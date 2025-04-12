Fantastic Flop: Disney Has Learned NOTHING as New Marvel Stars Discuss Upcoming Film
PROTECTING KIDS: Dr. Oz and CMS Tell States Medicaid Funds Can't Be Used for 'Gender-Affirming Care'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:00 PM on April 12, 2025
AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma

We expect this latest decision from CMS will have Lefties across America melting down, and some judge will try to overturn the decision.

But, for now, we'll celebrate the fact some sanity has been restored to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) as they move to prohibit states from using Medicaid funds to mutilate children via 'gender-affirming care.'

More from The Hill:

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) is urging states to not use Medicaid funds for gender-affirming care for minors, specifically gender reassignment surgeries or hormone treatments. 

'As a doctor and now CMS Administrator, my top priority is protecting children and upholding the law,' Mehmet Oz, the recently confirmed agency head, said in a statement Friday. 

'Medicaid dollars are not to be used for gender reassignment surgeries or hormone treatments in minors—procedures that can cause permanent, irreversible harm, including sterilization,' he continued. 'We have a duty to ensure medical care is lawful, necessary, and truly in the best interests of patients.'

The CMS sent a letter to state Medicaid agencies Friday notifying them of their responsibility to make sure program payments are 'consistent with quality of care' and that covered services are in the best interest of the patient.

This is welcome news.

The criticism began almost immediately:

Right. Those are actual medical conditions that will still be treated.

No, it shouldn't have been.

Amen.

Yes, this is.

As we said, we're sure some judge will try to overturn this, and Lefties will spend the next week saying Dr. Oz and CMS are 'literally killing' trans kids.

