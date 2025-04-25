Way to Go, Dems! Here's More from Pam Bondi About the Illegal Alien...
Mike Rowe Drops Some TRUTH Bombs on Employment, Trades, and College Degrees (WATCH)
There's ALWAYS a Tweet: Sen. Tina Smith Gets Buried by Receipts After Judges'...
'This Is Why You Lose:' Former Dem Drops Some TRUTH BOMBS on the...
JD Vance Quotes a Certain Dem Rep Back to Ro Khanna After His...
Follow the Science! New Study Shows Earth's Had Centuries of Warming, Cooling Cycles
MSNBC's Rare Truth Bomb: John Kerry Slammed for Russia's Crimea Annexation on His...
VIP
George Clooney Thinks He's More of a Journalist Than Megyn Kelly ... He's...
Dude, WTF: Following Judge's Arrest, Brian Krassenstein Compares Illegal Immigrants to Ann...
That Boy AIN'T Right! Jon Favreau Picks Fight with Stephen Miller In Heated...
Outrage Over George Santos' Sentence Sparks Massive Calls for Trump Pardon
POPCORN: Tell-All Book Exposes How Much Obama, Biden, and Harris HATE One Another...
MSNBC Host and Reporter Nearly Had to Breathe Into a Paper Bag During...
Something You Wanna TELL Us?! Ted Lieu's Dunk on 'Pretty Pete Hegseth' Is...

Neil deGrasse Tyson Says Giving Research Dollars to Bigoted Universities Makes America Great

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:00 PM on April 25, 2025
Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

It's been a while since we last heard from human wet blanket Neil deGrasse Tyson. Last time we did, he was saying we can't cut taxpayer funding of scientific research because of asteroids hitting Earth, possibly.

Advertisement

Maybe.

Hey, he saw it in a movie one time, so it might!

Anyway.

Now he's back to tell us we can't possibly cut off funding to universities that harbor bigoted, antisemitic, and illegal protests. Because science. Or something:

Let the dragging begin!

All they have to do is not be bigots.

And they can't.

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

The private sector often has profit margins and limited resources, thus motivating them to work harder and faster.

Recommended

There's ALWAYS a Tweet: Sen. Tina Smith Gets Buried by Receipts After Judges' Arrests
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Government funding picks winners and losers, which is the antithesis of science.

The same.

It's all self-inflicted.

He's miserable.

It's this easy.

Apparently.

Advertisement

Gender spectrum pronoun research and 'man is killing the planet' research.

Both are hard passes from us.

Problem solved.

Correct.

All of this.

Editor's Note: The left is in panic mode thanks to President Trump halting its dishonest, backdoor, taxpayer funding.

Help us continue reporting the corrupt relationship Democrats have with taxpayers. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags: FUNDING HARVARD NEIL DEGRASSE TYSON RESEARCH USAID

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

There's ALWAYS a Tweet: Sen. Tina Smith Gets Buried by Receipts After Judges' Arrests
Grateful Calvin
JD Vance Quotes a Certain Dem Rep Back to Ro Khanna After His Hyperventilating About Arrested Judge
Doug P.
Way to Go, Dems! Here's More from Pam Bondi About the Illegal Alien Judge Dugan Was Helping Evade ICE
Doug P.
Mike Rowe Drops Some TRUTH Bombs on Employment, Trades, and College Degrees (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
'This Is Why You Lose:' Former Dem Drops Some TRUTH BOMBS on the Left Smearing Trump Voters As Nazis
Amy Curtis
POPCORN: Tell-All Book Exposes How Much Obama, Biden, and Harris HATE One Another After Election Flop
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
There's ALWAYS a Tweet: Sen. Tina Smith Gets Buried by Receipts After Judges' Arrests Grateful Calvin
Advertisement