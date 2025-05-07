Payton Jackson: 'I Was Born Black, Not Democrat'
She's SERIOUS, Y'all: Jessica Tarlov Says 2026, 2028 Are Looking GOOD for Wildly Unpopular Dems

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:00 PM on May 07, 2025
ImgFlip

We gotta admire Jessica Tarlov's ignorant optimism here.

The Democratic Party approval rating is in the low 20s, and yet she thinks they're poised to win big in 2026 and 2028. One of the many reasons why they're struggling is because they lie about anything and everything.

Like Medicare.

WATCH:

They are not cutting Medicaid.

We see it, too.

She was up by 3%!

Instead of stopping, they stomped on the gas pedal.

Yes. Exactly this.

Dem Reps Questioning Scott Bessent Show 'the Absolute Stupidity Trump's Cabinet Has to Deal With'
Doug P.
She is amusing.

Oh, they did something: they made health insurance and health care much more expensive and poorer in quality.

It's all they've got.

Yes, there's that.

She is a special kind of stupid.

You're doing great, Jess.

This. This right here: cutting the waste and fraud and abuse means Medicaid wil lbe solvent for those who truly need it.

Why does Jessica oppose that?

We all know why: Orange Man Bad.

Or something.

Tags: DEMOCRATIC PARTY FOX NEWS MIDTERM ELECTIONS MIDTERMS 2028 ELECTION JESSICA TARLOV

