DHS Releases Bodycam Image and Report of Suspected Human Trafficking Stop Involving Kilmar...
Unmasking Mohsen Mahdawi: The Truth Behind the Palestinian Student's Fake Peace-Loving Per...
Tom Homan SCHOOLS CNN Host Pushing Dem Talking Points About Deported Illegal
Harmeet K. Dhillon's Response to Libs of Tik Tok BUSTING Mayo Clinic for...
Conjugal Visit? BAHAHA! Cocktail Pic of Sen. Chris Van Hollen with Kilmar Abrego...
And BOOMITY! JD Vance DESTROYS the Left's 'Due Process' Narrative As Only HE...
OWNED! Katie Pavlich Takes Chris Van Hollen's and Kilmar Abrego Garcia BROMANCE Apart...
VIP
Maryland's Other Dem Senator Praises Van Hollen's Leadership While X Users Spotlight HER...
TICK TOCK, TISH! AG Letitia James Says Mortgage Fraud Claims are BASELESS, There's...
Ted Cruz Offers Life Advice Inspired by Optic of Dem Senator's Meeting With...
El Salvador President Posts What Happens Now That Sen. Van Hollen Confirmed US...
Disgraceful: Maine Governor Dismisses Girls Pleading for Fairness and Safety a 'Diversiona...
Make The West Great Again: Trump Hosts Meloni to Talk Trade and Saving...
Nate Silver’s Hot Take: AOC’s 2028 POTUS Bid Is Apparently Most Likely Outcome...

WATCH: Legit INSANE Lefty Woman Screams at MAGA Hat Wearing Man In a Restaurant (and Check Out Her Shirt)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:00 PM on April 18, 2025
X

This writer will never understand why Leftists think they have the right to scream at people in public because they happen to be wearing a MAGA (or American flag) hat -- whether it's on a plane, or at a store, or a restaurant.

Advertisement

That last one happened here, as a woman started screaming at a couple trying to eat.

WATCH:

It is legit insane.

This writer thought they were going to come to blows when the woman stood up.

Sharp-eyed X users also noticed what the woman was wearing:

But the MAGA hat is the problem.

Sure, Jan.

Correct. The Left faces zero consequences for their behavior, so they keep doing it.

Recommended

Unmasking Mohsen Mahdawi: The Truth Behind the Palestinian Student's Fake Peace-Loving Persona
justmindy
Advertisement

She did more damage to the baby than a MAGA hat.

Same.

This is not free speech.

This is assault.

The MAGA hat is like a beacon for lunatics.

She undoubtedly thinks Mangione is a hero. We suppose it's a good thing she only assaulted these diners and didn't actually harm them.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  
Help us continue reporting on President Trump's success. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
Tags: CRAZY DONALD TRUMP INSANE LEFTISTS RESTAURANTS WOMEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Unmasking Mohsen Mahdawi: The Truth Behind the Palestinian Student's Fake Peace-Loving Persona
justmindy
Harmeet K. Dhillon's Response to Libs of Tik Tok BUSTING Mayo Clinic for Renaming DEI Program Is PERFECT
Sam J.
And BOOMITY! JD Vance DESTROYS the Left's 'Due Process' Narrative As Only HE Can and It's PERFECT
Sam J.
Conjugal Visit? BAHAHA! Cocktail Pic of Sen. Chris Van Hollen with Kilmar Abrego Garcia Is Comedy GOLD
Sam J.
Tom Homan SCHOOLS CNN Host Pushing Dem Talking Points About Deported Illegal
Doug P.
TICK TOCK, TISH! AG Letitia James Says Mortgage Fraud Claims are BASELESS, There's Just 1 Big Problem
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Unmasking Mohsen Mahdawi: The Truth Behind the Palestinian Student's Fake Peace-Loving Persona justmindy
Advertisement