She's SERIOUS, Y'all: Jessica Tarlov Says 2026, 2028 Are Looking GOOD for Wildly Unpopular Dems

We gotta admire Jessica Tarlov's ignorant optimism here.

The Democratic Party approval rating is in the low 20s, and yet she thinks they're poised to win big in 2026 and 2028. One of the many reasons why they're struggling is because they lie about anything and everything.

Like Medicare.

WATCH:

All signs point to Democrats having a very good 2026 and 2028, especially if Republicans continue down the let’s cut Medicaid train.



The GOP wants you to believe they aren’t coming for Medicaid, but there’s a reason Republicans like Bernie Moreno and Josh Hawley are out there… pic.twitter.com/KCjhGtMg45 — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) May 6, 2025

They are not cutting Medicaid.

Democrats keep lying about Medicaid, and will be making every effort to destroy the economy before midterms. Just like they did with Covid — Scottergate (@Scottergate) May 7, 2025

We see it, too.

Is Kamala still ahead in Iowa? — Irwin M Fletcher, Esq. (@woodifitweretru) May 7, 2025

She was up by 3%!

I'm amazed that you place such stock in signs when, for years, Democrats couldn't read a sign that said, "STOP." — Toxic Something Podcast - w/ Keith Burgin (@KeithBurgin) May 7, 2025

Instead of stopping, they stomped on the gas pedal.

People like you lying about republicans coming for Medicaid is the reason Bernie Moreno and Josh Hawley are out there saying they won’t let that happen. — Michelle Whitzel 𝕏 (@MichelleWhitzel) May 7, 2025

Yes. Exactly this.

That gave me a good laugh Jessica. I will say you know how to parrot the approved narrative in a timely manner. Only problem is we see right thru it. — Kirk Fox (@thefoxyfox1958) May 7, 2025

She is amusing.

Cutting Medicaid or cutting back on the massive expansion of Medicaid by Democrats? Democrats expanded Medicaid and forced people to buy insurance or be fined, yet still claim that 30 million people are not insured. Seems like Democrats did NOTHING. — Rob Roskowiak (@nILFeed) May 7, 2025

Oh, they did something: they made health insurance and health care much more expensive and poorer in quality.

She is a moron that refuses to believe reality. All she does is quote the fake left leaning polls that are weighted and dishonest . https://t.co/SoXYntFbVf — Drury is a S***ty GM🇺🇸 (@TheGman713) May 7, 2025

It's all they've got.

Jessica has been wrong about everything and anything so far, so there's that... https://t.co/zaIzJrrzCp — UltraMAGA 𝕏 Herman Michael™ ✪ (@H_Michael411) May 7, 2025

Yes, there's that.

Imagine knowing the "cuts" represent:

* No more payments to illegals

* No more payments sent overseas

* No more payments to unqualified recipients

* Eliminating fraud, waste and abuse



You need to be a special kind of stupid, like @JessicaTarlov to believe these are "cuts." https://t.co/GKGtL36uTo — The Alan Sanders Show 🇺🇸⚓️🐕 (@AlanJSanders) May 7, 2025

She is a special kind of stupid.

Keep believing this fantasy dream of yours. It’s gonna work well for the Democrats in 2026. 👍🏻 https://t.co/k8asjIbtkP — Hooch (@RichardHooch) May 6, 2025

You're doing great, Jess.

Where exactly has Medicaid been cut Jessica?



My daughter with disability has Medicaid. I want it solvent for TRUE disability, so if there is waste fraud and abuse...go after them! https://t.co/I3uSweQ2yT — Gwen Wrich (@GwenWrich) May 6, 2025

This. This right here: cutting the waste and fraud and abuse means Medicaid wil lbe solvent for those who truly need it.

Why does Jessica oppose that?

We all know why: Orange Man Bad.

Or something.

