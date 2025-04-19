Hey CNN: Lefty WSU Faculty Member Was Just Fired for the Left-Wing Extremism...
The Sticker War of Bernal Heights: Tolerant San Fran Lefties Say 'LGB' Tag Is 'Hate Speech' (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:30 PM on April 19, 2025
AP Photo/Armando Franca

Scratch a Leftist and you'll find an intolerant, hate-filled, and mean person who can't stand when others have a different opinion.

There's a significant portion of the gay community -- the LGB part -- that wants to distance itself from the T-trans movement. This is for a variety of reasons: the political activism and insanity of the T, the hatred T often hurls at L, and the damage T has done to the gay rights movement.

San Francisco-based organization 'Women Are Real' had one of their members conduct an experiment in the city. She put an LGB sticker on her car and watch:

LGB is not hate speech.

What is wrong with these people?

Perfectly fine and within her rights.

YOU MUST ACCEPT US! REEEEE!

Because it is free speech.

The absolute audacity of the Left to think they can vandalize someone's property because it hurts their feelings is incredible.

So much tolerance!

When Leftists tell you who they are, believe them.

It is not.

'Trans women' have been trying to force lesbians to accept them in their safe spaces (and their bedrooms) for years.

T doesn't care.

AWFLs are a scourge on polite society.

There's no dearth of bat-guano crazy White women.

The Left is not inclusive.

They are intolerant bullies.

Sunlight is the best disinfectant.

Sure seems threatening, no?

Keep fighting. Three women in Scotland proved you can win when truth is on your side.

