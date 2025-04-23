Late Night TDS: Jasmine Crockett Joins Jimmy Kimmel to Chuckle About Challenging Trump to an IQ Test

Well, we don't have to worry about Jasmine Crockett's sense of self-esteem. She's got a very high opinion of herself and a very low opinion of anyone without a (D) after their name.

She went on Jimmy Kimmel's show (remember when he was funny and not insufferable?) to talk about taking an IQ test to challenge Donald Trump.

🚨 Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) challenges President Donald Trump to an IQ test.



KIMMEL: "He also called you low-IQ... would you be willing to take an IQ test publicly, head-to-head?"



CROCKETT: "Absolutely. Absolutely! Absolutely!!" pic.twitter.com/y18u8ALhB1 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 23, 2025

We'd love to see how this plays out.

How about a list of accomplishments?



Seriously, why don't Democrat voters care about that when it comes to evaluating Trump?



I don't really care for cult of personality politics. I care about results. When it comes to producing results for the American people, it's no contest. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) April 23, 2025

What has Crockett done for her constituents? For the country?

Bueller? Bueller?

And if Trump bests her, she will say the test is racist. — 🇺🇸Brett🇺🇸 (@PatrioTrumpet) April 23, 2025

Correct.

Definitely not on Jimmy Kimmel's show.

LMAO kinda like how Kamala said she would absolutely go on Joe Rogan — Ashley Nicole🌺 (@antiwarmisfit) April 23, 2025

Same vibes.

In a battle of wits Jasmine Crockett would be completely unarmed. — The Right Answer (@theright_answer) April 23, 2025

YUP.

They're like the Hunger Games pic.twitter.com/FEoS6OC1Su — Truth Junkie 🇺🇲 (@Truth_Junkie2) April 23, 2025

Truly. Just like the Hunger Games.

It’d be hilarious to see, but she’ll never actually do it. — Bradley Trenderender (@BTrenderender) April 23, 2025

Not a chance.

Exactly what I’ve been saying about Crockett for weeks now: Say the most insanely reckless and inhumane things (like mocking people in wheelchairs), and the bookings will follow from clowns like this.



Kimmel this week:



Chris Hayes (Monday)

Jasmine Crockett (Tuesday) https://t.co/j4IKuhZJgo — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) April 23, 2025

Kimmel is no different than MSNBC.

I would pay big money to see this 😆 https://t.co/y7ykXaMk2u — Kodilock (@kodiboy10) April 23, 2025

Same.

GAME ON!!! Pay per view. https://t.co/7aDSXO82ab — JudgeX -Bribery Detection System (@JudgeX_Org) April 23, 2025

We'll need more popcorn.

