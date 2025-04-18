Detroit, West Coast Edition: Production Companies Warn L.A. Will Fall As Industry Flees for Saner States

Sixty years ago, Detroit was the epitome of success. Home to a booming auto industry, it was once the fourth-largest city in the country. Then the auto industry went away and the once glorious Motor City fell into disrepair, poverty, and saw the population decline sharply.

Now, TV and film producers are warning Los Angeles could become the Detroit of the West Coast if they don't get some incentives to stay in California to keep making movies and shows.

Los Angeles in danger of becoming ‘the next Detroit’ as film and TV productions move out https://t.co/xhchE218cj pic.twitter.com/zJZ6atXlEG — New York Post (@nypost) April 17, 2025

More from The New York Post:

Amid a sharp rise in the number of celebrities moving out of L.A. to places like Texas and Florida, industry workers have now raised the alarm about the stark decline in the number of entertainment projects being carried out in Hollywood and throughout California. These fears were the focus of an April 14 town hall in which lawmakers and movie producers pushed for changes to the state’s entertainment production tax incentive in order to cover up to 35% of qualified expenditures, while also widening the range of productions that would receive these subsidies. 'This is not hyperbole to say that if we don’t act, the California film and TV industry will become the next Detroit auto,' said producer Noelle Stehman, a member of the 'Stay in LA' campaign who spoke at the event, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Good job, Governor Brylcreem.

You can't blame them for moving, LA is turning into a war zone — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) April 17, 2025

But at least everyone in L.A. is equally miserable and targeted for crime.

Crazy how they burdened themselves with welfare programs and now all the people funding them are leaving.



Maybe bad ideas should be considered bad ideas no matter how much money you think you have coming in... — Retard Takes (@rwordtakes) April 17, 2025

The people are leaving because the state is unsafe and too expensive.

Let's see if Gavin can wiggle dance his way out of this one. — Single Chirp 🐦 (@CardinalShadow) April 17, 2025

Nope.

Well the studios feed into the Democratic policies that are destroying them. — Never forget 🇺🇸❤️ (@kathy25932350) April 17, 2025

It's the ciiiiiiirrrrrrcccclllllleee of liiiiiiifffffffeeeee

I can confirm. It’s been happening for decades but in the last 5 years it’s really dried up. NV NM AZ TX NC SC all new big production hubs. — Xennial Vagabond (@XennialVagabond) April 17, 2025

And those voters take their ideology with them, which makes those other states worse. Just look at Colorado.

California’s an experiment to see if it’s possible to squander every natural advantage. https://t.co/8kFumGhWZn — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) April 18, 2025

They're succeeding so far.

LA has turned into such a cesspool .. sad https://t.co/8fKO2xCD38 — Mike_wor2 (@Mike_wor2) April 17, 2025

It really has.

It would be more accurate.

Well deserved outcome Californians voted for. https://t.co/CrznQCLVUm — Dennis Jackson (@OilfieldSlanger) April 17, 2025

Sometimes you get what you voted for, good and hard.

I don’t blame them a bit. New Hollywood will hopefully bring back interesting creative movies and shows free of woke nonsense https://t.co/8SDxu4zKlE — Judy Ault (@judyprgirl) April 17, 2025

This is also part of the problem. Yes, L.A. is a crime-ridden, overpriced, and overtaxed swamp, but the fact that Hollywood makes garbage movies and shows for 'modern audiences' is part of their problem.