Dead Media Talking: Washington Post Gives Mahmoud Khalil an Op-Ed Because OF COURSE,...
The 'N' Stands for Nutrition: AK Gov. Sanders Makes Changes to State Food...
The Atlantic Embodies the Definition of Insanity by Publishing Same Tired Story About...
Chinese-Owned Kerr Flaunts Harvard Tee, Cheers School’s Snub of Trump’s Bid to Protect...
DHS Releases Bodycam Image and Report of Suspected Human Trafficking Stop Involving Kilmar...
Unmasking Mohsen Mahdawi: The Truth Behind the Palestinian Student's Fake Peace-Loving Per...
WATCH: Legit INSANE Lefty Woman Screams at MAGA Hat Wearing Man In a...
Tom Homan SCHOOLS CNN Host Pushing Dem Talking Points About Deported Illegal
Harmeet K. Dhillon's Response to Libs of Tik Tok BUSTING Mayo Clinic for...
Conjugal Visit? BAHAHA! Cocktail Pic of Sen. Chris Van Hollen with Kilmar Abrego...
And BOOMITY! JD Vance DESTROYS the Left's 'Due Process' Narrative As Only HE...
OWNED! Katie Pavlich Takes Chris Van Hollen's and Kilmar Abrego Garcia BROMANCE Apart...
VIP
Maryland's Other Dem Senator Praises Van Hollen's Leadership While X Users Spotlight HER...
TICK TOCK, TISH! AG Letitia James Says Mortgage Fraud Claims are BASELESS, There's...

Detroit, West Coast Edition: Production Companies Warn L.A. Will Fall As Industry Flees for Saner States

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:00 PM on April 18, 2025
Townhall Media

Sixty years ago, Detroit was the epitome of success. Home to a booming auto industry, it was once the fourth-largest city in the country. Then the auto industry went away and the once glorious Motor City fell into disrepair, poverty, and saw the population decline sharply.

Advertisement

Now, TV and film producers are warning Los Angeles could become the Detroit of the West Coast if they don't get some incentives to stay in California to keep making movies and shows.

More from The New York Post:

Amid a sharp rise in the number of celebrities moving out of L.A. to places like Texas and Florida, industry workers have now raised the alarm about the stark decline in the number of entertainment projects being carried out in Hollywood and throughout California.

These fears were the focus of an April 14 town hall in which lawmakers and movie producers pushed for changes to the state’s entertainment production tax incentive in order to cover up to 35% of qualified expenditures, while also widening the range of productions that would receive these subsidies.

'This is not hyperbole to say that if we don’t act, the California film and TV industry will become the next Detroit auto,' said producer Noelle Stehman, a member of the 'Stay in LA' campaign who spoke at the event, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Recommended

WATCH: Legit INSANE Lefty Woman Screams at MAGA Hat Wearing Man In a Restaurant (and Check Out Her Shirt)
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Good job, Governor Brylcreem.

But at least everyone in L.A. is equally miserable and targeted for crime.

The people are leaving because the state is unsafe and too expensive.

Nope.

It's the ciiiiiiirrrrrrcccclllllleee of liiiiiiifffffffeeeee

And those voters take their ideology with them, which makes those other states worse. Just look at Colorado.

Advertisement

They're succeeding so far.

It really has.

It would be more accurate.

Sometimes you get what you voted for, good and hard.

This is also part of the problem. Yes, L.A. is a crime-ridden, overpriced, and overtaxed swamp, but the fact that Hollywood makes garbage movies and shows for 'modern audiences' is part of their problem.

Tags: CALIFORNIA DETROIT GAVIN NEWSOM HOLLYWOOD LOS ANGELES MOVIES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WATCH: Legit INSANE Lefty Woman Screams at MAGA Hat Wearing Man In a Restaurant (and Check Out Her Shirt)
Amy Curtis
The 'N' Stands for Nutrition: AK Gov. Sanders Makes Changes to State Food Stamp Program (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Unmasking Mohsen Mahdawi: The Truth Behind the Palestinian Student's Fake Peace-Loving Persona
justmindy
DHS Releases Bodycam Image and Report of Suspected Human Trafficking Stop Involving Kilmar Abrego Garcia
justmindy
Dead Media Talking: Washington Post Gives Mahmoud Khalil an Op-Ed Because OF COURSE, They Did
Grateful Calvin
Harmeet K. Dhillon's Response to Libs of Tik Tok BUSTING Mayo Clinic for Renaming DEI Program Is PERFECT
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WATCH: Legit INSANE Lefty Woman Screams at MAGA Hat Wearing Man In a Restaurant (and Check Out Her Shirt) Amy Curtis
Advertisement