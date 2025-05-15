Hannah Dugan IS Facing Justice: Lefty Protesters Rally As Disgraced WI Judge Enters Not Guilty Plea

Yesterday, we told you that disgraced Wisconsin Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan filed a laughable motion to dismiss her case. She's arguing she enjoyed judicial immunity when she helped illegal immigrant and accused domestic abuser Eduardo Flores Ruiz flee ICE from her courtroom.

Today, Dugan entered a plea of not guilty.

Judge Hannah Dugan pleads not guilty to federal charges, requests speedy trial; tentative trial date set for July 21 amid ongoing legal motions. https://t.co/EOW5f7k8I5 pic.twitter.com/FJ3Sg6NwvU — WISN 12 NEWS (@WISN12News) May 15, 2025

We're marking our calendars.

Meanwhile, a bunch of Leftist loons showed their support for Dugan and her lawlessness:

🚨 NOW: Left-wing protestors are outside the court in Milwaukee to support Judge Hannah Dugan during her arraignment. She is being charged after OBSTRUCTING ICE. pic.twitter.com/WSL2y9nRpR



They are yelling "STOP THE COUP" and their cringe "show me what democracy looks like" chant.… — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 15, 2025

This is not a coup.

And, if this writer wasn't so busy, she'd go stand across the street with a giant sign that reads 'NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW' just to trigger these nutters.

Genuinely encouraging to see how old all of these protesters are. — Jeremy Carl (@realJeremyCarl) May 15, 2025

The care home bus took a detour, apparently.

These are PAID protestors with professionally made signs. Nobody is believing this is organic anymore. pic.twitter.com/33PFfD2A9r — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) May 15, 2025

It's not organic.

I see a bunch of older people again. Repeating words. Zero enthusiasm. Where are they getting these old people from?

Can someone video if they take a lunch or dinner break? Where are their vehicles parked? Come on a bus?

Just a few questions. — DJH (@georgiagirl211) May 15, 2025

It's nice Nana and Pop have a hobby in retirement.

“Show me what democracy looks like” — apparently it looks like a judge aiding criminal aliens, then crying victim when she gets arraigned. These people don’t want law and order. They want sanctuary for lawlessness as long as it votes blue. — TechSignals (@TechSignalsonX) May 15, 2025

'Democracy is when Democrats get their way.'

That's what they mean by 'democracy.'

Nothing says “defend democracy” like screeching for a judge who obstructed federal law to shield illegal activity. These people would protest gravity if it deported someone. — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) May 15, 2025

This writer is telling you right now: President Trump could announce a cure for cancer tomorrow, and these people would rally in favor of osteosarcoma.

"Intimidation is a tool of fascism," right alongside "No Justice, No Peace!!!"



That's hilarious all by itself. — often uncommon 🏴‍☠️ (@oftenuncommon) May 15, 2025

Our irony meters just broke.

How do these people have the time for this? https://t.co/kZ9RELsZNt — Greg McCourt (@RealGregMcCourt) May 15, 2025

They have a median age of 'Call hospice', so they're not going to day jobs.

I don't think they know what the words they use mean.



They hold up a sign demanding due process outside a courthouse where a woman is getting exactly that. "No Justice No Peace" has been used so many times it's meaningless. Anger without thought or substance. https://t.co/OFJHALFrTR — Anna K. Gorisch (@AnnaGorisch) May 15, 2025

Words mean whatever they want them to mean.

Hannah Dugan also needs to be charged with violating:

U.S Immigration Law:

8 U.S. Code § 1324

Bringing in and harboring certain aliens https://t.co/DAt3hlL1Bg pic.twitter.com/1q1RejKEDl — Lawyerforlaws (@lawyer4laws) May 15, 2025

We'd be fine with that.

Don't these people realize that they are supporting a judge who wanted to put a gang member back on the streets?? Do they want these gang members living next to their kids and families? What is wrong with them? https://t.co/87YTnrvx4I — Mark Caton (@MarkCaton19) May 15, 2025

Like the tolerant Leftists in Martha's Vineyard, these folks would have illegal gang members removed from their neighborhoods so fast it'd make your head spin.

Other people get to live and suffer under that rule.

Not them.

We used to have asylums. https://t.co/bMGn2IdPcp — Volusia Republicans (@VolusiaGOP) May 15, 2025

Make asylums great again.

Editor's Note: Radical leftist judges are doing everything they can to hamstring President Trump's agenda to make America great again.

