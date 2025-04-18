The 'N' Stands for Nutrition: AK Gov. Sanders Makes Changes to State Food Stamp Program (WATCH)

One of the goals of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s MAHA vision is to prohibit the purchase of things like soda and candy with food stamps.

Now, four states are moving to prohibit such purchases.

Watch as Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders explains why she's ordering the changes:

4 states move to ban food stamp recipients from buying candy & soda, a goal of HHS Sec. Sec. RFK Jr.



Instead, some hot foods like rotisserie chicken would be eligible to buy.



Local food bank President says doing so would "take food out of their mouths" because poor people… pic.twitter.com/wTIbl1Cgqh — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 17, 2025

The post concludes:

Local food bank President says doing so would 'take food out of their mouths' because poor people 'can't access fruits & vegetables.'

Seems the president of a food bank would be in a good position to help people get fruits and vegetables.

And forgive this writer if she doesn't buy that the only choice people on food stamps have is junk food or starvation.

$1.79 for 14 oz Mac and Cheese box. $2.00 for 5 pounds of potatoes — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) April 18, 2025

There are gas stations that carry potatoes and canned goods.

You can get fruits and vegetables in Dollar general ,family Dollar, Dollar tree ,Walmart ,Target Costco . The list is endless. Hell even convenience stores have fruit and vegetables in cans. — XX=Female 🩷 (@xxwoman471377) April 18, 2025

Yes.

Canned and frozen are also options.

How about the rich mind their business and stay out of the less fortunates cupboards? — South Dallas Foodie (@SouthDallasFood) April 18, 2025

All taxpayers are footing the bill, so we get a say in it.

Given that food stamp recipients are also likely on Medicare/Medicaid, we're also paying for their medical bills, so we have another reason to discourage the consumption of unhealthy food.

The purpose of a food bank is to make nutritious foods available for those in need, so maybe the local food bank president should get off his a** and do his job. @DataRepublican how much does this guy make? https://t.co/tL4zZYN5j0 — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) April 18, 2025

As we said, a food bank is a great resource for fresh produce.

Instead of complaining, why isn't the president doing something?

This person is an idiot. Sandwich bread and a roasted chicken or lunch meat at the store, or candy and coke?



Which one is more nutritious?



A can of greenbeans, or a snickers? Which is more nutritious? https://t.co/lp3KnPRZu6 — Bonnie Blue and Zoe (@BonnieBlueTK) April 18, 2025

If this is referring to the food bank president, yes.

Food bank president gives dumbest take possible.



If they aren’t spending food stamps on soda (the #1 commodity bought with food stamps), they will have *more* money for fruits and vegetables. https://t.co/Um4dgJq8vo — Jonathan Ingram 🇺🇸 (@ingramlaw) April 18, 2025

Right. And, honestly, soda and candy are some of the less expensive grocery items, so if you want them, pay out of pocket.

Wonder if this will lead to more shoplifting? https://t.co/O79eCRpEUW — Dr. Token White Boy (@bornINtheUSSA) April 18, 2025

Part of the reason why 'food deserts' exist is because of rampant crime and shoplifting.

It's a vicious cycle that'll only be broken by prosecuting and jailing shoplifters to send a message.

seriously? candy and soda is a luxury. i dont even buy that on my food stamps as i only buy cooking ingredients. eating chicken is way better than a hershey bar. stop being stupid >:/. https://t.co/A4r3C3AkLD — Kojiro Brushard (commissions open) (@LineGutter) April 18, 2025

Stupidity knows no bounds.

