The Economist DRAGGED for Claim Europe (Where They Jail You for MEMES) Is...
IRONY: Clooney’s 'Goodnight and Good Luck' Ends With Image of Musk That PROVES...
Did You See That Poll Result Frank Luntz Shared About People Working in...
TDS Turns DEADLY: WI Teen Kills Parents As Part of Plot to Assassinate...
'35 Years': Newt Gingrich Shares an Anecdote From Grover Norquist About GOP and...
Rules for Thee: Maryland Scraps 'Child Victims Act' In Two DAYS After Government...
Josh Shapiro and His Family are Safe: PA State Police Confirm Fire at...
Doubling Down: Trump Orders Military Control of the Roosevelt Reservation on the Mexican...
Ultimate Fighting President? Trump Pummels Sleepy Joe Biden During 2 AM Interview
VIP
Karoline Leavitt Praises Bill Maher for Being HONEST About Trump and Lefties Just...
Great One™ Mark Levin Goes Off on 'Awful, Lazy, Radical Media' for Their...
WHOA: Newly Declassified Docs Show FBI KNEW Pulitzer Prize-Winning WaPo Russiagate Story W...
Womp WOMP: Salena Zito Uses MATH to SCHOOL Victor Shi on Why Bernie's...
'How DID Joe Biden Get So Rich?!' Biden Family Bank Records Subpoenaed and...

HUMAN SHIELDS: Hamas Instructs Its Terrorists to Hide Among Civilians When They Hear Drones

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on April 13, 2025
AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi

Hamas is evil.

It doesn't get any simpler than that.

They are terrorists who use civilians as human shields, knowing full well that Western Leftists will blame Israel for any civilian casualties, even as Hamas launches rockets at Israel.

Advertisement

Now they're instructing their terrorists to hide in crowds of civilians if drones appear in the sky:

Somehow, the international community is silent on this.

Can't imagine why.

They don't want to acknowledge what Hamas does, because they hate Jews and Israel more.

There was an uprising among Gazans a week or two ago, and Hamas murdered some of them.

Recommended

TDS Turns DEADLY: WI Teen Kills Parents As Part of Plot to Assassinate Trump, Overthrow Government
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

None whatsoever.

The claims of 'genocide' have always been a lie.

This is who they are.

Terrorists who kidnap women and babies are cowards.

It sure is.

And if only the Western Leftists would call out Hamas for doing so.

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

Help us report on Trump and Hegesth's successes as they make our military great again. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
Tags: DRONES HAMAS ISRAEL ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT WAR

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

TDS Turns DEADLY: WI Teen Kills Parents As Part of Plot to Assassinate Trump, Overthrow Government
Amy Curtis
'How DID Joe Biden Get So Rich?!' Biden Family Bank Records Subpoenaed and WOW That's a LOTTA Dirty Money
Sam J.
Did You See That Poll Result Frank Luntz Shared About People Working in 'Manufacturing'?
Jacob B.
Rules for Thee: Maryland Scraps 'Child Victims Act' In Two DAYS After Government Sued for BILLIONS
Amy Curtis
The Economist DRAGGED for Claim Europe (Where They Jail You for MEMES) Is Now Land of the Free
Amy Curtis
IRONY: Clooney’s 'Goodnight and Good Luck' Ends With Image of Musk That PROVES Media Trust Is DEAD
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
TDS Turns DEADLY: WI Teen Kills Parents As Part of Plot to Assassinate Trump, Overthrow Government Amy Curtis
Advertisement