Hannah Dugan IS Facing Justice: Lefty Protesters Rally As Disgraced WI Judge Enters Not Guilty Plea

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:30 PM on May 15, 2025
AP Photo/Devi Shastri

Yesterday, we told you that disgraced Wisconsin Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan filed a laughable motion to dismiss her case. She's arguing she enjoyed judicial immunity when she helped illegal immigrant and accused domestic abuser Eduardo Flores Ruiz flee ICE from her courtroom.

Today, Dugan entered a plea of not guilty.

We're marking our calendars.

Meanwhile, a bunch of Leftist loons showed their support for Dugan and her lawlessness:

This is not a coup.

And, if this writer wasn't so busy, she'd go stand across the street with a giant sign that reads 'NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW' just to trigger these nutters.

The care home bus took a detour, apparently.

It's not organic.

It's nice Nana and Pop have a hobby in retirement.

'Democracy is when Democrats get their way.'

That's what they mean by 'democracy.'

This writer is telling you right now: President Trump could announce a cure for cancer tomorrow, and these people would rally in favor of osteosarcoma.

Our irony meters just broke.

They have a median age of 'Call hospice', so they're not going to day jobs.

Words mean whatever they want them to mean.

We'd be fine with that.

Like the tolerant Leftists in Martha's Vineyard, these folks would have illegal gang members removed from their neighborhoods so fast it'd make your head spin.

Other people get to live and suffer under that rule.

Not them.

Make asylums great again.

Editor's Note: Radical leftist judges are doing everything they can to hamstring President Trump's agenda to make America great again.

