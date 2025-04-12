That'll Teach Elon a Lesson! Soy Boy Lefty Throws a Pie at Optimus...
Amazon Buries 'Tomb Raider' Series: Screenwriter Waller-Bridge Got MILLIONS and Never Finished a Script

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:00 PM on April 12, 2025
Luke Varley/Amazon via AP

Yesterday, this writer talked a little bit about Hollywood and the Left demolishing beloved intellectual properties (IPs) in an effort to shift cultural perceptions.

But, sometimes, the push for content geared towards 'modern audiences' just ends up being a giant grift.

Like Amazon's now-dead 'Tomb Raider' series. After years of rumors and announcement for a planned series back in May 2024, the show is not going forward after tens of millions in 'development costs' yielded nothing.

Not even a script.

More from PC Gamer (emphasis added):

Following years of rumours, Amazon Prime Video officially revealed plans for a new TV series based on the Tomb Raider games in May 2024. The announcement's big hook was Phoebe Waller-Bridge as writer and producer, who's best-known as the creator of Fleabag and head writer of Killing Eve, and amped-up her own fandom for the series: 'Lara means a lot to me, as she does to many, and I can't wait to go on this adventure. Bats 'n all.'

Well, it was a nice idea. The Daily Mail now cites a source saying that Lara Croft's mooted small screen adventures are 'not going ahead', while another source is even more unambiguous: the project is 'dead.' Neither Prime Video nor Waller-Bridge's representatives have commented.

Fantastic Flop: Disney Has Learned NOTHING as New Marvel Stars Discuss Upcoming Film
Grateful Calvin
Nice work if you can get it. Waller-Brige has gotten $120 million from Prime Video and she's had ZERO shows or movies make it to production.

Just amazing.

A lot, apparently.

It was undoubtedly 'problematic' to create a script about a British woman who collects artifacts from ancient cultures, because of 'colonialism' and 'white supremacy' and all that. And there was no way they could make Lara Croft look like, well, Lara Croft.

As 'South Park' said: 'Put a chick in it, and make her lame and gay.'

It was that simple, really.

And Waller-Bridge couldn't do it.

Exactly this.

No, it isn't. A 'Tomb Raider' starring Sydney Sweeney would make a billion dollars.

Yes, it is. Absolutely breathtaking, really.

If anyone at Amazon reads this, this writer would gladly write some scripts for half of what Waller-Bridge has conned you out of.

Not a person will get fired or blacklisted over this.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.  

Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
