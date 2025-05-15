TRANS UBER ALLES: Germany Gives VILE Child Trafficker LIGHT Sentence Because of His 'Gender Identity'

REDUXX Magazine is reporting German courts have handed down an insultingly light sentence to a man accused of sex trafficking of children, including girls as young as five years old.

Why?

The man 'identifies' as a woman, and that's apparently a get-out-of-jail free card in Deutschland.

🚨EXCLUSIVE🚨



Reduxx can reveal that a German trans-identified male who trafficked children for rape was given a lenient sentence because of his "gender identity."



The predator will spend less than 6 years in prison, despite abusing girls as young as 5.https://t.co/HzSQwcv5Hz — REDUXX (@ReduxxMag) May 14, 2025

More from REDUXX:

In a shocking conclusion to one of Germany’s most depraved child abuse cases, a Munich court has handed down the sentences for a millionaire pedophile and his transgender accomplice who were involved in the depraved sexual abuse and trafficking of prepubescent girls. A Munich court has ruled that 81-year-old millionaire Helmut Reiner Dorsch must serve 4 years and 4 months in prison for his role in the crime, while his transgender assistant, known only as Arbend S., will serve 5 years and 6 months for his role. Reduxx can now exclusively reveal that Arbend, a 31-year-old male who identifies as a 'trans woman,' received particular leniency in his sentencing due to his self-declared transgender status, with the court citing his 'heightened prison sensitivity' as a mitigating factor.

'In Gießen, a 42-year-old trans-identified male, known as “Sophie KoKo,” received 10 months probation for exposing his genitals to migrant children, soliciting them for sexual abuse, and spraying them with urine, with the court citing his actions as an attempt to “affirm his… — Billy Bragg (@Serena_Partrick) May 14, 2025

Both should have been given life sentences — Robin N (@Petirrojo57) May 14, 2025

Using his perversion as an excuse — linda varney (@lindava08321449) May 14, 2025

Where's justice for his victims? Where's the protection so this guy doesn't have future victims?

Why is his face not being shown? Special treatment for a creep. — Damon Strong (@DamonStrong) May 14, 2025

Need to stamp this s**t out completely ! — Lanee (@OakLaneTree) May 14, 2025

Germany punishes people who post 'offensive memes' harder than actual abusers.

Oppressed minorities typically aren’t given lighter sentences due to their identity by the way https://t.co/4CxNNWRAD9 — Fredbanks (@ToomanyFreddys) May 15, 2025

International and national ‘Violence Against Women and Girls’ programmes are a money making scam. They must be when you consider the light penalties given to their rapists, abusers and tormentors. https://t.co/s8xj1d4Mto — Louants (@louants) May 15, 2025

so to summarize:



man pimps out kids



plots mass “child rape program”



gets arrested in one of the worst pedophile busts in German history



tells the court “wait you can’t jail me I’m 🏳️‍⚧️ lol"



judge goes “oh s**t you're right lmao" https://t.co/6LXAuoIlKA pic.twitter.com/TvFpuRuOMj — pagliacci the hated 🌝 (@Slatzism) May 14, 2025

