Neil deGrasse Tyson Says Giving Research Dollars to Bigoted Universities Makes America Great

It's been a while since we last heard from human wet blanket Neil deGrasse Tyson. Last time we did, he was saying we can't cut taxpayer funding of scientific research because of asteroids hitting Earth, possibly.

Maybe.

Hey, he saw it in a movie one time, so it might!

Anyway.

Now he's back to tell us we can't possibly cut off funding to universities that harbor bigoted, antisemitic, and illegal protests. Because science. Or something:

Since 1945, American Universities have been envied worldwide for their Government-funded research. Hard to justify via corporate R&D, frontier science is vital to our long-term health, wealth, & security. To withhold such funding is to amputate the engines that Make America Great pic.twitter.com/kbISqCQGHE — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) April 25, 2025

Let the dragging begin!

We can give the funding to research institutions who don’t discriminate based on race — Big Tom Callahan🇺🇸 (@CallahanAutoCo) April 25, 2025

All they have to do is not be bigots.

And they can't.

So, what's a little antisemitism, plagiarism, and discrimination among rich, elite, expensive universities, amirite? — JeffC (@JeffChrz) April 25, 2025

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

I got my masters in computer science at a top 10 school for the field, and their research was always playing catch-up to what was being done in the private sector. — Captain Ⓐncapistan (@CptAncapistan) April 25, 2025

The private sector often has profit margins and limited resources, thus motivating them to work harder and faster.

When the government put their hand on the scale they are tipping the scales to produce an outcome that favors the government and often times not the people. Don’t believe me? Ask someone from Nagasaki how they feel about frontier science. — Angela the skeptic 👀🦖 (@MassSkeptic) April 25, 2025

Government funding picks winners and losers, which is the antithesis of science.

Is this the same science that taught you about the hundreds of genders, you politicized fake? — Unapologetic Boomer Nostalgia (@bbbaldie) April 25, 2025

The same.

They were envied, and they were great. But then they went ultra-lib, turned communist and started supporting banned terror organisations whilst also discriminating on race. So now they will be sanctioned, and not a moment too soon. Trump ftw. — Dion (@BibiVidiVici) April 25, 2025

It's all self-inflicted.

Because of your political bias, the rest of your work is tainted.



You can just hear your snarky defiance of logic in everything you write.



Like bedbugs, it has turned your opinions into something to avoid at all cost. — MidLifeVirus (@MidLifeVirus) April 25, 2025

He's miserable.

Hopefully, the woke mindset of indoctrination of stupid, the elevation of riot and vandalism, and the racism inspired DEI policies will come to an end so the funding will once again be deserved.



Take off that dunce cap, Neil. You've been infected with the woke mind virus. — Joseph (@aganoch) April 25, 2025

It's this easy.

So you’re claiming that antisemitism is what fuels the engine that makes America great? — Jeff (@DisarmTheMedia) April 25, 2025

Apparently.

30 years ago I'd be with you if you're talking hard-science research.



But I'm not with you today if you're talking about gender spectrum pronoun research. https://t.co/yxHLV5BKl3 — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) April 25, 2025

Gender spectrum pronoun research and 'man is killing the planet' research.

Both are hard passes from us.

Maybe they should start crowdfunding, like many other companies and individuals that want money from interested parties for their projects. https://t.co/CQVY7NWX7B — Justin Fletcher (@SuperJustin5000) April 25, 2025

Problem solved.

Lies. America was great before 1945. We helped power the Industrial Revolution, built the NYC skyline, and won two world wars. All of this was accomplished before 1945 https://t.co/hZc5QIRGWA — Overton Window (@ShiftDaOverton) April 25, 2025

Correct.

Neil … one should not sacrifice civil rights in education purely for scientific exploration, per se. denying access for Asians and harassing Jews lays a poor foundation for ethics in science education. Culture is as important as scientific discovery. https://t.co/GjXf0XNKCq — RoadLessTravelled (@RoadLess123) April 25, 2025

All of this.

