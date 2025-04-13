HUMAN SHIELDS: Hamas Instructs Its Terrorists to Hide Among Civilians When They Hear Drones

Hamas is evil.

It doesn't get any simpler than that.

They are terrorists who use civilians as human shields, knowing full well that Western Leftists will blame Israel for any civilian casualties, even as Hamas launches rockets at Israel.

Advertisement

Now they're instructing their terrorists to hide in crowds of civilians if drones appear in the sky:

BREAKING: Hamas has instructed its men to run to crowds of civilians when they hear drones flying over Gaza.



This is the definition of using human shields and a war crime. Hamas is a death cult. pic.twitter.com/o8D8PFmq8P — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) April 12, 2025

Somehow, the international community is silent on this.

Can't imagine why.

@IanCarrollShow likes to say WE never address his arguments, but these are the points that HE completely ignores.



Cowardly hypocrites. — The Flag Guy (@TheFlagGuy_) April 12, 2025

They don't want to acknowledge what Hamas does, because they hate Jews and Israel more.

https://t.co/5c44ZFYHpE We have always known this. The real question is, how much longer do the people in Gaza want to be a part of it? If they no longer support Hamas, it's hard to see how Hamas continues to exist. The hard choice is up to the people in Gaza if they want death… — John Bulkeley (@bulkeley_john) April 13, 2025

There was an uprising among Gazans a week or two ago, and Hamas murdered some of them.

They are evil. Israel are the good guys.



There is no moral equivalence — Joseph Warren (@Joseph_WarrenDR) April 13, 2025

None whatsoever.

Why would they do this if “Israel indiscriminately bombs civilians”? If I am to believe the claims of “genocide”, this tactic would make no difference. — Cole (@cole_is_greene) April 13, 2025

The claims of 'genocide' have always been a lie.

This is who they are.

This is the most cowardly s**t I've ever seen. https://t.co/jzyWkgD4YK — Lawrence Gridin (@LawrenceGridin) April 13, 2025

Terrorists who kidnap women and babies are cowards.

Hamas the Islamic death cult https://t.co/m47R0KJBZx — MillineryMoll💙💜🤍💚 (@MillineryMoll) April 13, 2025

It sure is.

If only they wouldn't use children as human shieldhttps://t.co/TpfeDU39KO — Jack Russell 🐶 (@JackRussell2022) April 13, 2025

And if only the Western Leftists would call out Hamas for doing so.

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.