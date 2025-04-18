Dead Media Talking: Washington Post Gives Mahmoud Khalil an Op-Ed Because OF COURSE,...
The 'N' Stands for Nutrition: AK Gov. Sanders Makes Changes to State Food Stamp Program (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:00 PM on April 18, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

One of the goals of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s MAHA vision is to prohibit the purchase of things like soda and candy with food stamps.

Now, four states are moving to prohibit such purchases.

Watch as Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders explains why she's ordering the changes:

The post concludes:

Local food bank President says doing so would 'take food out of their mouths' because poor people 'can't access fruits & vegetables.'

Seems the president of a food bank would be in a good position to help people get fruits and vegetables.

And forgive this writer if she doesn't buy that the only choice people on food stamps have is junk food or starvation.

There are gas stations that carry potatoes and canned goods.

Yes.

Canned and frozen are also options.

All taxpayers are footing the bill, so we get a say in it.

Given that food stamp recipients are also likely on Medicare/Medicaid, we're also paying for their medical bills, so we have another reason to discourage the consumption of unhealthy food.

As we said, a food bank is a great resource for fresh produce.

Instead of complaining, why isn't the president doing something?

If this is referring to the food bank president, yes.

Right. And, honestly, soda and candy are some of the less expensive grocery items, so if you want them, pay out of pocket.

Part of the reason why 'food deserts' exist is because of rampant crime and shoplifting.

It's a vicious cycle that'll only be broken by prosecuting and jailing shoplifters to send a message.

Stupidity knows no bounds.

