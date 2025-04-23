Late Night TDS: Jasmine Crockett Joins Jimmy Kimmel to Chuckle About Challenging Trump to an IQ Test

Well, we don't have to worry about Jasmine Crockett's sense of self-esteem. She's got a very high opinion of herself and a very low opinion of anyone without a (D) after their name.
She went on Jimmy Kimmel's show (remember when he was funny and not insufferable?) to talk about taking an IQ test to challenge Donald Trump.
WATCH:
🚨 Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) challenges President Donald Trump to an IQ test.— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 23, 2025
KIMMEL: "He also called you low-IQ... would you be willing to take an IQ test publicly, head-to-head?"
CROCKETT: "Absolutely. Absolutely! Absolutely!!" pic.twitter.com/y18u8ALhB1
We'd love to see how this plays out.
How about a list of accomplishments?— Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) April 23, 2025
Seriously, why don't Democrat voters care about that when it comes to evaluating Trump?
I don't really care for cult of personality politics. I care about results. When it comes to producing results for the American people, it's no contest.
What has Crockett done for her constituents? For the country?
Bueller? Bueller?
And if Trump bests her, she will say the test is racist.— 🇺🇸Brett🇺🇸 (@PatrioTrumpet) April 23, 2025
Correct.
April 23, 2025
Definitely not on Jimmy Kimmel's show.
LMAO kinda like how Kamala said she would absolutely go on Joe Rogan— Ashley Nicole🌺 (@antiwarmisfit) April 23, 2025
Recommended
Same vibes.
In a battle of wits Jasmine Crockett would be completely unarmed.— The Right Answer (@theright_answer) April 23, 2025
YUP.
They're like the Hunger Games pic.twitter.com/FEoS6OC1Su— Truth Junkie 🇺🇲 (@Truth_Junkie2) April 23, 2025
Truly. Just like the Hunger Games.
It’d be hilarious to see, but she’ll never actually do it.— Bradley Trenderender (@BTrenderender) April 23, 2025
Not a chance.
Exactly what I’ve been saying about Crockett for weeks now: Say the most insanely reckless and inhumane things (like mocking people in wheelchairs), and the bookings will follow from clowns like this.— Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) April 23, 2025
Kimmel this week:
Chris Hayes (Monday)
Jasmine Crockett (Tuesday) https://t.co/j4IKuhZJgo
Kimmel is no different than MSNBC.
I would pay big money to see this 😆 https://t.co/y7ykXaMk2u— Kodilock (@kodiboy10) April 23, 2025
Same.
GAME ON!!! Pay per view. https://t.co/7aDSXO82ab— JudgeX -Bribery Detection System (@JudgeX_Org) April 23, 2025
We'll need more popcorn.
Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member