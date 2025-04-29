Judge Napolitano: Arresting WI Judge Hannah Dugan Was 'Overreach' (X Users STRONGLY Disagree)

VIP
Abortion by Any Other Name
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 9:00 PM on April 29, 2025
AngieArtist

It's been several days since Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan was arrested on charges of felony obstruction. The Left had a meltdown about the arrest, taking it as 'proof' that the Trump administration was tyrannically persecuting judges.

The reality is: Judge Dugan knowingly, willingly, and actively broke the law by helping an illegal immigrant in her court attempt to evade arrest by ICE. 

It was not overreach, and when former judge Andrew Napolitano said that on Newsmax, X users were not happy.

WATCH:

Yes. She should be made an example of, as should anyone who breaks the law.

It's a fair question.

Probably true, to some extent.

Correct.

No one is above the law, after all.

We don't disagree.

The victims were sitting in the court when Judge Dugan helped Eduardo Flores Ruiz and his lawyer leave.

So much for justice.

We read the criminal complaint.

That's what she did.

That was (D)ifferent.

That seems to be the argument some are making these days.

Editor's Note: Radical leftist judges are doing everything they can to hamstring President Trump's agenda to make America great again.

Help us hold these corrupt judges accountable for their unconstitutional rulings. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

