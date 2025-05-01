TDS by Association: Scott Jennings Sings Praises of Elon Musk and DOGE As Only He Can (WATCH)

We love Scott Jennings here at Twitchy. He goes on CNN with some of the most combative, angry Leftists and always holds his own.

And when he gives the camera the Jim Halpert look? We smile.

Advertisement

Jennings gave an excellent defense of Elon Musk and DOGE, who have been targets of the Left's irrational hatred for months now, simply because they're associated with President Trump.

WATCH:

When one of the most consequential entrepreneurs in American history drops what he's doing to serve his country at great personal cost, he should applauded.



This irrational hatred is merely "Trump derangement syndrome" by association.



In defense of @elonmusk and @DOGE: pic.twitter.com/pVYL0Ai7zt — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) May 1, 2025

Jennings is correct, as always. It's all rooted in terminal cases of Trump Derangement Syndrome.

The same fate befalls anyone who dares speak positively of President Trump, like Bill Maher after his dinner at the White House or Gretchen Whitmer, who made an appearance with the president in Michigan this week.

"You look enraged."



*turn and smile at the camera*



🤣🤣🤣 undefeated pic.twitter.com/ufVfe3itlF — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) May 1, 2025

The GOAT.

Abby Phillip is a dweeb. She always needs to create a safe space around her friends who are arguing in bad faith btw. It was clear that Scott was trying to point out a positive of DOGE that didn’t have to do with cuts, not that they weren’t finding waste fraud and abuse. — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) May 1, 2025

Yes, it was.

"you look enraged" lol



she was enraged that you said they fixed some IT problems, lol — gfodor.id (@gfodor) May 1, 2025

She did look enraged.

Oh, now that they’ve perceived DOGE “didn’t save as much as they were expecting” they are angry at that? If DOGE saved $2T they would find a way to criticize it too, and no one is fooled! — JKash 🍊MAGA Queen (@JKash000) May 1, 2025

Someone is doing something, and addressing the massive debt and spending problems America has.

That's worthy of praise.

Truth. Btw solving the “IT issues” allows these agencies to actually provide oversight and yes AUDIT going forward, so it’s preventative of fete waste, fraud, and abuse! — AnnDiego (@AnnDiegoUSA) May 1, 2025

You can't do work when your equipment doesn't function properly. When X goes down, it's hard for us here at Twitchy to do what we do.

That applies to the government as well.

Abby Phillips got very angry and defensive when Scott correctly diagnosed Gretchen Carlson as “angry and enraged” on TV. https://t.co/7eZPpFE54e — Gregg Keller (@RGreggKeller) May 1, 2025

We have eyes, we all saw it.

If it wasn't for Scott Jennings, who would be watching CNN? https://t.co/PO3N4jhSTr — StreetSmartSteve (@chaplainsteve3) May 1, 2025

Advertisement

Even fewer than those who are watching now.

Jennings is the best part of CNN.

That really annoying librarian you had when you were in third grade? That is @abbydphillip https://t.co/o9sBDW66Rv — Nick Searcy, Actor/Director/Producer/Author (@yesnicksearcy) May 1, 2025

Heh.

So true. This angry woman is a perfect example of the left. They get angry about even the most successful efforts of the Trump administration. https://t.co/xH77QX2J2p — Occassional_X (@Occassional_X) May 1, 2025

As this writer has said repeatedly, President Trump could announce a cure for cancer tomorrow, and Democrats would come out in favor of osteosarcoma.

They're that unhinged.