Late Night TDS: Jasmine Crockett Joins Jimmy Kimmel to Chuckle About Challenging Trump to an IQ Test

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 9:00 PM on April 23, 2025
Townhall Media

Well, we don't have to worry about Jasmine Crockett's sense of self-esteem. She's got a very high opinion of herself and a very low opinion of anyone without a (D) after their name.

Advertisement

She went on Jimmy Kimmel's show (remember when he was funny and not insufferable?) to talk about taking an IQ test to challenge Donald Trump.

WATCH:

We'd love to see how this plays out.

What has Crockett done for her constituents? For the country?

Bueller? Bueller?

Correct.

Definitely not on Jimmy Kimmel's show.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.


Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP JIMMY KIMMEL PRESIDENT TRUMP JASMINE CROCKETT

