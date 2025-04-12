PROTECTING KIDS: Dr. Oz and CMS Tell States Medicaid Funds Can't Be Used for 'Gender-Affirming Care'

We expect this latest decision from CMS will have Lefties across America melting down, and some judge will try to overturn the decision.

But, for now, we'll celebrate the fact some sanity has been restored to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) as they move to prohibit states from using Medicaid funds to mutilate children via 'gender-affirming care.'

CMS tells states Medicaid funds cannot be used for gender-affirming care https://t.co/3ymbc0C8e9 — The Hill (@thehill) April 12, 2025

More from The Hill:

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) is urging states to not use Medicaid funds for gender-affirming care for minors, specifically gender reassignment surgeries or hormone treatments. 'As a doctor and now CMS Administrator, my top priority is protecting children and upholding the law,' Mehmet Oz, the recently confirmed agency head, said in a statement Friday. 'Medicaid dollars are not to be used for gender reassignment surgeries or hormone treatments in minors—procedures that can cause permanent, irreversible harm, including sterilization,' he continued. 'We have a duty to ensure medical care is lawful, necessary, and truly in the best interests of patients.' The CMS sent a letter to state Medicaid agencies Friday notifying them of their responsibility to make sure program payments are 'consistent with quality of care' and that covered services are in the best interest of the patient.

This is welcome news.

The criticism began almost immediately:

Hormone therapy is used to treat a multitude of health issues including menopause and 'low T' are gender-affirming care. Treatment for baldness is too. Oh, and kids aren't being mutilated... — azw88 (@AZW88) April 12, 2025

Right. Those are actual medical conditions that will still be treated.

Wow, this should never had been approved in first place!! — Annie F. (@PamelaSpeaksNow) April 12, 2025

No, it shouldn't have been.

Gender affirming care does not exist.



It's called mutilation.



Not a single penny of taxpayer money should cover that. — Alex Krycek (@AlexKrycek1962) April 12, 2025

Amen.

Exactly what I voted for. — Gigs (@GigiHSVARK) April 12, 2025

Yes, this is.

As we said, we're sure some judge will try to overturn this, and Lefties will spend the next week saying Dr. Oz and CMS are 'literally killing' trans kids.

