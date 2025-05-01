Talk About Eating 'Crow': Colorado Rep's Question About Trump's First 100 Days Doesn't...
Hand the Man a Mirror! Gavin Newsom Is Looking for What Went Wrong With the Democratic Party

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:00 PM on May 01, 2025
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

Sometimes, we marvel at how utterly out of touch and clueless the Democratic Party is. We're watching them implode, day after day, with little hope they'll figure out how to reconnect with the average voter and not just their bat guano crazy base.

Make no mistake: we're fine with the current state of affairs because the longer the Democrats are lost in the wilderness, the better it is for America.

But Gavin Newsom wants answers and he's trying to figure out just what went wrong for his party.

Here's more from The Hill:

It’s clear that Newsom is one of the people trying to figure out what went wrong for Democrats so he can try to make it right. 

The governor’s name is often bandied about as one of the top Democratic presidential contenders, and he is clearly testing the waters on where Democrats should be and how they can win back the presidency.

He’s also doing something many Democrats are refusing to do right now: He’s having conversations with unlikely guests. Among them: Steve Bannon, the longtime Trump adviser, and Charlie Kirk, the conservative activist. 

Newsom seems to think the Democratic Party needs to stop having conversations with itself and do a better job listening to the other side, based on his remarks during our podcast and an interview with The Hill. He spent some time talking about how he knows what appeals to swing state voters because people often forget that California has agricultural jobs too.

Right. Maybe Newsom can start listening to the other side by not freezing Republicans out in Sacramento. In other words: look in the mirror, Gavin.

Otherwise, this is just performative nonsense. 

He's to blame, too.

As they always, invariably, do.

Deep, deep inward.

As hard-hitting as a feather duster.

It sure is.

As we said: this is all performative. Newsom hasn't changed and he won't change.

All of this.

With that hair, he checks the mirror several times a day.

Yes it is.

He's part of the problem.

Only the good parts.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.


