LOL! No One Buys This Latest Poll From Axios Except the People Who Already Hated Trump

This writer should spend more time reading the X bios of people she writes about, because they're unintentionally hilarious.

Take the bio for media outlet Axios, for example. It reads: 'Smart Brevity worthy of people's time, attention and trust.'

Hahahahahahahahahahahaha!

Oh, wait, they're serious?!

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!

Anyway, the same outlet that ignored Biden's decline while telling readers the president was 'readily available' between 10 am and 4 pm and said Kamala Harris was never the border czar now wants us to believe the majority of Americans think President Donald Trump is a dictator after his first 100 days in office.

Exclusive: Most Americans now see Trump as "a dangerous dictator," poll says https://t.co/saGYmNxiBI — Axios (@axios) April 29, 2025

They write:



A majority of Americans say President Trump is a 'dangerous dictator' who poses a threat to democracy and believe he's overstepped his authority by actions such as the mass firing of federal employees, a new survey says. Why it matters: The wide-ranging poll released Tuesday, on Trump's 100th day in office, is the latest sign of him losing support for his immigration and economic policies — the two issues that largely fueled his election.

Zoom in: Only four in 10 Americans expressed favorable views of Trump after his first 100 days in office, according to the survey by the nonpartisan Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI). And 52% agreed with the provocative statement that Trump 'is a dangerous dictator whose power should be limited before he destroys American democracy,' the survey said.

That question provided a big warning sign for Trump: Most independents (56%) agreed that Trump is a 'dangerous dictator,' suggesting that middle-of-the-road voters who helped put him back in office are abandoning him. Zoom in: The survey is among those that have shown the most dissatisfaction with Trump's push for mass deportations, sweeping tariffs, more control of colleges, and firing or laying off more than 100,000 federal employees.

We'd like to remind Axios that Joe Biden tried to amend the Constitution on his way out the door.

"Most Americans"



Such obvious bulls**t. — JWF (@JammieWF) April 29, 2025

Yes, it is.

Why lie? — Random MAGA (@agiletopper) April 29, 2025

It's all they've got.

Axios is desperate propaganda rag — Internet News Agency (@InternetNewsAg2) April 29, 2025

Correct.

“The poll is based on a representative sample of 5,025 adults” lol — Yasin Khalil 🇺🇸 (@ysnkhll) April 29, 2025

Right.

'Most Americans.'

Exactly.

Those polls told us she'd be POTUS.

She is not POTUS.

Who participated in this poll…illegal aliens, sanctuary city mayors and far left judges? — Carol_Adams (@Twitsqueak) April 29, 2025

Probably.

This survey was taken over a month ago. https://t.co/1tfSIuYlSk — Setting Things Right (@trueCRT) April 29, 2025

That, too.

The fact that polls are out today on Trump’s approval ratings and none of them mentions Social Security and what DOGE has done to it is political malpractice on the part of the Dems. They should be hammering it nonstop.



2006? Anybody?



Book tours, I guess 🤷‍♀️ https://t.co/T4lyQBJ6Q7 — Wombat (@Emily82111) April 29, 2025

Perhaps that's because he hasn't done a darned thing to Social Security.

Interesting. I wonder what kind of voter tends to join online polling panels. https://t.co/xV1N8rX8QA pic.twitter.com/aoFG2ywWfW — Retard Takes (@rwordtakes) April 29, 2025

Not conservatives.

Laughable. Delete your account 🤡 https://t.co/jgEaz81cUz — Bob McAdam (@4mcadam) April 29, 2025

No, no. Keep it going. It makes great Twitchy content.

Well done everyone. Only six months too late. https://t.co/dTQiSOJpeb — Old Rant Dump (@TrumpinTheShark) April 29, 2025

LOL. The only people who responded to this poll are the people who believed President Trump as a dictator on November 5, 2024, and voted for Kamala Harris.

Another Axios fail.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.



