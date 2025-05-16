OLYMPIC Mistake: L.A. City Council Approves $30 Airport, Hotel Worker Minimum Wage by 2028 Summer Games

The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again while expecting a different outcome.

In California, Democrats raised the minimum wage for fast food workers to $20 (except for those who work at Panera Bread, because the company owners are buddies with Gavin Newsom), and the completely predictable outcomes happened almost immediately: hours were cut, workers were laid off, restaurants closed, and prices of fast food skyrocketed.

But Democrats never learn, and California Democrats are a special brand of stupid, so the L.A. City Council just approved a $30 minimum wage for airport and hospitality workers in time for the Olympic Games:

LA City Council Votes 12-3 to kill the hospitality industry in Los Angeles with a $30/Hour Minimum Wage by 2028.



This doesn’t include an additional $8.35 an hour for healthcare costs employers will be required to pay.



People will lose their jobs



Rates will skyrocket.



Video… pic.twitter.com/9gvnigaGNV — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) May 16, 2025

Will the city -- which is slow-walking the wildfire rebuild -- even be ready to host the games in three years?

If it is, good luck finding affordable hotels with actual staff.

Wow they really hate California. — 🍕Jessica Carderara🍕 (@MAGApizzy) May 16, 2025

Yes, they do.

$30? Has anyone else been there lately? It's expensive. They should have made it $130. The council failed the city. — Congrats! 👏 (@mckinleyta) May 16, 2025

We detect sarcasm.

But there's a point here: if we need a living wage, why stop at $20 or $30? Why not $100? Why not $500?

Mid level hotels only have a profit margin around 15%.



$30 wage will bankrupt them.



If minimum is $30, that means all supervisors, managers and directors will have to get an increase too, to put them above minimum. — Fit American 🇺🇸 (@fitAmerican60) May 16, 2025

Like the City Council cares about economic realities.

Why does LA hate employers and employees? They are about to get fewer of both. The poor will be hurt most. — Philo Publius Americanus (@Rog973521) May 16, 2025

As with all Democratic policies, poor people suffer the most.

They aren't raising minimum wages. They are making jobs worth below that wage illegal. — John (@RealJohnShoe) May 16, 2025

Another way to put it, and a more truthful one, too.

Obvious outcomes:



* Fewer jobs in the industry

* Higher workloads and worse working conditions for those who remain

* Quality of service plummets as staff as over-stretched

* Likely increase in under-the-table work for low-level manual jobs — Can of Spam (@iDoLikeSpam) May 16, 2025

Just as L.A. is going to host the entire freaking world for the Olympic Games.

Good work, Democrats.

QUICK REMINDER



23,100 California fast food workers lost their jobs when Gavin Newsom raised their minimum wage to $20 an hour.



How can anyone think this will be any different?



Two weeks of Olympics in 2028 will not right this ship https://t.co/EIUhdFFd6t — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) May 16, 2025

The L.A. City Council looked at that and said, 'Rookie numbers. Hold our beer.'

Barbara Lee believes $50 will do it in Oakland.



Democrats are the stupidest people. 🤷🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/JeTVAtamBj — Living In CA 🌴☀️🇺🇸 (@1LivingInCA) May 16, 2025

She does. We told you about that here.

Where are all of the people? Won't need a hotel if you don't have any visitors except for illegals. https://t.co/18OLM9cZgi — Ariel (@ArielBos1) May 16, 2025

The City Council will raise taxes on businesses to pay hotels to house illegals.

Problem solved.

Not.

