READ STATES: Mississippi and Louisiana Outperform California, New York on Literacy, Math Testing

Back at the beginning of April, we told you that Mississippi was leading the way in improved reading test scores. They brought back phonics and changed their approach to reading instruction. And it's paying dividends for students in Mississippi schools. It's also working in math.

Now both Mississippi and Louisiana are beating California and New York in math testing:

BREAKING: Mississippi, Louisiana fourth- and eighth-grade math scores surpass New York and California in 2024, per NAEP-adjusted results. — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) April 27, 2025

In fairness, in California and New York both 4th and 8th graders are still trying to figure out if they're a boy or a girl. — J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) April 28, 2025

We are actually focused on education, not indoctrination… — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) April 27, 2025

Amazing what happens when a school teaches reading, writing, and arithmetic and doesn’t just shove students through. — Jeff (@jbpeery00) April 28, 2025

Mississippi and Louisiana are focusing on literacy and a returning to a more traditional, phonics-based approach! Just another area Blue states could learn a thing or two from RED states! — Dean (@Dean_James_1) April 27, 2025

I will tell you this is not shocking at all. Great for Mississippi. NY and Cali should be embarrassed. — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) April 27, 2025

Nice, but the bar is not very high — GaleAnn (@GaleAnn1955) April 27, 2025

So much for the blue states being the smarter states. Seriously, why would anyone choose to live in them? https://t.co/NaODJY8NAF — Johnny Conch (@JCinKeyWest) April 28, 2025

Mississippi is a wonderful place, full of wonderful people, and has been for a very long time. Glad someone is finally noticing. https://t.co/DO7lklQs9I — Miles Smith IV (@IVMiles) April 28, 2025

How's that liberalism working out? https://t.co/UQRmEtc5uv — Brandon Hannibal Donkey (@BrandonDonkey2) April 28, 2025

this is an astonishing turn of events. Mississippi beating New York in math scores would have been seen as a bizzarro-world result in the 90's & 00's https://t.co/iOGmObGTSy — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) April 28, 2025

