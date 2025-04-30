Grim Reapers: New York State Assembly Passes Controversial 'Assisted Suicide' Bill

This writer has reported extensively about MAID, Canada's 'Medical Assistance in Dying' program and how it extends far beyond the terminally ill. It's so bad that even Left-wing rag Jacobin was appalled that Canada is replacing social welfare with assisted suicide.

So every time a new state takes up assisted suicide, she reminds us all that Canada is the future.

New York's state Assembly just passed such legislation, despite legitimate concerns from health care providers, disability advocates, Republicans, and even some Democrats.

NY state Assembly passes controversial assisted suicide bill after 5 hours of emotional debate https://t.co/cReX8VHl7V pic.twitter.com/DXX2sFBwGi — New York Post (@nypost) April 30, 2025

More from the New York Post:

New York state legislators got one step closer to legalizing assisted suicide for terminally ill people on Tuesday. The state Assembly, following nearly five hours of emotional debate, passed the controversial 'Medical Aid in Dying Act' 81-67, with around 20 Democrats breaking ranks to oppose the controversial measure. 'Each and every life has value,' Assemblywoman Mary Beth Walsh (R-Saratoga), one of the legislation’s opponents, said on the Assembly floor. 'Progress may not be on a straight line and will look different to each of us, but this idea of giving up and dying is not excelsior, ever upward. It’s incredibly sad,' she said, referring to the state motto.

Just incredibly scary.

It's not enough to tax you to death, now they really will kill you. — Mr. Wizard 🧙‍♂️ (@TheWizardsQuest) April 30, 2025

The most expensive time in someone's life is the last six months.

The New York state government wants doctor-aided suicide for people in the last six months of life. In a strange coincidence, the last six months of life are when health care costs and usage are the highest. If you die early, the government saves money.https://t.co/eECTP1ElVO — Bob Lonsberry (@BobLonsberry) April 30, 2025

This is nothing more than a cost-saving measure wearing 'compassion' as a mask.

This stuff needs to be super strict, this could become a slippery slope and turn into an excuse for malicious people to take out an ill family member for financial gain. — The Brilliant Budget (@TheBrilliantBu1) April 30, 2025

It is a slippery slope, and this will happen.

New Yorkers are paying for the healthcare of non-citizens, but will help Americans die. Let that sink in. — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) April 30, 2025

It will become your patriotic duty to die. To save the state a buck or two.

The culture of death continues its long vile march. — Joe (@joesrambles3) April 30, 2025

When you can kill unborn babies for being 'unplanned' and 'inconvenient' it doesn't stop there.

People never seem to understand where this leads. https://t.co/mI8JpQ0ugg — Luvmy3suns (@luvmy3suns) April 30, 2025

This is the literal definition of insanity.

NY is satan's vacation home https://t.co/MDMbZgKS43 — the other guy (@crankyuncle2) April 30, 2025

Sure seems that way.

Ah eugenics by any other name... https://t.co/AQWR6PRlGQ — Pengu REBORN (@PenguReborn) April 30, 2025

That's exactly what this is. Eugenics rebranded.

Republicans are sounding the alarm bells:

Assembly Democrats today passed legislation to allow doctor-assisted-suicide, taking a dangerous step that carries irreparable consequences.



My statement: pic.twitter.com/06ZqlKhPcO — Will Barclay (@WillABarclay) April 29, 2025

He's right.

The bill still has to go through the Senate and to Gov. Hochul's desk. Will it become law? Probably, but that's not a guarantee.

But New York is putting itself on a dangerous path.

