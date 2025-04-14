Senator Inspires Shot/Chaser About Criminal Illegals That Makes Dem 'Priorities' MADDENING...
CNN Journalist Who Laughed About Luigi Mangione With Taylor Lorenz Has Thoughts About...
Trump White House to PBS & NPR: 'You're Cut Off!'—Slashes $1.1B, Cites Big...
ABC News Says Shapiro Arsonist 'Previously Expressed Disdain for Democrats'
HBO Confirms 'Harry Potter' Show Casting That Has Some Fans Crying 'Riddikulus'
The Left's New Hero: ICE Reportedly Arrest Columbia University Pro-Hamas Protest Leader
President Trump Trolls the Media So Hard Dana Bash Has to Tell Viewers...
U.K. MPs Investigated Themselves and Found There Was No Two-Tier Justice Over Southport...
Photos Show Extensive Damage to PA Governor’s Residence
Bezos' Cosmic Clumsy: Majorly Faceplants Greeting Fiancee After Her Return to Earth With...
Politico's Getting Ratioed Over Spin on 'Wrongly Deported Maryland Man'
Heartbreak on the Hudson: FAA Shuts Down Helicopter Company Behind Deadly NYC Crash
Ellison's Child Nutrition 'Oopsie': Brags About Busting Fraudsters, Whispers Sweet Nothing...
Good Work, Media! Possible 'Intruder' Arrested Outside UnitedHealthcare Headquarters

Vaughn P. Drake, the Oldest Known Pearl Harbor Survivor, Dies at 106

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:30 PM on April 14, 2025
AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy

Then there were fourteen.

Vaughn P. Drake, Jr. was 23 years old and an Army engineer when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor. He died on April 7, 2025 at the age of 106. He was the oldest known Pearl Harbor survivor.

Advertisement

More from Task & Purpose:

The oldest known survivor of the attack on Pearl Harbor died this week. Vaughn P. Drake, Jr. was 106.

Drake passed away on April 7, in his home in Kentucky. He was born Nov. 6, 1918 in Winchester, KY, only days before the end of World War I. He would be present at the start of the U.S. entry into World War II. 84 years ago, he was an Army engineer, working in Oahu. He and other engineers were working at a temporary power plant, set up to help with construction at Kaneohe Naval Air Station, according to details shared in his obituary

In a 2016 interview with a local newspaper, Drake said that initially he and his fellow soldiers didn’t believe they were under attack. He was on his way to breakfast when he started seeing planes fly by. Even when he saw red dots on their tails — the emblem of the Imperial Japanese military — the soldiers thought it must have been the Army Air Corps carrying out maneuvers. 

'There’s no way Japan could get planes over Pearl Harbor! We didn’t think it could possibly happen,' he told the Lexington Herald-Leader in a 2016 interview.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

It seems a lot of people were caught off guard by the Japanese attack, sadly.

After Pearl Harbor, Drake went on to serve in the Pacific theater and was awarded the World War II Victory Medal, the Army Good Conduct Medal, the American Defense Medal with Foreign Service bar and the Asiatic-Pacific Medal with two battle stars. He retired from the military and married Lina Wilson Drake. The couple were married for 65 years and Lina passed away in 2011. 

Drake worked as an engineer for the General Telephone Company and retired in 1981.

Amen.

The nation owes him a debt of gratitude.

Advertisement

They were the best of us.

It was a time of immense national sacrifice and unity in the midst of World War II.

Drake is survived by his son, Sam Drake, two grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

Our sympathies to his family, friends, and loved ones.

Fair winds and following seas, Sailor.

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

Help us report on Trump and Hegesth's successes as they make our military great again. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
Tags: JAPAN NAVY OBITUARY PEARL HARBOR WORLD WAR II

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Senator Inspires Shot/Chaser About Criminal Illegals That Makes Dem 'Priorities' MADDENINGLY Clear
Doug P.
Trump White House to PBS & NPR: 'You're Cut Off!'—Slashes $1.1B, Cites Big Time Bias
justmindy
HBO Confirms 'Harry Potter' Show Casting That Has Some Fans Crying 'Riddikulus'
Amy Curtis
President Trump Trolls the Media So Hard Dana Bash Has to Tell Viewers CNN Doesn't Hate America (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
CNN Journalist Who Laughed About Luigi Mangione With Taylor Lorenz Has Thoughts About Online Extremism
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement