READ STATES: Mississippi and Louisiana Outperform California, New York on Literacy, Math T...
Michelle Obama Says President Trump's Deportation Policy Keeps Her Up at Night
Pizzaballa in the Third Round? Before Conclave Begins, Have a Laugh With the...
Brazen Migrant Thief Boozes with Kristi Noem’s Stolen Credit Card at Italian Eatery
Sanity Restored: Following Cass Review, Britain's National Health Service to Test 'Trans'...
Attorney Unveils Devastating Charges Against Judge Dugan in Explosive Obstruction Case
All Eyes on Rome: Conclave to Elect the Next Pope Will Begin May...
Jessica Tarlov Faces Backlash for Misleading Claim That Trump Is Deporting Children with...
Study Shows Risks of Chemical Abortions MASSIVELY Understated With One In TEN Facing...
'You Will Face Justice,' White House Warns Illegal Immigrants and Erects Their Mugshots...
Michigan Rep. Introduces Seven Articles of Impeachment Against Trump, Including 'Acts of T...
Trust Us, It Showed: New Book Recounts How Tim Walz Was Terrified of...
Karoline Leavitt Stands In Location of Biden's Fake Oval Office Set and ROASTS...
Dissent in the Ranks: Rep. Henry Cuellar Tells Dems They Picked the WRONG...

While Kids Can't Read or Do Math, Baltimore Schools Suspend Student Who Asks About American Flags Instead

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:30 PM on April 28, 2025
Meme screenshot

Maryland has been in the news a lot recently. Not just because Senator Chris Van Hollen was fighting for the 'Maryland dad' deported to El Salvador to come back, but because Maryland schools have, in a word, issues.

Advertisement

We've told you a bit about it -- like the schools where ZERO kids are proficient in reading and math, or the district Superintendent having a personal driver (paid by taxpayers), or the district installing condom vending machines in elementary schools -- and now here's more.

A Baltimore County school suspended a student who had the temerity to ask why there were no American flags in classrooms.

WATCH:

The post reads:

A senior (future marine cadet) in a Baltimore County School asked why flags weren't in his classrooms ... 

He went to the school board when his school's admin didn't provide answers ...

and THEY CALLED THE POLICE ON HIM while he waited for an answer at the school board ... 

THEN suspended him on the spot. This is insane. 

All credit on this story to @chrispapst and @Project_Bmore.

Just insane. They hate America, don't they?

Of course. They govern via spite.

Nope.

Recommended

Attorney Unveils Devastating Charges Against Judge Dugan in Explosive Obstruction Case
justmindy
Advertisement

Just saying.

We don't do that anymore.

Really doing a bang up job over there, aren't they?

These are the same people who would demand a social worker respond to a violent crime in progress, so police don't.

The younger generations give us hope.

Yes.

Unfortunately, that's a low bar in Baltimore.

The younger generations seem more conservative than their woke forebears.

Advertisement

He hurt their feels. That's all there is to it.

The Left will then turn around and say Republicans are the fascists.

Hahahahaha.

That's all projection.

Leftists 'restorative justice.'

Ain't it grand? Kids can't read. They can't do math. They might get beaten up by a classmate.

But at least the schools are suspending students who ask about American flags.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to dismantle the Department of Education and ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

Help us fight back against Big Government waste and restore power back to the states. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags: AMERICAN FLAG BALTIMORE MARYLAND PUBLIC SCHOOLS STUDENT SUSPENDED

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Attorney Unveils Devastating Charges Against Judge Dugan in Explosive Obstruction Case
justmindy
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Pizzaballa in the Third Round? Before Conclave Begins, Have a Laugh With the Pope Draft (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Michelle Obama Says President Trump's Deportation Policy Keeps Her Up at Night
Brett T.
READ STATES: Mississippi and Louisiana Outperform California, New York on Literacy, Math Testing
Amy Curtis
Brazen Migrant Thief Boozes with Kristi Noem’s Stolen Credit Card at Italian Eatery
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Attorney Unveils Devastating Charges Against Judge Dugan in Explosive Obstruction Case justmindy
Advertisement