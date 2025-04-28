While Kids Can't Read or Do Math, Baltimore Schools Suspend Student Who Asks About American Flags Instead

Maryland has been in the news a lot recently. Not just because Senator Chris Van Hollen was fighting for the 'Maryland dad' deported to El Salvador to come back, but because Maryland schools have, in a word, issues.

We've told you a bit about it -- like the schools where ZERO kids are proficient in reading and math, or the district Superintendent having a personal driver (paid by taxpayers), or the district installing condom vending machines in elementary schools -- and now here's more.

A Baltimore County school suspended a student who had the temerity to ask why there were no American flags in classrooms.

Maryland Student Suspended for asking why American flags weren't in his classrooms.



A senior (future marine cadet) in a Baltimore County School asked why flags weren't in his classrooms...



He went to the school board when his school's admin didn't provide answers...



and THEY… pic.twitter.com/EjaQknkkG8 — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) April 27, 2025

A senior (future marine cadet) in a Baltimore County School asked why flags weren't in his classrooms ... He went to the school board when his school's admin didn't provide answers ... and THEY CALLED THE POLICE ON HIM while he waited for an answer at the school board ... THEN suspended him on the spot. This is insane. All credit on this story to @chrispapst and @Project_Bmore.

Just insane. They hate America, don't they?

Likely done for spite to mar his record.



The Left is based in envy and narcissism. — Gene Valentino (@GeneValentino) April 27, 2025

Of course. They govern via spite.

Nothing out of Maryland surprises me unfortunately — Lisa Sokoloff (@lisasokoloff) April 27, 2025

Nope.

Luckily @BaltCoPS makes their contact information public so people can reach out & let them know how they feel about this.



Richar Muth (the 'man' featured in the video & the one requesting his student be removed) provides his email [email protected] & phone number 443-809-4360 pic.twitter.com/iQwcunQIbQ — The People's MMA 🦈 (@ThePeoplesMMA) April 28, 2025

Just saying.

If there are no flags in the classroom, what do the students look at when they recite the Pledge of Allegiance in the morning?

Oh… right… never mind. — Ron Griffis 🇺🇸 (@RonGriffis) April 28, 2025

We don't do that anymore.

Recently, there has been one horrible news story after another from Maryland. — GretchenInOK (@GretchenInOK) April 28, 2025

Really doing a bang up job over there, aren't they?

They sent five cop cars for him? How "disruptive" was he? He allegedly recorded his visit to the office of the school board, and was told he could not record, even though it was permitted under law. I would like to see that tape. — MarthaStemberg1 (@MStemberg1) April 28, 2025

These are the same people who would demand a social worker respond to a violent crime in progress, so police don't.

There is hope for America and, more specifically, for Maryland. — Cindil Pindil (@CPindil) April 28, 2025

The younger generations give us hope.

So this high schooler has more sense than any adult in his school system. — Rich Shears (@shears_rich) April 27, 2025

Yes.

Unfortunately, that's a low bar in Baltimore.

I love seeing our Youth embrace Patriotism https://t.co/MowSrUF77r — Erin (Air-Ren) Thatcher (@eethatcher) April 28, 2025

The younger generations seem more conservative than their woke forebears.

Calling the police on a student who pointed out that the school was not following a school policy and a state education code? And then suspending him? I’d like to hear their reasoning. It seems that the wrong people are in charge. https://t.co/xHokXTRZcN — Brian (@ReleaseBrian1) April 28, 2025

He hurt their feels. That's all there is to it.

What kind of a world are we living in where you are not allowed to ask questions, not allowed to ask why schools aren't following the law, not allowed to push for accountability. https://t.co/tyyA8mPUsN — The Mitten Maven 🇺🇸 (@4Luv0fCountry) April 28, 2025

The Left will then turn around and say Republicans are the fascists.

Hahahahaha.

That's all projection.

A child beating another child doesn’t even warrant a suspension, but this ROTC kid gets the police called on him for asking why there is not a flag? What is going on in our schools??? https://t.co/2nye7QQmoF — PamBeezley 💛🤍💜 (@beezley_pam) April 28, 2025

Leftists 'restorative justice.'

Ain't it grand? Kids can't read. They can't do math. They might get beaten up by a classmate.

But at least the schools are suspending students who ask about American flags.

