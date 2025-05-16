John Fetterman's Latest Pro-Israel Post Shows Why His Fellow Dems Are NOW Attacking...
OLYMPIC Mistake: L.A. City Council Approves $30 Airport, Hotel Worker Minimum Wage by 2028 Summer Games

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 9:00 PM on May 16, 2025
AP Photo/Ashley Landis

The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again while expecting a different outcome.

In California, Democrats raised the minimum wage for fast food workers to $20 (except for those who work at Panera Bread, because the company owners are buddies with Gavin Newsom), and the completely predictable outcomes happened almost immediately: hours were cut, workers were laid off, restaurants closed, and prices of fast food skyrocketed.

But Democrats never learn, and California Democrats are a special brand of stupid, so the L.A. City Council just approved a $30 minimum wage for airport and hospitality workers in time for the Olympic Games:

Will the city -- which is slow-walking the wildfire rebuild -- even be ready to host the games in three years?

If it is, good luck finding affordable hotels with actual staff.

Yes, they do.

We detect sarcasm.

But there's a point here: if we need a living wage, why stop at $20 or $30? Why not $100? Why not $500?

Like the City Council cares about economic realities.

As with all Democratic policies, poor people suffer the most.

Another way to put it, and a more truthful one, too.

Just as L.A. is going to host the entire freaking world for the Olympic Games.

Good work, Democrats.

The L.A. City Council looked at that and said, 'Rookie numbers. Hold our beer.'

She does. We told you about that here.

The City Council will raise taxes on businesses to pay hotels to house illegals.

Problem solved.

Not.

