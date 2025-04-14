Good Work, Media! Possible 'Intruder' Arrested Outside UnitedHealthcare Headquarters

This is a direct result of the Left's continued incitement of violence towards corporate CEOs and other people who they just don't like.

Yesterday, CNN's Donie O'Sullivan had a good chuckle with Taylor Lorenz about Luigi Mangione killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. The Left doesn't see this as violence, they see it as a justified protest against perceived wrongs.

Advertisement

Now a person was arrested near UnitedHealthcare's headquarters.

A person was arrested near UnitedHealthcare’s headquarters after reports of an intruder, months after the company's CEO was killed, authorities said. https://t.co/QbivVYb6Hv — The Associated Press (@AP) April 14, 2025

Remember all the times the Left told us we had to ban guns so kids could go to school in peace?

How about the Left stop cheering on the homicide of insurance company CEOs so their employees can go to work in peace, too?

Here's more from the AP:

A person was arrested near UnitedHealthcare’s headquarters after reports of an intruder, months after the company’s CEO was killed, authorities said Monday. Police in the Minneapolis suburb of Minnetonka said the suspect was arrested outside of the United Healthcare corporate campus. The Minnetonka Police Department confirmed the arrest after initially tweeting just before 11:30 a.m. that there was a large police presence at the health insurance company. The department later posted that a suspect was placed into custody without incident.

There was also a large police presence outside the headquarters:

🚨JUST IN | Police at UnitedHealthcare

Multiple police units are responding to the UnitedHealthcare campus after reports of a possible intruder. Stay updated and #ProtectTheWorld with Citizen. pic.twitter.com/EevJgXLtqp — Citizen (@CitizenApp) April 14, 2025

There are also unconfirmed reports the suspect had a firearm.

UHC should maybe take a look at how they're doing business. They refuse to pay for anything — Red Riding Hood (@RiderofWolves) April 14, 2025

This is who the Left is.

Great job CNN. SMH — Bob’s your Uncle (@p8riot) April 14, 2025

If Mangione was a Right-winger, we'd hear endless speeches about Right-wing extremism, every Republican would be asked to condemn the violence, and blamed for causing the violence.

CNN champions a cold-blooded killer and there's nothing.

Doesn’t feel like we should be surprised. — JX Write (@JXWrite) April 14, 2025

No one is surprised. The violence will continue to escalate, and Democrats won't be exempt from it, because the monster they created will turn on them.

The Democrats are becoming unhinged — Bruce (@htownastro) April 14, 2025

Becoming?

When is someone from the Democratic Party going to speak out and try to stop the violence? In the last six months they’ve killed a CEO, now going back to the company for more, shot up and burned Tesla dealerships and set the governor of PA’s house on fire over the weekend. https://t.co/ST5Jpk5PgE — 🚮 (@Mr_Drew2) April 14, 2025

They will stop the violence when it really makes them uncomfortable. Not a moment before.