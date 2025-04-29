David Hogg Says a Dozen Democrats Could Be Primaried
Trump Slams Amazon’s Tariff Surcharge Label as ‘Hostile, Political Act’ Causing Amazon to...
LOTS of Anti-Trumpers Try Blaming Trump for New Canadian Prime Minister But THIS...
Bro. WAT?! Chris Cillizza Blames BIDEN for Making Media Trust Him Too Much....
I Asked Sean Spicer to Judge Trump's First 100 Days as President
VIP
Looks Like Tim Walz and His Whackjob Wife: WATCH Bizarre Dance Footage of...
Conservative X UNLOADS on Chuck Schumer for This DETESTABLE Claim About the Republican...
Welp, It's Official! Green Energy Is an Economic Death Sentence (Heck, Spain's Grid...
We're SHOCKED She Was Fired. Totally: WATCH Former State Dept. Chick LOSE IT...
'Jill, Go to BED!' Joe Biden Congratulating Mark Carney and the Liberal Party...
X Has SO Much Fun Dragging Dem and Mighty Trump Impeacher Shri Thanedar...
HOOBOY! Stephen Miller Takes Jon Favreau to the Curb with the REST of...
AYFKM? WHCA's 2024 Photo of the Year Says EVERYTHING About Why the Legacy...
'Farewell and Adieu to You, Spanish Lightbulbs': Spain's Green Energy Boast Marred by...

LOL! No One Buys This Latest Poll From Axios Except the People Who Already Hated Trump

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:30 PM on April 29, 2025
Twitchy

This writer should spend more time reading the X bios of people she writes about, because they're unintentionally hilarious.

Take the bio for media outlet Axios, for example. It reads: 'Smart Brevity worthy of people's time, attention and trust.'

Advertisement

Hahahahahahahahahahahaha!

Oh, wait, they're serious?!

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!

Anyway, the same outlet that ignored Biden's decline while telling readers the president was 'readily available' between 10 am and 4 pm and said Kamala Harris was never the border czar now wants us to believe the majority of Americans think President Donald Trump is a dictator after his first 100 days in office.

They write:


A majority of Americans say President Trump is a 'dangerous dictator' who poses a threat to democracy and believe he's overstepped his authority by actions such as the mass firing of federal employees, a new survey says.

Why it matters: The wide-ranging poll released Tuesday, on Trump's 100th day in office, is the latest sign of him losing support for his immigration and economic policies — the two issues that largely fueled his election.


Zoom in: Only four in 10 Americans expressed favorable views of Trump after his first 100 days in office, according to the survey by the nonpartisan Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI).

  • And 52% agreed with the provocative statement that Trump 'is a dangerous dictator whose power should be limited before he destroys American democracy,' the survey said.
  • That question provided a big warning sign for Trump: Most independents (56%) agreed that Trump is a 'dangerous dictator,' suggesting that middle-of-the-road voters who helped put him back in office are abandoning him.

Zoom in: The survey is among those that have shown the most dissatisfaction with Trump's push for mass deportations, sweeping tariffs, more control of colleges, and firing or laying off more than 100,000 federal employees.

Recommended

We're SHOCKED She Was Fired. Totally: WATCH Former State Dept. Chick LOSE IT After Losing Her Job (Video)
Sam J.
Advertisement

We'd like to remind Axios that Joe Biden tried to amend the Constitution on his way out the door.

Yes, it is.

It's all they've got.

Correct.

Right.

'Most Americans.'

Exactly.

Those polls told us she'd be POTUS.

She is not POTUS.

Probably.

That, too.

Perhaps that's because he hasn't done a darned thing to Social Security.

Advertisement

Not conservatives.

No, no. Keep it going. It makes great Twitchy content.

LOL. The only people who responded to this poll are the people who believed President Trump as a dictator on November 5, 2024, and voted for Kamala Harris.

Another Axios fail.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.  


Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags: DICTATOR DONALD TRUMP POLL TRUMP PRESIDENT TRUMP TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

We're SHOCKED She Was Fired. Totally: WATCH Former State Dept. Chick LOSE IT After Losing Her Job (Video)
Sam J.
LOTS of Anti-Trumpers Try Blaming Trump for New Canadian Prime Minister But THIS 1 Out-Stupids THEM ALL
Sam J.
Trump Slams Amazon’s Tariff Surcharge Label as ‘Hostile, Political Act’ Causing Amazon to Walk it Back
justmindy
Welp, It's Official! Green Energy Is an Economic Death Sentence (Heck, Spain's Grid Operator ADMITTED It)
Sam J.
Bro. WAT?! Chris Cillizza Blames BIDEN for Making Media Trust Him Too Much. Delicious DRAGGING Comes Next
Sam J.
'Jill, Go to BED!' Joe Biden Congratulating Mark Carney and the Liberal Party Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
We're SHOCKED She Was Fired. Totally: WATCH Former State Dept. Chick LOSE IT After Losing Her Job (Video) Sam J.
Advertisement