Amazon Buries 'Tomb Raider' Series: Screenwriter Waller-Bridge Got MILLIONS and Never Finished a Script

Yesterday, this writer talked a little bit about Hollywood and the Left demolishing beloved intellectual properties (IPs) in an effort to shift cultural perceptions.

But, sometimes, the push for content geared towards 'modern audiences' just ends up being a giant grift.

Like Amazon's now-dead 'Tomb Raider' series. After years of rumors and announcement for a planned series back in May 2024, the show is not going forward after tens of millions in 'development costs' yielded nothing.

Not even a script.

Amazon's Tomb Raider series reportedly 'dead' after tens of millions in development costs resulted in no script https://t.co/cuK4M1H5On — PC Gamer (@pcgamer) April 10, 2025

More from PC Gamer (emphasis added):

Following years of rumours, Amazon Prime Video officially revealed plans for a new TV series based on the Tomb Raider games in May 2024. The announcement's big hook was Phoebe Waller-Bridge as writer and producer, who's best-known as the creator of Fleabag and head writer of Killing Eve, and amped-up her own fandom for the series: 'Lara means a lot to me, as she does to many, and I can't wait to go on this adventure. Bats 'n all.' Well, it was a nice idea. The Daily Mail now cites a source saying that Lara Croft's mooted small screen adventures are 'not going ahead', while another source is even more unambiguous: the project is 'dead.' Neither Prime Video nor Waller-Bridge's representatives have commented. This is not the first time that rumours have swirled around the production, and whether fairly or not the fingers point at Waller-Bridge's scripts, which were apparently delayed for some time and then judged unsuitable for the project. Prime Video signed up Waller-Bridge to a megabucks exclusivity deal in 2019 worth $20 million a year, but since then it has produced no shows or films from the creator.

Nice work if you can get it. Waller-Brige has gotten $120 million from Prime Video and she's had ZERO shows or movies make it to production.

Just amazing.

Looool. What the f is so hard to produce a script for Tomb Raider ? — AltShiftKill (@AltShiftKill) April 11, 2025

A lot, apparently.

In Amazon's defense it's probably not easy to write a script about British aristocrats stealing cultural artifacts in 2025. — Kyle Spencer (@kyleville) April 10, 2025

It was undoubtedly 'problematic' to create a script about a British woman who collects artifacts from ancient cultures, because of 'colonialism' and 'white supremacy' and all that. And there was no way they could make Lara Croft look like, well, Lara Croft.

Why not just make her a black transwoman with a handicap?



That should be popular with the "modern audience". — Cthulhu Loves You (@EyerotGaming) April 12, 2025

As 'South Park' said: 'Put a chick in it, and make her lame and gay.'

@grok Write a quick Tomb Raider script were Laura Croft has to steal some ancient artifact of apocalyptic power before the bad guys do. — Dr Harambe's Ghost (@rev_felix) April 11, 2025

It was that simple, really.

And Waller-Bridge couldn't do it.

They cannot create, only copy at best, and usually destroy. — thefinn (@realthefinn) April 10, 2025

Exactly this.

Fixed it in 30 seconds for free. This really isn't difficult https://t.co/CmcZkgLEJq pic.twitter.com/BbKtExylgm — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 11, 2025

No, it isn't. A 'Tomb Raider' starring Sydney Sweeney would make a billion dollars.

The amount of money that Phoebe Waller-Bridge has just straight-up stolen from Amazon is kind of amazing. https://t.co/9ghxZvG2ng — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) April 11, 2025

Yes, it is. Absolutely breathtaking, really.

If anyone at Amazon reads this, this writer would gladly write some scripts for half of what Waller-Bridge has conned you out of.

Extraordinary. They fumbled a concept as easy as "hot woman in tank top and shorts explores underground caves and shoots dinosaurs with handguns while discovering artifacts and ancient civilizations".



Spent tens of millions. Nothing. Nothing at all. Blacklist everyone involved. https://t.co/a8O1k7z9bS — N.E.H.-Windzen (@NEHWind) April 12, 2025

Not a person will get fired or blacklisted over this.