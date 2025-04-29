Judge Napolitano: Arresting WI Judge Hannah Dugan Was 'Overreach' (X Users STRONGLY Disagree)

It's been several days since Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan was arrested on charges of felony obstruction. The Left had a meltdown about the arrest, taking it as 'proof' that the Trump administration was tyrannically persecuting judges.

Advertisement

The reality is: Judge Dugan knowingly, willingly, and actively broke the law by helping an illegal immigrant in her court attempt to evade arrest by ICE.

It was not overreach, and when former judge Andrew Napolitano said that on Newsmax, X users were not happy.

WATCH:

Former judge Andrew Napolitano says that Trump overreached with Hannah Dugan's arrest.



"Because they're on a bit of a jihad against judges, they decided to make an example out of this" pic.twitter.com/c2FrnvwOAn — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) April 29, 2025

Yes. She should be made an example of, as should anyone who breaks the law.

So, I would ask Napolitano, who has always been an upstanding guy, if he thinks Judges are above the law. — Red Rover (@redrovera1) April 29, 2025

It's a fair question.

Napolitano is a TV judge and they must make themselves stand out and they do that by saying something controversial and unexpected whether it is correct and substantive or not. — Charles BisbeeMD (@cabisbee) April 29, 2025

Probably true, to some extent.

Arresting someone that harbors an illegal immigrant is not an overstep. Their job title doesn’t matter. — 🎗️Brooke Weiss, Anticommunist,Rampant Zionist (@BrookeWeiss) April 29, 2025

Correct.

No one is above the law, after all.

Sorry Judge, Judges are in fact, NOT above the law. Given that they have a better understanding of the law than most, we should hold them to a higher standard. — Frank Glazewski (@frank_glazewski) April 29, 2025

We don't disagree.

I'll bet the victims of the criminal that the judge helped escape have a completely different view. I'm with them, not him. — Blondie Thomas (@kylegthomas50) April 29, 2025

The victims were sitting in the court when Judge Dugan helped Eduardo Flores Ruiz and his lawyer leave.

So much for justice.

She literally obstructed justice, keeping an illegal, and alleged domestic violence offender away from ICE… — HuskerFan58 (@akeece58) April 29, 2025

We read the criminal complaint.

That's what she did.

No one is above the law, what part don’t you understand? Democrats jammed that phrase down our throat for 4 years. What’s the difference now? https://t.co/cnt5qzsCAX — Cindy Gaspie (@gaspie_cindy) April 29, 2025

That was (D)ifferent.

So judges are above the law? https://t.co/b3pekqB1US — David Campbell (@dlcampbell05) April 29, 2025

That seems to be the argument some are making these days.

Editor's Note: Radical leftist judges are doing everything they can to hamstring President Trump's agenda to make America great again.

Help us hold these corrupt judges accountable for their unconstitutional rulings. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.