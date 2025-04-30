VIP
Grim Reapers: New York State Assembly Passes Controversial 'Assisted Suicide' Bill

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on April 30, 2025
AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

This writer has reported extensively about MAID, Canada's 'Medical Assistance in Dying' program and how it extends far beyond the terminally ill. It's so bad that even Left-wing rag Jacobin was appalled that Canada is replacing social welfare with assisted suicide.

So every time a new state takes up assisted suicide, she reminds us all that Canada is the future.

New York's state Assembly just passed such legislation, despite legitimate concerns from health care providers, disability advocates, Republicans, and even some Democrats.

More from the New York Post:

New York state legislators got one step closer to legalizing assisted suicide for terminally ill people on Tuesday.

The state Assembly, following nearly five hours of emotional debate, passed the controversial 'Medical Aid in Dying Act' 81-67, with around 20 Democrats breaking ranks to oppose the controversial measure.

'Each and every life has value,' Assemblywoman Mary Beth Walsh (R-Saratoga), one of the legislation’s opponents, said on the Assembly floor.

'Progress may not be on a straight line and will look different to each of us, but this idea of giving up and dying is not excelsior, ever upward. It’s incredibly sad,' she said, referring to the state motto.

Just incredibly scary.

The most expensive time in someone's life is the last six months. 

This is nothing more than a cost-saving measure wearing 'compassion' as a mask.

It is a slippery slope, and this will happen.

It will become your patriotic duty to die. To save the state a buck or two.

When you can kill unborn babies for being 'unplanned' and 'inconvenient' it doesn't stop there.

This is the literal definition of insanity.

Sure seems that way.

That's exactly what this is. Eugenics rebranded.

Republicans are sounding the alarm bells:

He's right.

The bill still has to go through the Senate and to Gov. Hochul's desk. Will it become law? Probably, but that's not a guarantee.

But New York is putting itself on a dangerous path.

