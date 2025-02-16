TRIGGERED: Watch Lefty Woman Lose Her Mind Over Guy's American Flag Cap

We have to give the man in this video credit. He was much calmer, more polite, and level-headed than some of us would have been in this situation.

We don't understand why Lefties think they have the right to confront people who are wearing hats they don't like. There was the Trump-hating bus driver who grabbed a kid's hat, or the Lefty on the airplane who berated her seatmate for supporting Trump.

We can add Cabela's Karen to the list of AWFLs now:

LIBERAL WOMAN: What's that hat?!



MEDINA: It's just a U.S. flag with hunter stuff.



WOMAN: It's political! Why are you wearing it? That flag is used in ways that are disrespectful. It's a symbol, you're trying to make a statement.pic.twitter.com/oW6iUqESUo — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 16, 2025

The flag is a symbol of America. If that triggering, that's her problem.

One of my fav comments 😂



Thanks for the share, brother! pic.twitter.com/oQCeb5pL4A — David Medina 🦫🇺🇸 (@davidmedinapdx) February 16, 2025

Well done.

"reading people's minds" is what the radical-left do. The problem is just like the rest of us, they are terrible at it. — PenitentThief (@ThiefPenitent) February 16, 2025

She thinks she knows what his motives are.

And no matter what he says, it won't be good enough for her.

Don't waste a precious minute trying to reason with these liberal lunatics. Get away from them. They are unhinged and dangerous. — Jessa G. (@SweetGaelicGirl) February 16, 2025

As we said, that guy has the patience of a saint.

Why are leftist like that? It seems like a mental disorder. — 𝐃𝐁 𝐂𝐨𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝕋𝕏 (@DBCooperTX) February 16, 2025

They are self-centered, overgrown children who think the world revolves around them and their feelings.

They are nothing less than unhinged lunatics. And they need to be treated that way. You don't get anywhere by being kind to her. You get somewhere by mocking and shaming her. We are in a culture war. It's time many of you wake up to that reality! — Logical Icon (@Logical_Icon) February 16, 2025

Mock and laugh at her.

The proper response, since this man's polite words are having no effect: F**k off, Karen. https://t.co/oSmrC8mG8d — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) February 16, 2025

Yep. The only response, really.

Woke white women are a national scourge.



So angry. So petty. So unbelievable and undeservedly self righteous. So drunk on Rousseau and self hate.



It’s wild. https://t.co/zBXbw0fN9B — Mulder’s Long Fight for Account Reinstatement (@proteinwisdom) February 16, 2025

It's a total mystery as to why a lot of Leftist women end up feeling lonely and dissatisfied with their lives more than any other demographic.

I know someone like this. She behaves exactly like this over any political discussion at all.



wtf is wrong with these people https://t.co/7LnJnETOB1 — JulietisLurking (@JulietsLurking) February 16, 2025

Everyone knows at least one person like this.

Maybe they need to open mental institutions again for people like this https://t.co/2l3u2SZoja — Peter Bailey (@RInvicta5036) February 16, 2025

Not a terrible idea, really.

Liberal women, behind the guise of moral virtue and tolerance, are some of the most unpleasant, ignorant, and annoying people in the world. https://t.co/x8TAB28fCR — Parody Platypus (@ParodyPlatypus) February 16, 2025

YUP.