VIP
New York's Insane Liberal/Lefty Governance Has Worked Out Great (for Florida)

TDS by Association: Scott Jennings Sings Praises of Elon Musk and DOGE As Only He Can (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:30 PM on May 01, 2025
AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

We love Scott Jennings here at Twitchy. He goes on CNN with some of the most combative, angry Leftists and always holds his own.

And when he gives the camera the Jim Halpert look? We smile.

Jennings gave an excellent defense of Elon Musk and DOGE, who have been targets of the Left's irrational hatred for months now, simply because they're associated with President Trump.

WATCH:

Jennings is correct, as always. It's all rooted in terminal cases of Trump Derangement Syndrome.

The same fate befalls anyone who dares speak positively of President Trump, like Bill Maher after his dinner at the White House or Gretchen Whitmer, who made an appearance with the president in Michigan this week.

The GOAT.

Yes, it was.

She did look enraged.

Someone is doing something, and addressing the massive debt and spending problems America has.

That's worthy of praise.

You can't do work when your equipment doesn't function properly. When X goes down, it's hard for us here at Twitchy to do what we do.

That applies to the government as well.

We have eyes, we all saw it.

Even fewer than those who are watching now.

Jennings is the best part of CNN.

Heh.

As this writer has said repeatedly, President Trump could announce a cure for cancer tomorrow, and Democrats would come out in favor of osteosarcoma.

They're that unhinged.

