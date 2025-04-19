The Sticker War of Bernal Heights: Tolerant San Fran Lefties Say 'LGB' Tag Is 'Hate Speech' (WATCH)

Scratch a Leftist and you'll find an intolerant, hate-filled, and mean person who can't stand when others have a different opinion.

There's a significant portion of the gay community -- the LGB part -- that wants to distance itself from the T-trans movement. This is for a variety of reasons: the political activism and insanity of the T, the hatred T often hurls at L, and the damage T has done to the gay rights movement.

Advertisement

San Francisco-based organization 'Women Are Real' had one of their members conduct an experiment in the city. She put an LGB sticker on her car and watch:

“Lesbian, Gay and Bisexual is not hate speech.”



“Yes, it is.”



And there you have it. Just park your car with a rainbow LGB sticker in Bernal Heights, a San Francisco neighborhood of “Be Kind,” and watch the homophobia come roaring out.



🧵 The Sticker Wars of Bernal Heights pic.twitter.com/nULdVByG9W — WomenAreReal (@WomenAreReals) April 18, 2025

LGB is not hate speech.

What is wrong with these people?

On Sunday April 13, a member of our group placed two LGB stickers on her car — front & back. pic.twitter.com/4q3gNNTDSq — WomenAreReal (@WomenAreReals) April 18, 2025

Perfectly fine and within her rights.

YOU MUST ACCEPT US! REEEEE!

On Tuesday, our member took it off and added a sticker reminding us that free speech is an American value & law of the land. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/o2egu16yhV — WomenAreReal (@WomenAreReals) April 18, 2025

Because it is free speech.

By midday Thursday, this had been added to the front of the car. pic.twitter.com/QKSiOTYJLv — WomenAreReal (@WomenAreReals) April 18, 2025

The absolute audacity of the Left to think they can vandalize someone's property because it hurts their feelings is incredible.

By the late afternoon on Thursday, both the front and back stickers were ripped off. A woman standing nearby admits that’s she the one vandalizing the car. pic.twitter.com/68aqOHS536 — WomenAreReal (@WomenAreReals) April 18, 2025

So much tolerance!

what on earth?! — Erica Sandberg 舊金山的神奇女俠 (@EricaJSandberg) April 18, 2025

When Leftists tell you who they are, believe them.

Is SF safe for lesbians who don’t want men in their spaces? — WomenAreReal (@WomenAreReals) April 18, 2025

It is not.

'Trans women' have been trying to force lesbians to accept them in their safe spaces (and their bedrooms) for years.

TBH, I never thought the "T" belonged in the "LGB" cos those three are about sexual preference, esp same sex, & trans is just something quite different



it's not about being anti-T, just that it's its own thing — James Stevens (@TheFrogDies) April 18, 2025

T doesn't care.

Straight women telling Iesbians that straight men in dresses are part of the “community”. No they’re not. Never were and never will be. — Mochi ⚢ (@IsleLesbos) April 18, 2025

AWFLs are a scourge on polite society.

I had no idea that there are so many older white women now who are bats**t crazy, but it certainly seems to be a thing. — Commonsensical Human (@Lol19559014) April 18, 2025

There's no dearth of bat-guano crazy White women.

T without the LGB, especially not the L. This is what “inclusivity” looks like. https://t.co/M4KYD6WFcz — Sasha Aguilar (@SashaAguilar69) April 19, 2025

Advertisement

The Left is not inclusive.

They are intolerant bullies.

Awesome handling of this situation.



This is what sane people have to deal with on the left coast of American. It's crazy. https://t.co/2TyH2yxagS — Courtney Anne (@CCloud_12) April 19, 2025

Sunlight is the best disinfectant.

This is the nonsense we face —

LGBs are obligated to include the "T", or else it's "hate speech."



Be Kind...OR ELSE!! ☠️ https://t.co/fwHxEJs7e0 — LGB Alliance USA (@LGBAlliance_USA) April 18, 2025

Sure seems threatening, no?

Wow in Bernal Heights..one of the best Lesbian bars was there -- Then the "T" erased and colonized all LGB spaces. Stand strong! https://t.co/06M6wZ0FQK — Trish Oliver (@TrishOlive61930) April 19, 2025

Keep fighting. Three women in Scotland proved you can win when truth is on your side.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.



Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.