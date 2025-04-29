Breaking: Wisconsin Supreme Court Suspends Judge Hannah Dugan
I Asked Sean Spicer to Judge Trump's First 100 Days as President

GA Senator Jon Ossoff Warns Our Civil Rights Are Eroding 'Unlike Anything We've Seen' (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:30 PM on April 29, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

Just because the Left says something repeatedly does not make it true. Yet, they keep coming back to their old, worn-out talking points because they have no real policy ideas or platforms of their own.

Right now, their entire agenda is driven by a terminal case of Trump Derangement Syndrome, and nothing more.

Which is why guys like Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff can say stuff like this with a straight face, and his Leftist base believes it.

WATCH:

They are not.

This is a straight-up lie.

He cannot name one actual civil right that's been eroded.

The problem is, Ossoff -- like all Democrats -- doesn't like our actual civil rights and liberties (you know, like the Second Amendment). The ones he does like are neither liberties nor rights.

All of this.

Yeah, what about those, Jon?

They don't care about truth. They care about opposing President Trump.

A giant pile of malarkey.

That's all they've got: scare tactics.

Yep. They're all good here, too.

Democrats hate women and their rights.

That was (D)ifferent.

We're waiting, Jon.

But we won't hold our breath.

They've always hated our rights, because they restrict what the government can do.

