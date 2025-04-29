GA Senator Jon Ossoff Warns Our Civil Rights Are Eroding 'Unlike Anything We've Seen' (WATCH)

Just because the Left says something repeatedly does not make it true. Yet, they keep coming back to their old, worn-out talking points because they have no real policy ideas or platforms of their own.

Advertisement

Right now, their entire agenda is driven by a terminal case of Trump Derangement Syndrome, and nothing more.

Which is why guys like Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff can say stuff like this with a straight face, and his Leftist base believes it.

WATCH:

Sen. Ossoff: "The erosion of civil rights and civil liberties in this country right now is happening at so swift a rate, it is unlike anything we've seen in American history." pic.twitter.com/uX0wQY1J4A — Ossoff's Office (@SenOssoff) April 28, 2025

They are not.

This is a straight-up lie.

Which civil rights are being eroded? — The Narcissist Element (@seeemmeffell) April 29, 2025

He cannot name one actual civil right that's been eroded.

Civil rights and civil liberties have not eroded. In point of fact, they are at their highest levels ever since the founding of our nation. — Douglas Dunklin (@DougDunklin) April 29, 2025

The problem is, Ossoff -- like all Democrats -- doesn't like our actual civil rights and liberties (you know, like the Second Amendment). The ones he does like are neither liberties nor rights.

It began with Obama’s attacks and spying on the press. Obama also used the IRS, FBI, and DOJ to go after political opponents.

Democrat prosecutors aren’t putting violent thugs in prison. Instead, they’re manufacturing crimes to go after conservatives.

Biden pushed social media… — Carl Gottlieb (@c_cgottlieb) April 28, 2025

All of this.

Oh like during the lockdowns? — Trish "the Plate" (@TrishtheSkeptic) April 29, 2025

Yeah, what about those, Jon?

But, that’s not true and what’s worse, you know it’s not true. But, you have aligned with a party that demands absolute blind loyalty and obedience to the narratives created for you to parrot. #AmericaLast — The Alan Sanders Show 🇺🇸⚓️🐕 (@AlanJSanders) April 29, 2025

They don't care about truth. They care about opposing President Trump.

What a bunch of malarkey. — Elisabeth (@grizzlymamabear) April 28, 2025

A giant pile of malarkey.

What rights exactly? Be specific. Seems only illegals who are in this nation who were deported by prior presidents including Biden and Obama are being deported again. No other rights have been taken. More leftist scare tactics. — JamesTiberius (@TheBigJamesG) April 29, 2025

That's all they've got: scare tactics.

Nope. My civil rights are just fine, thanks. lol https://t.co/EzzKVoNygb — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) April 29, 2025

Yep. They're all good here, too.

Our civil rights are being "eroded" because Democrats like you are voting for it. https://t.co/vB7RhiUety pic.twitter.com/Qf8h9O1bqP — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) April 29, 2025

Advertisement

Democrats hate women and their rights.

Even if you accept his ridiculous premise, the Japanese-American internment didn't happen? https://t.co/ArIwR6zuEb — Regs (@r3gulations) April 29, 2025

That was (D)ifferent.

Now name one, what civil right is being eroded? https://t.co/ewsktt8t83 — Mark H (@MarkHut92343683) April 29, 2025

We're waiting, Jon.

But we won't hold our breath.

Yes, do lecture us about civil liberties when you can't define a man and a woman and how their sex based rights and fairness are important.

It's surprising to see democrats forget what fundamental rights are and how they operate. https://t.co/E7OrqmdLp0 — Ernst Stavro Blofeld (@SPECTRE_Chief) April 29, 2025

They've always hated our rights, because they restrict what the government can do.