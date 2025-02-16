TRIGGERED: Watch Lefty Woman Lose Her Mind Over Guy's American Flag Cap

'Completely Rudderless:' Former Fundraiser Lindy Li Pulls NO PUNCHES in Criticizing Democr...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on February 16, 2025
Meme screenshot

We have to give the man in this video credit. He was much calmer, more polite, and level-headed than some of us would have been in this situation.

We don't understand why Lefties think they have the right to confront people who are wearing hats they don't like. There was the Trump-hating bus driver who grabbed a kid's hat, or the Lefty on the airplane who berated her seatmate for supporting Trump.

We can add Cabela's Karen to the list of AWFLs now:

The flag is a symbol of America. If that triggering, that's her problem.

Well done.

She thinks she knows what his motives are.

And no matter what he says, it won't be good enough for her.

As we said, that guy has the patience of a saint.

They are self-centered, overgrown children who think the world revolves around them and their feelings.

Mock and laugh at her.

Yep. The only response, really.

It's a total mystery as to why a lot of Leftist women end up feeling lonely and dissatisfied with their lives more than any other demographic.

Everyone knows at least one person like this.

Not a terrible idea, really.

YUP.

