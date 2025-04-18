WATCH: Legit INSANE Lefty Woman Screams at MAGA Hat Wearing Man In a Restaurant (and Check Out Her Shirt)

This writer will never understand why Leftists think they have the right to scream at people in public because they happen to be wearing a MAGA (or American flag) hat -- whether it's on a plane, or at a store, or a restaurant.

That last one happened here, as a woman started screaming at a couple trying to eat.

WATCH:

“You have baby & you’re in a restaurant wearing that hat”



Imagine being this unhinged you get so triggered over a red hat that says Make America Great Again & cause a scene like this in a restaurant.



They are legit clinically insane. pic.twitter.com/Zyqb8PGJTD — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) April 17, 2025

It is legit insane.

She’s gonna FAFO when she does that to the wrong person. She’s not gonna like what happens. — askew (@Conn4Patrick) April 18, 2025

This writer thought they were going to come to blows when the woman stood up.

Sharp-eyed X users also noticed what the woman was wearing:

The irony is that she is wearing a Luigi Mangione as Jesus shirt during Holy Week, a man that murdered a father of two pic.twitter.com/Fm0r9tpeEM — Alex Bradford (@BadMoneyBrad) April 18, 2025

But the MAGA hat is the problem.

Sure, Jan.

You also might notice that nearly all of them are (1) women, (2) violent and (3) that nothing ever happens to them.



#3 is why it continues. — The Belligerent Moderate (@BelligerentMod) April 17, 2025

Correct. The Left faces zero consequences for their behavior, so they keep doing it.

Says “oh AND you have a baby, that’s even worse”, yet throws out curse word after curse word after curse word in front of said baby 😂 — Isabelle (@pink_for_days) April 17, 2025

She did more damage to the baby than a MAGA hat.

If she told me to sit down, I would have got my first felony. — The Gal (@giveu2tictacs) April 17, 2025

Same.

We cannot let unhinged, immoral lib psycho Karens think they can just assault people.



There should be laws against harassing people like this. I’m all for free speech, which means she is in the wrong for harassing someone over a hat. https://t.co/LrINffw2Mn — Wide Awake Tweets (@awakenedtweets) April 18, 2025

This is not free speech.

This is assault.

I use my hat to single out the mentally insane. https://t.co/BU6LgerLqw — 🇺🇲Shall not be infringed🇺🇲 (@redfarmer71) April 18, 2025

The MAGA hat is like a beacon for lunatics.

She’s wearing a Luigi Mangione tee shirt. https://t.co/h5cvc7jInU — GayLumberjack (@gay_lumberjack) April 18, 2025

She undoubtedly thinks Mangione is a hero. We suppose it's a good thing she only assaulted these diners and didn't actually harm them.

