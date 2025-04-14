Photos Show Extensive Damage to PA Governor’s Residence
Bezos' Cosmic Clumsy: Majorly Faceplants Greeting Fiancee After Her Return to Earth With...
Politico's Getting Ratioed Over Spin on 'Wrongly Deported Maryland Man'
Heartbreak on the Hudson: FAA Shuts Down Helicopter Company Behind Deadly NYC Crash
Ellison's Child Nutrition 'Oopsie': Brags About Busting Fraudsters, Whispers Sweet Nothing...
Cleaning House: Arizona to Purge 50,000 Noncitizens From Voter Rolls Following Lawsuit
'She Can't Get Away From Him!' Who Chose This Walk-Out Song for Mich....
VIP
AOC Explains Why Illegals Shouldn't File Taxes and It's All TRUMP'S FAULT
Stephen Miller Takes Liberal Liars in the Media to School
YIKES: Ford Exec Attacks Elderly Plane Passengers Using Wheelchairs for Watching Fox News...
Janet Yellen's Claim About Trump's Manufacturing 'Pipe Dream' Aged Horribly In an HOUR
Aim for the Queen You Best Not MISS: Eric Swalwell Tries Dunking on...
HA! Trans Activist Claims Science Is on 'HER' Side and Even the MSNBC...
NO 'MISTAKE'! Stephen Miller SHREDS Dem/Media Narrative About Deported Gang Member Libs Wa...

Good Work, Media! Possible 'Intruder' Arrested Outside UnitedHealthcare Headquarters

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:10 PM on April 14, 2025
AP Photo/Jim Mone, File

This is a direct result of the Left's continued incitement of violence towards corporate CEOs and other people who they just don't like.

Yesterday, CNN's Donie O'Sullivan had a good chuckle with Taylor Lorenz about Luigi Mangione killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. The Left doesn't see this as violence, they see it as a justified protest against perceived wrongs.

Advertisement

Now a person was arrested near UnitedHealthcare's headquarters.

Remember all the times the Left told us we had to ban guns so kids could go to school in peace?

How about the Left stop cheering on the homicide of insurance company CEOs so their employees can go to work in peace, too?

Here's more from the AP:

A person was arrested near UnitedHealthcare’s headquarters after reports of an intruder, months after the company’s CEO was killed, authorities said Monday.

Police in the Minneapolis suburb of Minnetonka said the suspect was arrested outside of the United Healthcare corporate campus.

The Minnetonka Police Department confirmed the arrest after initially tweeting just before 11:30 a.m. that there was a large police presence at the health insurance company.

The department later posted that a suspect was placed into custody without incident.

There was also a large police presence outside the headquarters:

There are also unconfirmed reports the suspect had a firearm.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

This is who the Left is.

If Mangione was a Right-winger, we'd hear endless speeches about Right-wing extremism, every Republican would be asked to condemn the violence, and blamed for causing the violence.

CNN champions a cold-blooded killer and there's nothing.

No one is surprised. The violence will continue to escalate, and Democrats won't be exempt from it, because the monster they created will turn on them.

Becoming?

They will stop the violence when it really makes them uncomfortable. Not a moment before.

Tags: CEO CNN HEALTH INSURANCE LEFTIST VIOLENCE VIOLENT RHETORIC

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Politico's Getting Ratioed Over Spin on 'Wrongly Deported Maryland Man'
Doug P.
YIKES: Ford Exec Attacks Elderly Plane Passengers Using Wheelchairs for Watching Fox News (Screenshots)
Sam J.
Bezos' Cosmic Clumsy: Majorly Faceplants Greeting Fiancee After Her Return to Earth With All Female Crew
justmindy
Heartbreak on the Hudson: FAA Shuts Down Helicopter Company Behind Deadly NYC Crash
Amy Curtis
Ellison's Child Nutrition 'Oopsie': Brags About Busting Fraudsters, Whispers Sweet Nothings to Their Pals
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement