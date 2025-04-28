Michelle Obama Says President Trump's Deportation Policy Keeps Her Up at Night
READ STATES: Mississippi and Louisiana Outperform California, New York on Literacy, Math Testing

Amy Curtis
April 28, 2025
ImgFlip

Back at the beginning of April, we told you that Mississippi was leading the way in improved reading test scores. They brought back phonics and changed their approach to reading instruction. And it's paying dividends for students in Mississippi schools. It's also working in math.

Now both Mississippi and Louisiana are beating California and New York in math testing:

That's gonna tick off the Left.

And therein lies the problem.

Funny how that works.

Really amazing.

Compare and contrast.

Blue states look down their noses at red states. They think we're stupid, when we're actually smarter than they are.

They think math and literacy are racist, so they won't be embarrassed.

Fair point.

This, too.

No idea.

The Left will still attack Mississippi as backwards and stupid.

Not so good.

Yes, it would've been.

