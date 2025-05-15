Sebastian Gorka TORCHES Politico (on Their Own Stage) for Defending Deported 'Maryland Man...
TRANS UBER ALLES: Germany Gives VILE Child Trafficker LIGHT Sentence Because of His 'Gender Identity'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:00 PM on May 15, 2025
REDUXX Magazine is reporting German courts have handed down an insultingly light sentence to a man accused of sex trafficking of children, including girls as young as five years old.

Why?

The man 'identifies' as a woman, and that's apparently a get-out-of-jail free card in Deutschland.

More from REDUXX:

In a shocking conclusion to one of Germany’s most depraved child abuse cases, a Munich court has handed down the sentences for a millionaire pedophile and his transgender accomplice who were involved in the depraved sexual abuse and trafficking of prepubescent girls.

A Munich court has ruled that 81-year-old millionaire Helmut Reiner Dorsch must serve 4 years and 4 months in prison for his role in the crime, while his transgender assistant, known only as Arbend S., will serve 5 years and 6 months for his role.

Reduxx can now exclusively reveal that Arbend, a 31-year-old male who identifies as a 'trans woman,' received particular leniency in his sentencing due to his self-declared transgender status, with the court citing his 'heightened prison sensitivity' as a mitigating factor.

What a joke.

Just insane.

Same.

Yes.

It's beyond maddening that the courts do this.

Where's justice for his victims? Where's the protection so this guy doesn't have future victims?

Some pigs are more equal than others.

This writer saw red.

Germany punishes people who post 'offensive memes' harder than actual abusers.

Maybe those memers should say they identify as trans, too.

Seems that's the key to getting out of trouble.

TRUTH.

Exactly this.

Nailed it.

Tags: CHILD ABUSE GERMANY SEXUAL ABUSE TRANSGENDER TRANS WOMAN

