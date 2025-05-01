Hand the Man a Mirror! Gavin Newsom Is Looking for What Went Wrong With the Democratic Party

Sometimes, we marvel at how utterly out of touch and clueless the Democratic Party is. We're watching them implode, day after day, with little hope they'll figure out how to reconnect with the average voter and not just their bat guano crazy base.

Make no mistake: we're fine with the current state of affairs because the longer the Democrats are lost in the wilderness, the better it is for America.

But Gavin Newsom wants answers and he's trying to figure out just what went wrong for his party.

Gavin Newsom searches for what went wrong for Democrats https://t.co/xWdrRqd21X — The Hill (@thehill) May 1, 2025

Here's more from The Hill:

It’s clear that Newsom is one of the people trying to figure out what went wrong for Democrats so he can try to make it right. The governor’s name is often bandied about as one of the top Democratic presidential contenders, and he is clearly testing the waters on where Democrats should be and how they can win back the presidency. He’s also doing something many Democrats are refusing to do right now: He’s having conversations with unlikely guests. Among them: Steve Bannon, the longtime Trump adviser, and Charlie Kirk, the conservative activist. Newsom seems to think the Democratic Party needs to stop having conversations with itself and do a better job listening to the other side, based on his remarks during our podcast and an interview with The Hill. He spent some time talking about how he knows what appeals to swing state voters because people often forget that California has agricultural jobs too.

Right. Maybe Newsom can start listening to the other side by not freezing Republicans out in Sacramento. In other words: look in the mirror, Gavin.

Otherwise, this is just performative nonsense.

He's to blame, too.

Narrator: "Progressive policies went wrong." — often uncommon 🏴‍☠️ (@oftenuncommon) May 1, 2025

As they always, invariably, do.

Search inward, Gavin. — Joe Smith 🇺🇸 (@joe_b_smitty) May 1, 2025

Deep, deep inward.

More hard hitting journalism from The Hill😂😂🤡🤡 — John Wheeler (@Johnnywheels17) May 1, 2025

As hard-hitting as a feather duster.

It is like the Blind looking for a Needle in a hay stack. 😂😂😂 — Sanmon (@Sanmon132) May 1, 2025

It sure is.

Not sure why, he won't change. — Tesp (@Therealtesp) May 1, 2025

As we said: this is all performative. Newsom hasn't changed and he won't change.

Newsom cheated on his wife…



We don’t trust democrats because they keep letting people like this stay in power.



We don’t trust democrats because they want illegal alien criminals to stay in our country.



We don’t trust democrats because of COVID.



We don’t trust democrats… — Jay (@LocalRogueAgent) May 1, 2025

All of this.

Has @CAgovernor checked a mirror? I feel like he might find some answers there. https://t.co/Vf19tdz6gH — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) May 1, 2025

With that hair, he checks the mirror several times a day.

GP This is like OJ promising to find the guy who really killed Nicole. https://t.co/XY1DKevk9L — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) May 1, 2025

Yes it is.

Gavin Newscum is what's wrong with the demoncrats. https://t.co/yMunt1y4yc — John Terry (@JohnTer83644287) May 1, 2025

He's part of the problem.

Has he spent time in California? https://t.co/69xgEm0lfh — Doug Heye (@DougHeye) May 1, 2025

Only the good parts.

