Trading) May 16, 2025

This is the inevitable result of 4 months of “the sky is falling” headlines meeting reality.



Stop listening to and believing the people that told you Biden was fit for office. They’re all PROVEN LIARS. — PASQUALE F (@PASQUALEFO69435) May 16, 2025

And there isn't one Democrat anyone has the slightest interest in. AOC would destroy the party. https://t.co/PwoczkQS0Z — Roger Simon (@realrogerlsimon) May 16, 2025

The Dem bench is, in a word, lackluster.